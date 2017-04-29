2017 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for every team through Day 2

Setting grades immediately after the draft has little to do with the long-term impact of the players. Instead, they examine the value of the pick in comparison to grades heading into the draft as well as whether the team met an anticipated short- or long-term need.

Why are these quick-snap grades important? When analyzing the success of this draft three or four years from now, there needs to be a snapshot of how the pick was received at the time.

If a player was considered a reach when picked, and he turns out, then the pick is given a huge grade. If a selection was lauded at the time, and a player doesn't become what was expected, then the grading of the pick should be less harsh.

There weren't many reaches in this draft, though. Most teams met a need with an excellent player, so the grades reflect that.

Note: Day One grades for each team are weighed more heavily than Day Two grades because of the importance of the picks.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Draft picks: Tre'Davious White (No. 27 overall), Zay Jones (No. 37 overall), Dion Dawkins (No. 63 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Buffalo certainly required help at the receiver position, and Zay Jones was the best value at the spot. In fact, they thought enough of Jones to swap a third- for a fifth-round pick in the process. They found excellent value in guard/tackle Dion Dawkins, who deserved to be picked higher. Instead of taking Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback of the future, they moved down 17 spots in the first round, allowing Kansas City to make the pick. They received a third-round pick this year and a future first-rounder for the move down. Buffalo selected a good corner in White with the 27th pick to take over for Stephon Gilmore, meeting a dire need. Well done.

Miami Dolphins

Draft picks: Charles Harris (No. 22 overall), Raekwon McMillan (No. 54 overall), Cordrea Tankersley (No. 97 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Finding a linebacker of Raekwon McMillan's stature in the second round was a steal. Clemson's Cordrea Tankersley has a chance to start in Year Two for the Dolphins, as well -- he was an excellent pick. Miami definitely needed to get younger in its pass rush, so seeing Harris on the board was a godsend. He'll need to improve against the rush to be an all-around player on the edge, but the pick will still be very good if he can make an impact attacking the quarterback sooner than later.

New England Patriots

Draft picks: Derek Rivers (No. 83 overall), Antonio Garcia (No. 85 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: The Patriots' first pick was the 83rd overall selection. They chose Derek Rivers from Youngstown State, an exciting pass rusher with stand-up/hand-down versatility. Troy's Antonio Garcia is a project guy who should help once Nate Solder moves on. Brandin Cooks is as good of a player as any pick they'd have found with the No. 32 pick that they traded to the Saints. However, if they don't re-sign him to a long-team deal, then giving up a first-round pick was not a wise investment.

New York Jets

Draft picks: Jamal Adams (No. 6 overall), Marcus Maye (No. 39 overall), ArDarius Stewart (No. 79 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: The Jets apparently weren't happy with their safety group, as they picked up the ultra-talented Marcus Maye in the second round. The question is, did they need to pick another safety when the team has many other needs? Finding a starting receiver in ArDarius Stewart in the third round will be viewed as a good pick sooner than later. Jamal Adams is an excellent, hard-nosed stud who presents great leadership qualities. He was best player available early in the first, and they made the right call.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Draft picks: Marlon Humphrey (No. 16 overall), Tyus Bowser (No. 47 overall), Chris Wormley (No. 74 overall), Tim Williams (No. 78 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Tyus Bowser isn't known nationally, but he has great athletic ability and can rush the passer -- something the Ravens need with Terrell Suggs aging. The Ravens picked up a great five-technique prospect in Chris Wormley in the third round. Coaching up Tim Williams to become the pass-rusher talent his potential portends would make him a third-round steal like Justin Houston. Ozzie Newsome once again went back to his old school, picking cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The corner's physical play and better-than-expected long speed locked up a mid-first-round pick.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft picks: John Ross (No. 9 overall), Joe Mixon (No. 48 overall), Jordan Willis (No. 73 overall)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: It wasn't a surprise to see Joe Mixon land in Cincinatti, given that they've taken on players with character concerns before. Jordan Willis fell to the middle of the third round, and the Bengals took full advantage. He's a damn fine player who should have went earlier. Ross is a talented, extremely fast receiver (4.22 40), but given Ross' injury history, it's tough not to consider that when making him a top-10 pick. Nonetheless, adding Ross to play alongside A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert makes quarterback Andy Dalton smile.

