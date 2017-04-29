Final 2017 NFL Draft quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Setting grades immediately after the draft has little to do with the long-term impact of the players. Instead, they examine the value of the pick in comparison to grades heading into the draft as well as whether the team met an anticipated short- or long-term need.

Why are these quick-snap grades important? When analyzing the success of this draft three or four years from now, there needs to be a snapshot of how the pick was received at the time.

If a player was considered a reach when picked, and he turns out, then the pick is given a huge grade. If a selection was lauded at the time, and a player doesn't become what was expected, then the grading of the pick should be less harsh.

There weren't many reaches in this draft, though. Most teams met a need with an excellent player, so the grades reflect that.

Note: Day One grades for each team are weighed more heavily than the grades for other days because of the importance of the picks.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Draft picks: Tre'Davious White (No. 27 overall), Zay Jones (No. 37 overall), Dion Dawkins (No. 63 overall), Matt Milano (No. 163 overall), Nathan Peterman (No. 171 overall), Tanner Vallejo (No. 195 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Instead of taking Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback of the future, they moved down 17 spots in the first round, allowing Kansas City to make the pick. They received a third-round pick this year and a future first-rounder for the move down. Buffalo selected a good corner in White with the 27th pick to take over for Stephon Gilmore, meeting a dire need. Well done. Buffalo certainly required help at the receiver position, and Zay Jones was the best value at the spot. In fact, they thought enough of Jones to swap a third- for a fifth-round pick in the process. They found excellent value in guard/tackle Dion Dawkins, who deserved to be picked higher. The Bills found an excellent quarterback in round five, as Nathan Peterman should have gone a round or two earlier. Sixth-round pick Tanner Vallejo is a special teams ace and will find his way on the field on defense.

Miami Dolphins

Draft picks: Charles Harris (No. 22 overall), Raekwon McMillan (No. 54 overall), Cordrea Tankersley (No. 97 overall), Isaac Asiata (No. 164 overall), Davon Godchaux (No. 178 overall), Vincent Taylor (No. 194 overall), Isaiah Ford (No. 237 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Miami definitely needed to get younger in its pass rush, so seeing Harris on the board was a godsend. He'll need to improve against the rush to be an all-around player on the edge, but the pick will still be very good if he can make an impact attacking the quarterback sooner than later. Finding a linebacker of Raekwon McMillan's stature in the second round was a steal. Clemson's Cordrea Tankersley has a chance to start in Year Two for the Dolphins, as well -- he was an excellent pick. With Laremy Tunsil moving outside in 2017, the Dolphins found an immediate starting guard in Isaac Asiata in the fifth round. Godchaux bolstered the defensive line depth on Day 3.

New England Patriots

Draft picks: Derek Rivers (No. 83 overall), Antonio Garcia (No. 85 overall), Deatrich Wise (No. 130 overall), Conor McDermott (No. 211 overall)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: They chose Derek Rivers from Youngstown State, an exciting pass rusher with stand-up/hand-down versatility. Troy's Antonio Garcia is a project guy who should help once Nate Solder moves on. Brandin Cooks is as good of a player as any pick they'd have found with the No. 32 pick that they traded to the Saints. However, if they don't re-sign him to a long-team deal, then giving up a first-round pick was not a wise investment. New England used its fifth-round pick to pick up restricted free agent Mike Gillislee, adding to the running back committee. The value of that pick will be determined by the number of carries he actually sees -- there's a lot of bodies there. Deatrich Wise fits the Pats' defense very well, and should succeed if putting forth consistent effort. Moving up in the sixth round to pick tackle Conor McDermott was a great move; he'll at least be a solid swing tackle.

New York Jets

Draft picks: Jamal Adams (No. 6 overall), Marcus Maye (No. 39 overall), ArDarius Stewart (No. 79 overall), Chad Hansen (No. 141 overall), Jordan Leggett (No. 150 overall), Dylan Donahue (No. 181 overall), Elijah McGuire (No. 188 overall), Jeremy Clark (No. 197 overall), Derrick Jones (No. 204 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: C

Overall grade: B

The skinny: Jamal Adams is an excellent, hard-nosed stud who presents great leadership qualities. He was best player available early in the first, and they made the right call. The Jets apparently weren't happy with their safety group, as they picked up the ultra-talented Marcus Maye in the second round. The question is, did they need to pick another safety when the team has many other needs? Finding a starting receiver in ArDarius Stewart in the third round will be viewed as a good pick sooner than later. Former Cal receiver Chad Hansen made amazing catches in 2016, but will he be physical enough against veteran NFL corners? That pick was probably a round early, especially with other needs still on the table. Selecting tight end Jordan Leggett in the fifth was a good move, even if he is more of a straight-line runner than elite in his agility. They finally addressed cornerback later on, but it was a bit late. Also, they didn't address the quarterback position or the offensive line.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Draft picks: Marlon Humphrey (No. 16 overall), Tyus Bowser (No. 47 overall), Chris Wormley (No. 74 overall), Tim Williams (No. 78 overall), Nico Siragusa (No. 122 overall), Jermaine Eluemunor (No. 159 overall), Chuck Clark (No. 186 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Ozzie Newsome once again went back to his old school, picking cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The corner's physical play and better-than-expected long speed locked up a mid-first-round pick. Tyus Bowser isn't known nationally, but he has great athletic ability and can rush the passer -- something the Ravens need with Terrell Suggs aging. The Ravens picked up a great five-technique prospect in Chris Wormley in the third round. Coaching up Tim Williams to become the pass-rusher talent his potential portends would make him a third-round steal like Justin Houston. Nico Siragusa was such a Ravens pick; he's a future starter (maybe immediate) at guard. Jermaine Eluemunor has potential inside, as well. The team didn't select any receivers, though, which they could use.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft picks: John Ross (No. 9 overall), Joe Mixon (No. 48 overall), Jordan Willis (No. 73 overall), Carl Lawson (No. 116 overall), Josh Malone (No. 128 overall), Ryan Glasgow (No. 138 overall), Jake Elliott (No. 153 overall), J.J. Dielman (No. 176 overall), Jordan Evans (No. 193 overall), Brandon Wilson (No. 207 overall), Mason Schreck (No. 251 overall)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Ross is a talented, extremely fast receiver (4.22 40), but given Ross' injury history, it's tough not to consider that when making him a top-10 pick. Nonetheless, adding Ross to play alongside A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert makes quarterback Andy Dalton smile. It wasn't a surprise to see Joe Mixon land in Cincinatti, given that they've taken on players with character concerns before. Jordan Willis fell to the middle of the third round, and the Bengals took full advantage. He's a damn fine player who should have went earlier. The Bengals again selected a talented player with question marks in linebacker Carl Lawson; his injuries and inconsistency made him fall, but as a designated pass rusher he'll be just fine. Adding speedy receiver Josh Malone to Mixon and Ross makes the team dangerous; Andy Dalton is a happy man. They went with a solid football player in Glasgow in the late fourth; he could play offensive (like his brother, Graham) or defensive line. Getting a reliable kicker was a good move in the fifth round, and J.J. Dielman will be a long-time pro who can play anywhere on the offensive line.

Cleveland Browns

Draft picks: Myles Garrett (No. 1 overall), Jabrill Peppers (No. 25 overall), David Njoku (No. 29 overall), DeShone Kizer (No. 52 overall), Larry Ogunjobi (No. 65 overall), Howard Wilson (No. 126 overall), Roderick Johnson (No. 160 overall), Caleb Brantley (No. 185 overall), Zane Gonzalez (No. 224 overall), Matt Dayes (No. 252 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Picking Myles Garrett as the difference-maker on defense made a world of sense. When looking at the second first-round pick, however, one has to remember that the Browns passed on Carson Wentz to acquire the pick. They did get an excellent safety in Jabrill Peppers. He'll be a team leader for the Browns with the athleticism to handle nickel and safety. Njoku is a playmaker, and they picked up a 2018 first-round pick in a trade on Day 1. That's a great night for Browns fans. Instead of picking a quarterback on Day 1, the Browns took a potential starter in the second round in DeShone Kizer. It's a good long-term investment worthy of the pick. Larry Ogunjobi is a very quick tackle who will earn the respect of interior offensive linemen in a hurry; I'll be interested to see if he can play three downs. Cleveland continued to find talent in Rounds 4-5. Cornerback Howard Wilson is a confident corner, though his athleticism is only average. Left tackle Roderick Johnson's length will serve him well once he builds strength to go along with it.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft picks: T.J. Watt (No. 30 overall), JuJu Smith-Schuster (No. 62 overall), Cameron Sutton (No. 94 overall), James Conner (No. 105 overall), Joshua Dobbs (No. 135 overall), Brian Allen (No. 173 overall), Colin Holba (No. 213 overall), Keion Adams (No. 248 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