Cleveland Browns

Draft picks: Myles Garrett (No. 1 overall), Jabrill Peppers (No. 25 overall), David Njoku (No. 29 overall), DeShone Kizer (No. 52 overall), Larry Ogunjobi (No. 65 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Instead of picking a quarterback on Day 1, the Browns took a potential starter in the second round in DeShone Kizer. It's a good long-term investment worthy of the pick. Larry Ogunjobi is a very quick tackle who will earn the respect of interior offensive linemen in a hurry; I'll be interested to see if he can play three downs. Picking Myles Garrett as the difference-maker on defense made a world of sense. When looking at the second first-round pick, however, one has to remember that the Browns passed on Carson Wentz to acquire the pick. They did get an excellent safety in Jabrill Peppers. He'll be a team leader for the Browns with the athleticism to handle nickel and safety. Njoku is a playmaker, and they picked up a 2018 first-round pick in a trade on Day 1. That's a great night for Browns fans.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft picks: T.J. Watt (No. 30 overall), JuJu Smith-Schuster (No. 62 overall), Cameron Sutton (No. 94 overall), James Conner (No. 105 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Many Steelers fans told me the team wouldn't take a receiver early; well, Kevin Colbert thought differently. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a very strong receiver who will be the physical pass-catcher the team needs. They could have used a pick on defense again, however, and found another receiver late in the draft. Colbert did get a corner/safety in Cameron Sutton who should become a starter down the line. It's hard not to be happy for cancer survivor James Conner, but defenders won't be happy when trying to tackle this Steeler running back. The fact that T.J. Watt was available for the Steelers was amazing. He's a war daddy, and Pittsburgh can play him inside or outside for years. This was one of those picks where everyone will wonder in four years how Watt dropped this far.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Draft picks: Deshaun Watson (No. 12 overall), Zach Cunningham (No. 57 overall), D'Onta Foreman (No. 89 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Houston found the inside linebacker of the future with Zach Cunningham, a Daryl Washington-type defender who should be around for a while. They needed to find a running back, so they headed to Austin to pick up D'Onta Foreman, who could be a force if his weight is under control. Deshaun Watson was an excellent college quarterback, and the Texans are hoping he becomes a great NFL quarterback. I'm with Bill O'Brien on this one, even though Houston parted with a 2018 first-round pick in trade up to get him. With Houston's defense playing well, they needed a leader and playmaker to get the offense rolling.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft picks: Malik Hooker (No. 15 overall), Quincy Wilson (No. 46 overall), Tarell Basham (No. 80 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Indianapolis had to be thrilled to get Quincy Wilson to help out Hooker in the secondary. Tarell Basham is a pass rusher who can covert power to speed on the edge; getting him in the third was a good deal. In the first round, the Colts got the rangiest safety prospect since Earl Thomas. They got very good value at No. 15 at a major position of need. It's a big win for the Colts' defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft picks: Leonard Fournette (No. 4 overall), Cam Robinson (No. 34 overall), Dawuane Smoot (No. 68 overall),

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Cam Robinson is a beast, and will be a longtime starter inside or outside for Jacksonville; giving up a sixth-round pick to get him in the second round was no sweat. Duwuane Smoot from Illinois has strength and flashed off the edge, a solid pick in the early third round. Blake Bortles' development will be aided by Fournette's. Fournette's injury history is a bit worrisome, but the same was said about Adrian Peterson -- that turned out well. But will he be able to succeed like last year's No. 4 pick, Ezekiel Elliott, without a similarly talented offensive line?

Tennessee Titans

Draft picks: Corey Davis (No. 5 overall), Adoree' Jackson (No. 18 overall), Taywan Taylor (No. 72 overall), Jonnu Smith (No. 100 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Taywan Taylor adds solid hands in the receiving corps for the Titans, who apparently wanted to re-make their receiving corps at the expense of other positions. They continued to help the offense with tight end Jonnu Smith, another Jordan Reed-type matc-up issue. Smith was likely picked a bit early, and Tennessee could use linebacker help. Corey Davis is a really good player who deserved to be picked early. However, anytime you pick a player with an injury (Davis is coming off ankle surgery) at No. 5, there is a slight concern (thus the A-minus). Still, I expect he'll be a big-time receiver. Jackson has some work to do at cornerback, but he can learn and he's explosive as a returner.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Draft picks: Garett Bolles (No. 20 overall), DeMarcus Walker (No. 51 overall), Carlos Henderson (No. 82 overall), Brendan Langley (No. 101 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: B-

The skinny: Though DeMarcus Walker didn't get a lot of love after his big first week in 2016, his power and hustle make him a great pass rusher. They got a good receiver in Carlos Henderson in the third round, one of the toughest pass-catchers to tackle in the draft. Bolstering the team's cornerback depth was a major need, so picking up intriguing former FBS cornerback Brendan Langley was worthwhile. Garett Bolles is an athletic, tough-minded player. He's also an older prospect who has lived through a lot. Some teams have concerns about his ability to handle complex line adjustments. The team certainly needed a left tackle, but Ryan Ramczyk was also available here. It will be interesting to compare the careers of those two players.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft picks: Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 overall), Tanoh Kpassagnon (No. 59 overall), Kareem Hunt (No. 86 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Villanova doesn't put out a lot of top football players, but the Philadelphia crowd love seeing Tanoh Kpassagnon get picked. He's a very good five-technique with a lot of upside. The Chiefs got a starter in Kareem Hunt, an all-around player who can do it all. Patrick Mahomes has all of the tools to be a great quarterback. Chiefs GM John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid saw Brett Favre in Green Bay, and they have to see some of that gunslinger attitude in Mahomes. There is a risk factor here given his penchant for throwing the ball anywhere and from any arm angle (which will turn into interceptions in the NFL), and they have up a future first-round pick to get him. But if anyone can get Mahomes to adjust and succeed, it's Reid.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks: Mike Williams (No. 7 overall), Forrest Lamp (No. 38 overall), Dan Feeney (No. 71 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: It will be interesting to see where second-round pick Forrest Lamp plays for the Chargers; he would be an excellent center. It was an excellent value pick. The Chargers again bolstered the interior of the line with Dan Feeney, who will play guard to protect Philip Rivers and block for Melvin Gordon. Hitting two interior linemen that early is a bit of a knock, as they need safety and linebacker help. Mike Williams is a physically dominating receiver who will make life easier for Philip Rivers. He has enough speed to make plays, as well. Keenan Allen's injury forced the team's hand, as well.

Oakland Raiders

Draft picks: Gareon Conley (No. 24 overall), Obi Melifonwu (No. 56 overall), Eddie Vanderdoes (No. 88 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: The Raiders are in love with long, athletic secondary members. Obi Melifonwu is a hard-hitting guy with nice speed that Al Davis would have loved. If Oakland gets the junior-year Eddie Vanderdoes, they'll like his interior push; if he's the 2016 Vanderdoes, they might not like what they see. As long as Conley's off-field issues are cleared up, the Raiders got the long, agile, ballhawk they needed. If he gets in trouble, then GM Reggie McKenzie will have to answer for the pick.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Draft picks: Taco Charlton (No. 28 overall), Chidobe Awuzie (No. 60 overall), Jourdan Lewis (No. 92 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: The Cowboys found another corner/safety combo in Chidobe Awuzie, and got great value in doing so. They again helped the secondary with a tough-minded slot starter in Jourdan Lewis; this makes sense given the team's interest in trading Orlando Scandrick. Dallas had a choice between Charlton and T.J. Watt. Either could have fit their bill, and the need was certainly there. I had Watt with a higher grade, but Charlton's length and agility are impressive. He'll be a very good player for Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett.

New York Giants

Draft picks: Evan Engram (No. 23 overall), Dalvin Tomlinson (No. 55 overall), Davis Webb (No. 87 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: The Giants picked quarterback Davis Webb, who is at worst a solid backup for Eli Manning, and possibly a future starter (for the Giants or someone else via trade). The team loves big bodies with good motors; picking Dalvin Tomlinson fits that bill, though time will tell whether he'll be enough of a playmaker to earn a second-round slot. Getting Webb is nice, but the Giants' offensive line needs serious help on Day 3 of the draft. Jerry Reese continued to add to Manning's arsenal with tight end Evan Engram. He's a Jordan Reed clone who will make plays, but will he outshine another intriguing tight end, David Njoku? That will be the question going forward.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft picks: Derek Barnett (No. 14 overall), Sidney Jones (No. 43 overall), Rasul Douglas (No. 99 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: In the second round, Philly got a first-round value in Sidney Jones, who might have to half-redshirt the year as he recovers from injury but will be a good corner down the road. Rasul Douglas is another long corner who will be on the field right away. The team hasn't helped its offense yet, however -- they have to do so early on Saturday. Even though the Eagles gave up their 2017 first-rounder for quarterback Carson Wentz, they were a beneficiary of Minnesota's need for a quarterback, as they got back into the first round by trading Sam Bradford last eyar. The way Wentz played this year showed they didn't really miss Bradford. They got the second-best pure edge rusher in the draft in Barnett at No. 14.