The skinny: The fact that T.J. Watt was available for the Steelers was amazing. He's a war daddy, and Pittsburgh can play him inside or outside for years. This was one of those picks where everyone will wonder in four years how Watt dropped this far. Many Steelers fans told me the team wouldn't take a receiver early; well, Kevin Colbert thought differently. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a very strong receiver who will be the physical pass-catcher the team needs. They could have used a pick on defense again, however, and found another receiver late in the draft. Colbert did get a corner/safety in Cameron Sutton who should become a starter down the line. It's hard not to be happy for cancer survivor James Conner, but defenders won't be happy when trying to tackle this Steeler running back. I love the pick of Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round, with Big Ben going year-to-year from here on out. Cornerback Brian Allen is the next long, tall Utah cover guy with great potential, and getting long, athletic Western Michigan pass rusher Keion Adams late in the seventh will pay dividends.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Draft picks: Deshaun Watson (No. 12 overall), Zach Cunningham (No. 57 overall), D'Onta Foreman (No. 89 overall), Julie'n Davenport (No. 130 overall), Carlos Watkins (No. 142 overall), Treston Decoud (No. 169 overall), Kyle Fuller (No. 243)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Deshaun Watson was an excellent college quarterback, and the Texans are hoping he becomes a great NFL quarterback. I'm with Bill O'Brien on this one, even though Houston parted with a 2018 first-round pick in trade up to get him. With Houston's defense playing well, they needed a leader and playmaker to get the offense rolling. Houston found the inside linebacker of the future with Zach Cunningham, a Daryl Washington-type defender who should be around for a while. They needed to find a running back, so they headed to Austin to pick up D'Onta Foreman, who could be a force if his weight is under control. The Texans need immediate offensive line help. Davenport might be a year or two away from that, but it was a solid value in the fourth round. Carlos Watkins is a talented defensive lineman with a good motor, and could play five-technique as well as inside for Houston. The Texans found an interesting long, physical corner in Treston Decoud; they desired depth at corner coming into the event.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft picks: Malik Hooker (No. 15 overall), Quincy Wilson (No. 46 overall), Tarell Basham (No. 80 overall), Zach Banner (No. 137 overall), Marlon Mack (No. 143 overall), Grover Stewart (No. 144 overall), Nate Hairston (No. 158 overall), Anthony Walker (No. 161 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: In the first round, the Colts got the rangiest safety prospect since Earl Thomas. They got very good value at No. 15 at a major position of need. It's a big win for the Colts' defense. Indianapolis had to be thrilled to get Quincy Wilson to help out Hooker in the secondary. Tarell Basham is a pass rusher who can covert power to speed on the edge; getting him in the third was a good deal. Indianapolis made very good back-to-back picks in the late fourth with running back Marlon Mack (slasher with more power than you'd think) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (nose tackle with good footwork). Zach Banner was a stretch in the fourth round, though he could be a D.J. Fluker or Orlando Franklin-type guard. In the fifth, Anthony Walker provides strength in the middle of their defense. This was a well-executed draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft picks: Leonard Fournette (No. 4 overall), Cam Robinson (No. 34 overall), Dawuane Smoot (No. 68 overall), Dede Westbrook (No. 110 overall), Blair Brown (No. 148 overall), Jalen Myrick (No. 222 overall), Marquez Williams (No. 240 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Blake Bortles' development will be aided by Fournette's. Fournette's injury history is a bit worrisome, but the same was said about Adrian Peterson -- that turned out well. But will he be able to succeed like last year's No. 4 pick, Ezekiel Elliott, without a similarly talented offensive line? Cam Robinson is a beast, and will be a longtime starter inside or outside for Jacksonville; giving up a sixth-round pick to get him in the second round was no sweat. Duwuane Smoot from Illinois has strength and flashed off the edge, a solid pick in the early third round. Dede Westbrook is elusive and fast, but he fell to the fourth round due to off-field issues and a slight build. He's not contact-shy, though -- he'll play tough. The Jags got faster with linebacker Blair Brown and corner Jalen Myrick.

Tennessee Titans

Draft picks: Corey Davis (No. 5 overall), Adoree' Jackson (No. 18 overall), Taywan Taylor (No. 72 overall), Jonnu Smith (No. 100 overall), Jayon Brown (No. 155 overall), Corey Levin (No. 217 overall), Josh Carraway (No. 227 overall), Brad Seaton (No. 236 overall), Khalfani Muhammad (No. 241 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Corey Davis is a really good player who deserved to be picked early. However, anytime you pick a player with an injury (Davis is coming off ankle surgery) at No. 5, there is a slight concern (thus the A-minus). Still, I expect he'll be a big-time receiver. Jackson has some work to do at cornerback, but he can learn and he's explosive as a returner. Taywan Taylor adds solid hands in the receiving corps for the Titans, who apparently wanted to re-make their receiving corps at the expense of other positions. They continued to help the offense with tight end Jonnu Smith, another Jordan Reed-type match-up issue. Smith was likely picked a bit early. The Titans picked up an athletic linebacker in Jayon Brown, who can play inside in coverage. Corey Levin and tackle Brad Seaton were fine interior line depth selections from small schools in the sixth and seventh rounds -- they both have starter qualities. Taywan Taylor adds solid hands in the receiving corps for the Titans, who apparently wanted to re-make their receiving corps at the expense of other positions.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Draft picks: Garett Bolles (No. 20 overall), DeMarcus Walker (No. 51 overall), Carlos Henderson (No. 82 overall), Brendan Langley (No. 101 overall), Jake Butt (No. 145 overall), Isaiah McKenzie (No. 172 overall), De'Angelo Henderson (No. 203 overall), Chad Kelly (No. 253 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: B

The skinny: Garett Bolles is an athletic, tough-minded player. He's also an older prospect who has lived through a lot. Some teams have concerns about his ability to handle complex line adjustments. The team certainly needed a left tackle, but Ryan Ramczyk was also available here. It will be interesting to compare the careers of those two players. Though DeMarcus Walker didn't get a lot of love after his big first week in 2016, his power and hustle make him a great pass rusher. They got a good receiver in Carlos Henderson in the third round, one of the toughest pass-catchers to tackle in the draft. Bolstering the team's cornerback depth was a major need, so picking up intriguing former FBS cornerback Brendan Langley was worthwhile. Denver ended the draft with a bang -- taking Chad Kelly at Mr. Irrelevant. Kelly's potential makes him a non-irrelevant selection. There's no reason not to make that pick given his arm strength and football acumen -- if he can calm himself and focus on the task at hand. The Broncos' first pick of Day 3 was the top selection in the fifth round, tight end Jake Butt. He should be a solid starter when he recovers from his bowl game injury. They picked up an extra fifth from Cleveland in an earlier deal. Late-round running backs De'Angelo Henderson and Matt Dayes will make an impression in training camp.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft picks: Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 overall), Tanoh Kpassagnon (No. 59 overall), Kareem Hunt (No. 86 overall), Jehu Chesson (No. 139 overall), Ukeme Eligwe (No. 183 overall), Leon McQuay (No. 217 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: C

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Chiefs GM John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid saw Brett Favre in Green Bay, and they have to see some of that gunslinger attitude in Mahomes. There is a risk factor here given his penchant for throwing the ball anywhere and from any arm angle (which will turn into interceptions in the NFL), and they have up a future first-round pick to get him. But if anyone can get Mahomes to adjust and succeed, it's Reid. Villanova doesn't put out a lot of top football players, but the Philadelphia crowd love seeing Tanoh Kpassagnon get picked. He's a very good five-technique with a lot of upside. The Chiefs got a starter in Kareem Hunt, an all-around player who can do it all. Patrick Mahomes has all of the tools to be a great quarterback. The Chiefs continued to move up and down the board on Day 3. Jehu Chesson was inconsistent in his senior year, so I might have waited a bit to pick him given the other receivers available. They also gave up a fifth-round pick to pick him, which isn't a premium selection, but would have helped with depth. Kansas City didn't select a cornerback with some size, which would have helped this season.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks: Mike Williams (No. 7 overall), Forrest Lamp (No. 38 overall), Dan Feeney (No. 71 overall), Rayshawn Jenkins (No. 113 overall), Desmond King (No. 151 overall), Sam Tevi (No. 190 overall), Isaac Rochell (No. 225 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Mike Williams is a physically dominating receiver who will make life easier for Philip Rivers. He has enough speed to make plays, as well. Keenan Allen's injury forced the team's hand, as well. It will be interesting to see where second-round pick Forrest Lamp plays for the Chargers; he would be an excellent center. It was an excellent value pick. The Chargers again bolstered the interior of the line with Dan Feeney, who will play guard to protect Philip Rivers and block for Melvin Gordon. Hitting two interior linemen that early is a bit of a knock, as they need safety and linebacker help. The Chargers' safety group needed an upgrade. Desmond King (fifth round) and Rayshawn Jenkins (sixth) should help in that effort. Finding an aggressive swing tackle in Sam Tevi in the sixth was a nice find, and adding versatile 3-4 lineman Isaac Rochell in the seventh was a solid pick.

Oakland Raiders

Draft picks: Gareon Conley (No. 24 overall), Obi Melifonwu (No. 56 overall), Eddie Vanderdoes (No. 88 overall), David Sharpe (No. 129 overall), Marquel Lee (No. 167 overall), Shalom Luani (No. 221 overall), Jylan Ware (No. 231 overall), Elijah Hood (No. 242 overall), Treyvon Hester (No. 244 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: As long as Conley's off-field issues are cleared up, the Raiders got the long, agile, ballhawk they needed. If he gets in trouble, then GM Reggie McKenzie will have to answer for the pick. The Raiders are in love with long, athletic secondary members. Obi Melifonwu is a hard-hitting guy with nice speed that Al Davis would have loved. If Oakland gets the junior-year Eddie Vanderdoes, they'll like his interior push; if he's the 2016 Vanderdoes, they might not like what they see. Oakland needed to get better on the offensive line, but David Sharpe must prove he can move with NFL-caliber players on a down-by-down basis. If he can, his length and size make him tough to get around. They met their inside linebacker need with Marquel Lee from Wake Forest in Round 5. Oakland didn't ignore the running back position despite signing Beast Mode -- Elijah Hood is a banger, as well.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Draft picks: Taco Charlton (No. 28 overall), Chidobe Awuzie (No. 60 overall), Jourdan Lewis (No. 92 overall), Ryan Switzer (No. 133 overall), Xavier Woods (No. 191 overall), Marquez White (No. 216 overall), Joey Ivie (No. 228 overall), Noah Brown (No. 239 overall), Jordan Carrell (No. 246 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Dallas had a choice between Charlton and T.J. Watt. Either could have fit their bill, and the need was certainly there. I had Watt with a higher grade, but Charlton's length and agility are impressive. He'll be a very good player for Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett. The Cowboys found another corner/safety combo in Chidobe Awuzie, and got great value in doing so. They again helped the secondary with a tough-minded slot starter in Jourdan Lewis; this makes sense given the team's interest in trading Orlando Scandrick. Dallas picked up Cole Beasley 2.0 in Ryan Switzer.

New York Giants

Draft picks: Evan Engram (No. 23 overall), Dalvin Tomlinson (No. 55 overall), Davis Webb (No. 87 overall), Wayne Gallman (No. 140 overall), Avery Moss (No. 167 overall), Adam Bisnowaty (No. 200 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Jerry Reese continued to add to Eli Manning's arsenal with tight end Evan Engram. He's a Jordan Reed clone who will make plays, but will he outshine another intriguing tight end, David Njoku? That will be the question going forward. The Giants picked quarterback Davis Webb, who is at worst a solid backup for Manning, and possibly a future starter (for the Giants or someone else via trade). The team loves big bodies with good motors; picking Dalvin Tomlinson fits that bill, though time will tell whether he'll be enough of a playmaker to earn a second-round slot. Wayne Gallman isn't great at any one thing, but is a tough guy who will do well with Giants fans for his strength. He and Paul Perkins could be a nice duo in the future. Giants fans will like what Avery Moss can do off the edge at defensive end. Adam Bisnowaty should help their tackle situation, though he's not elite in his pass protection skills.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft picks: Derek Barnett (No. 14 overall), Sidney Jones (No. 43 overall), Rasul Douglas (No. 99 overall), Mack Hollins (No. 118 overall), Donnel Pumphrey (No. 132 overall), Shelton Gibson (No. 166 overall), Nathan Gerry (No. 184 overall), Elijah Qualls (No. 214 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Even though the Eagles gave up their 2017 first-rounder for quarterback Carson Wentz, they were a beneficiary of Minnesota's need for a quarterback, as they got back into the first round by trading Sam Bradford last eyar. The way Wentz played this year showed they didn't really miss Bradford. They got the second-best pure edge rusher in the draft in Barnett at No. 14. In the second round, Philly got a first-round value in Sidney Jones, who might have to half-redshirt the year as he recovers from injury but will be a good corner down the road. Rasul Douglas is another long corner who will be on the field right away. Mack Hollins is very good downfield receiver, and a very good special-teamer as well. That's the prototypical fourth-round pick. He and Shelton Gibson (fifth round) add receiver depth. Pumphrey's electric with the ball, not unlike veteran Darren Sproles (though not as thick and powerful). Elijah Qualls was a fine selection in the seventh round.

Washington Redskins

Draft picks: Jonathan Allen (No. 17 overall), Ryan Anderson (No. 49 overall), Fabian Moreau (No. 81 overall), Samaje Perine (No. 114 overall), Montae Nicholson (No. 123 overall), Jeremy Sprinkle (No. 154 overall), Chase Roullier (No. 199 overall), Robert Davis (No. 209 overall), Josh Harvey-Clemons (No. 230 overall), Joshua Holsey (No. 235 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Allen's shoulders might be an issue six or seven years from now, but the Redskins needed a big-time talent up front right now. Excellent value. The Redskins went back-to-back 'Bama defenders in the first and second, picking up Ryan Anderson in the second. While he's not the most athletic linebacker in the class, Anderson is all hustle and plenty quick enough to corral ball carriers outside. Good pick. Next, they took a value pick in the mid-third with Fabian Moreau, a cornerback who was injured at his pro day but has starter traits. Washington did well building off former GM Scot McCloughan's draft board. It was a fitting fourth-round pick when they got a thick, short-area quickness power back like Perine, given that RB Matt Jones is on the trade block. Don't sleep on sixth-round, large-framed receiver Robert Davis. They didn't pick a quarterback, though, when Nathan Peterman and others were available -- which could cause issues if Kirk Cousins leaves.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Draft picks: Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 overall), Adam Shaheen (No. 45 overall), Eddie Jackson (No. 112 overall), Tarik Cohen (No. 119 overall), Jordan Morgan (No. 147 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: C

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: C+

The skinny: The Bears weren't satisfied with Mike Glennon as their quarterback of the future, so they picked up Mitchell Trubisky. They gave up a 2017 third- and fourth-rounder, and a 2018 third-round pick to get him. That's not terrible in terms of what other teams have given up to get their quarterback of the future; other teams have given up first-round picks to pick their guy. They had to move up one spot to get him, though, because other teams were looking at that pick -- or at least that's what San Francisco told them. Adam Shaheen wasn't a big name, but older Bears fans might think of Mike Ditka's game when they see the young man blow up defenders. Chicago took a chance on Alabama safety Eddie Jackson early in the fourth, hoping he returns from injury and can improve his tackling. Tarik Cohen is a tough tackle at running back, and it will be interesting to see if he gets special teams work.

Detroit Lions

Draft picks: Jarrad Davis (No. 21 overall), Teez Tabor (No. 53 overall), Kenny Golladay (No. 96 overall), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (No. 124 overall), Michael Roberts (No. 127 overall), Jamal Agnew (No. 165 overall), Jeremiah Ledbetter (No. 205 overall), Brad Kaaya (No. 215 overall), Pat O'Connor (No. 250 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: B-

Overall grade: B

The skinny: The Lions were desperate for an upgrade at linebacker, and they got a very good one in Davis. His athleticism and toughness are evident. If he can stay healthy and be an instinctive leader in the middle, Detroit is set at the position for a while. Teez Tabor is a first-round player with a third-round 40-yard dash, so picking him up in the second round made a lot of sense. Kenny Golladay is an interesting receiver, but was probably selected a round early, maybe two. Adding Reeves-Maybin brings quickness to the second level of the defense, though we'll see if he can stay healthy enough to earn a fourth-round selection. Detroit gets a red-zone target in tight end Michael Roberts. Jeremiah Ledbetter will give the Lions some pass rush. Good flier on Brad Kaaya in the seventh -- it's a "Why not?" pick.

Green Bay Packers

Draft picks: Kevin King (No. 33 overall), Josh Jones (No. 61 overall), Montravius Adams (No. 93 overall), Vince Biegel (No. 108 overall), Jamaal Williams (No. 134 overall), DeAngelo Yancey (No. 175 overall), Aaron Jones (No. 182 overall), Kofi Amichia (No. 212 overall), Devante Mays (No. 238 overall), Malachi Dupre (No. 247 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: C

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: The Browns presented Green Bay excellent value in a trade out of the first round, so the Packers took it. Instead of trading down for more picks, Ted Thompson stayed put and got the difference-making cornerback he needed in Kevin King. Then they selected safety Josh Jones, who will play in the Micah Hyde role for the Packers despite being a solid 220 pounds. Bulking up the defensive line with Montravius Adams is a big help, as he can play nose tackle or five-technique. He's an excellent value at No. 93. On Day 3, Green Bay continued to improve the defense. Vince Biegel is a solid inside/outside linebacker, which they needed. They also found an excellent replacement for power back Eddie Lacy in Jamaal Williams, and then hit the position twice more with UTEP's Aaron Jones and Devante Mays. That's probably overkill for a position where there will be plenty of undrafted free agents available. Receiver DeAngelo Yancey was one of the hottest names among prospects who weren't invited to the combine this year.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft picks: Dalvin Cook (No. 41 overall), Pat Elflein (No. 70 overall), Jaleel Johnson (No. 109 overall), Ben Gedeon (No. 120 overall), Rodney Adams (No. 170 overall), Danny Isidora (No. 180 overall), Bucky Hodges (No. 201 overall), Stacy Coley (No. 219 overall), Ifeadi Odenigbo (No. 220 overall), Elijah Lee (No. 232 overall), Jack Tocho (No. 245 overall)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: The Vikings traded their 2017 first-rounder for Sam Bradford last year. He didn't lead the team to the playoffs despite a pretty good defense, but he was a solid pickup considering the situation the team was in after Teddy Bridgewater's injury. With better weapons around him, Bradford could be even better -- if he stays healthy. Minnesota didn't have many picks to start with, and then they traded a fourth-round pick to move up to get Dalvin Cook. Cook's talent was worthy of a top pick, so it's hard to blame Rick Spielman for this move. Without Adrian Peterson, a bold move was needed. Hopefully, the concerns that dropped Cook to the second were much ado about nothing. Pat Elflein will provide strength in the middle of the offensive line for years to come. Getting Jaleel Johnson early in the fourth is a smart move. He'll control the line of scrimmage -- just like fifth-round future starting guard Danny Isidora. Bucky Hodges is a receiver/tight end 'tweener, but his hands are great and he can win vs. linebackers; that's a good sixth-round pick. Elijah Lee presents inside and outside talents at linebacker, another excellent late-round selection.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Draft picks: Takkarist McKinley (No. 26 overall), Duke Riley (No. 75 overall), Sean Harlow (No. 136 overall), Damontae Kazee (No. 149 overall), Brian Hill (No. 156 overall), Eric Saubert (No. 174 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley will make it difficult for Tom Brady (or anyone else) to pick apart the Falcons' defense in the second half as he did in the Super Bowl. They chose to given up a third round pick, but it's hard to blame them with the Cowboys, Steelers, and Packers ahead of them -- they were all looking for edge guys. Duke Riley joins former teammate Deion Jones in the linebacking corps, a good pick-up to keep the speed coming. It was a good Day 3 for the Falcons. Sean Harlow is an agile and strong guard who will start right away (which they need). Damontae Kazee is a great value in the fifth round as a tough slot corner. Getting a pass-catcher like tight end Eric Saubert could pay off in a year or two.

Carolina Panthers

Draft picks: Christian McCaffrey (No. 8 overall), Curtis Samuel (No. 40 overall), Taylor Moton (No. 64 overall), Daeshon Hall (No. 77 overall), Corn Elder (No. 152 overall), Alex Arma (No. 192 overall), Harrison Butker (No. 233 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Christian McCaffrey is a great football player, not just a great receiver or running back. The Panthers got their guy and didn't have to move up to get him. Curtis Samuel is another versatile player for the Panthers, whether he plays at running back or receiver. Offensive tackle was a big need for Carolina, and Western Michigan's Taylor Moton is one of the better right tackles in the draft. Daeshon hall is a pass rusher who fits the Panthers' mold. They gave up a fourth-round pick, though, to get him, which might not have been necessary. Getting Corn Elder in the fifth round of the draft was an absolute steal; he's a competitive, tough corner who plays bigger than he appears.

New Orleans Saints

Draft picks: Marshon Lattimore (No. 11 overall), Ryan Ramczyk (No. 32 overall), Marcus Williams (No. 42 overall), Alvin Kamara (No. 67 overall), Alex Anzalone (No. 76 overall), Trey Hendrickson (No. 103 overall), Al-Quadin Muhammad (No. 196 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: C

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Lattimore is the best cover man in the draft, and a no-brainer at No. 11. Then, instead of continuing to bolster the defense, they improved the offensive line by picking up-and-coming left tackle Ryan Ramczyk. But should they have helped their defensive front instead? The Saints got a safety to own the back half in Marcus Williams, an athletic and hard-hitting player from Utah, and then they found running back Alvin Kamara waiting for them. They traded away a future second-round pick to get him, though. Not sure I love the future pick trade, though Kamara's a very good player. Alex Anzalone has great potential as a cover linebacker and blitzer, but he needs to stay healthy. New Orleans' pass rush got an upgrade with a hustling, powerful guy in Trey Hendrickson. He was a good value in the third round. New Orleans had only one pick on Day 3: Al-Quadin Muhammad, who is an underrated pass rusher, which the Saints truly need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft picks: O.J. Howard (No. 19 overall), Justin Evans (No. 50 overall), Chris Godwin (No. 84 overall), Kendell Beckwith (No. 107 overall), Jeremy McNichols (No. 162 overall), Stevie Tu'ikolavatu (No. 223 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: The fact that O.J. Howard was on the board for the Buccaneers was ridiculous. He's a future Pro Bowler, and will make life much easier for quarterback Jameis Winston as a great safety valve. He and Cameron Brate will be a tough duo. Safety Justin Evans made a big splash early in his senior year, then fell off with some missed tackles. He could be a good player, but I think it's a round early for him. Adding Chris Godwin to the receiving corps was nice, but other needs should have taken precedence. Selecting LSU's Kendell Beckwith helped out the linebacker group. He should be a fit on the strong side. They only gave up a sixth-round pick to get him, and would have paid more if waiting until Saturday morning to make that move at the start of the fourth round. The Buccaneers addressed their running back need with Boise State's Jeremy McNichols, a potential Jordan Howard-type impact player. There was no help for the offensive line or pass rush, though, which was a bit surprising.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Draft picks: Haason Reddick (No. 13 overall), Budda Baker (No. 36 overall), Chad Williams (No. 98 overall), Dorian Johnson (No. 115 overall), Will Holden (No. 157 overall), T.J. Logan (No. 179 overall), Rudy Ford (No. 208 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: C

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Haason Reddick is a very good linebacker and gives the Cardinals an infusion of youth at a position where they needed it. With the top receivers off the board, the Cardinals chose the best player available. Reddick can also be an effective pass rusher from outside or on inside blitzes. Budda Baker is an excellent football player who can cover and tackle, but they gave up three picks to land him. That lowers the grade a little, but putting him with Tyrann Mathieu is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Grambling receiver Chad Williams might have been a top-50 pick if he played at a major college, so it might be a bit of a gamble, but it's one worth taking. I believe fourth-round selection Dorian Johnson will be a long-time starter at guard, but there is a bit of risk given his health situation. They got good value on Day 3, but not selecting a quarterback is a bit perplexing -- hopefully they'll find a developmental prospect as a free agent.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft picks: Gerald Everett (No. 44 overall), Cooper Kupp (No. 69 overall), John Johnson (No. 91 overall), Josh Reynolds (No. 117 overall), Samson Ebukam (No. 125 overall), Tanzel Smart (No. 189 overall), Sam Rogers (No. 206 overall), Ejuan Price (No. 234 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B-

The skinny: Tight end was a need position for the Rams, and Gerald Everett's ability to get off the line smoothly is quite impressive. They might consider him a receiver. It might have been a tick early for him, however -- not unlike when they chose Lance Kendricks a bit early in 2011. Cooper Kupp's feet are as quick as any in the draft, even if his 40 time wasn't great. Third-round safety John Johnson is liked by scouts for his ability to handle multiple roles in the secondary. The Rams couldn't help but build up their offense with a solid receiver in Josh Reynolds, and got a potential pass-rush specialist in Samson Ebukam -- two solid picks. Getting fullback Sam Rogers in the sixth will help Todd Gurley and the special teams units. The Rams needed to find a cornerback (or two), but couldn't meet all their needs in eight picks. Jared Goff will be given the opportunity to excel with this talent around him.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft picks: Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall), Reuben Foster (No. 31 overall), Ahkello Witherspoon (No. 66 overall), C.J. Beathard (No. 104 overall), Joe Williams (No. 121 overall), George Kittle (No. 146 overall), Trent Taylor (No. 177 overall), D.J. Jones (No. 198 overall), Pita Taumoepenu (No. 202 overall), Adrian Colbert (No. 229 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: C+

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: In Round 1, the 49ers got their guy at No. 3, and picked up two thirds (one future) and a fourth in the process. That's a big win. They picked the second-best player in the draft in Solomon Thomas. Then Reuben Foster was sitting there just waiting for someone to grab him, so they traded a fourth-round pick to Seattle to get him. If Foster's shoulder is OK, he'll be another Patrick Willis in the middle. GM John Lynch found a much-needed cornerback in Ahkello Witherspoon, a long and lean player who will need a bit of time to get ready. In the late fourth, they picked up Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard, a solid backup pick-up. That's a bit early for him, going over Joshua Dobbs and Nathan Peterman. Running back Joe Williams is a blur, and couuld be a great value. Nose tackle D.J. Jones and receiver Trent Taylor are short, but active and productive. They'll compete. I would have liked to see the Niners get offensive line help, but they could get that after the draft. GM John Lynch found a much-needed cornerback in Ahkello Witherspoon, a long and lean player who will need a bit of time to get ready. In the late fourth, they picked up Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard, a solid backup. That's a bit early for him, though, going over Joshua Dobbs and Nathan Peterman.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft picks: Malik McDowell (No. 35 overall), Ethan Pocic (No. 58 overall), Shaquill Griffin (No. 90 overall), Delano Hill (No. 95 overall), Nazair Jones (No. 102 overall), Amara Darboh (No. 106 overall), Tedric Thompson (No. 111 overall), Michael Tyson (No. 187 overall), Justin Senior (No. 210 overall), David Moore (No. 226 overall), Christopher Carson (No. 249 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: B-

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Like Green Bay, Seattle made a great trade to move out of the first round. Sure, they lost they chance at a fifth-year option on a player by taking the deal but that's OK. They're not looking to lock up a quarterback, so they'll make do. John Schneider switched spots with Jacksonville in the early second round, picking up a sixth-rounder. They picked up the defensive lineman they were eyeing in the first round, Malik McDowell, so chalk that up as a win. Picking Pocic gives them inside-outside versatility, though I wonder how he'll handle NFL defenders at his height. Shaquill Griffin is a little-known corner from Central Florida who brings physicality and athleticism. Schneider got a safety in Delano Hill later in the third round. He gives them special teams help and an aggressive attitude. Nazair Jones is a tall, long tackle/end combo who fits Seattle quite well. They picked up a solid receiver in Amara Darboh, who parlayed his excellent senior year into a third-round spot. Picking Tedric Thompson in the fourth round helps build depth at safety, though his tackling and history of concussions are concerning. Justin Senior is a potential swing tackle that impressed at times in the SEC. Chris Carson in the seventh is a good backup for Eddie Lacy.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.