Washington Redskins

Draft picks: Jonathan Allen (No. 17 overall), Ryan Anderson (No. 49 overall), Fabian Moreau (No. 81 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

The skinny: The Redskins went back-to-back 'Bama defenders in the first and second, picking up Ryan Anderson in the second. While he's not the most athletic linebacker in the class, Anderson is all hustle and plenty quick enough to corral ball carriers outside. Good pick. Next, they took a value pick in the mid-third with Fabian Moreau, a cornerback who was injured at his pro day but has starter traits. The Redskins really need a quarterback, though. They likely expect to find it early on Saturday. Allen's shoulders might be an issue six or seven years from now, but the Redskins needed a big-time talent up front right now. Excellent value.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Draft picks: Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 overall), Adam Shaheen (No. 45 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: C

Overall grade: C

The skinny: Adam Shaheen wasn't a big name, but older Bears fans might think of Mike Ditka's game when they see the young man blow up defenders. The Bears weren't satisfied with Mike Glennon as their quarterback of the future, so they picked up Mitchell Trubisky. They gave up a 2017 third- and fourth-rounder, and a 2018 third-round pick to get him. That's not terrible in terms of what other teams have given up to get their quarterback of the future; other teams have given up first-round picks to pick their guy. They had to move up one spot to get him, though, because other teams were looking at that pick -- or at least that's what San Francisco told them.

Detroit Lions

Draft picks: Jarrad Davis (No. 21 overall), Teez Tabor (No. 53 overall), Kenny Golladay (No. 96 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B-

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Teez Tabor is a first-round player with a third-round 40-yard dash, so picking him up in the second round made a lot of sense. Kenny Golladay is an interesting receiver, but was probably selected a round early, maybe two. The Lions were desperate for an upgrade at linebacker, and they got a very good one in Davis. His athleticism and toughness are evident. If he can stay healthy and be an instinctive leader in the middle, Detroit is set at the position for a while.

Green Bay Packers

Draft picks: Kevin King (No. 33 overall), Josh Jones (No. 61 overall), Montravius Adams (No. 93 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Instead of trading down for more picks, Ted Thompson stayed put and got the difference-making cornerback he needed in Kevin King. Then they selected safety Josh Jones, who will play in the Micah Hyde role for the Packers despite being a solid 220 pounds. Bulking up the defensive line with Montravius Adams is a big help, as he can play nose tackle or five-technique. He's an excellent value at No. 93. Green Bay needs to find a running back in the fourth or fifth round, and with the depth there, they should. The Browns presented Green Bay excellent value in a trade out of the first round, so the Packers took it.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft picks: Dalvin Cook (No. 41 overall), Pat Elflein (No. 70 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: B-

The skinny: Minnesota didn't have many picks to start with, and then they traded a fourth-round pick to move up to get Dalvin Cook. Cook's talent was worthy of a top pick, so it's hard to blame Rick Spielman for this move. Without Adrian Peterson, a bold move was needed. Hopefully, the concerns that dropped Cook to the second were much ado about nothing. Pat Elflein will provide strength in the middle of the offensive line for years to come. The Vikings traded their 2017 first-rounder for Sam Bradford last year. He didn't turn out to be a great player, but he was a solid pickup considering the situation the team was in after Teddy Bridgewater's injury.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Draft picks: Takkarist McKinley (No. 26 overall), Duke Riley (No. 75 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Duke Riley joins former teammate Deion Jones in the linebacking corps, a good pick-up to keep the speed coming. Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley will make it difficult for Tom Brady (or anyone else) to pick apart the Falcons' defense in the second half as he did in the Super Bowl. They chose to given up a third round pick, but it's hard to blame them with the Cowboys, Steelers, and Packers ahead of them -- they were all looking for edge guys.

Carolina Panthers

Draft picks: Christian McCaffrey (No. 8 overall), Curtis Samuel (No. 40 overall), Taylor Moton (No. 64 overall), Daeshon Hall (No. 77 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Curtis Samuel is another versatile player for the Panthers, whether he plays at running back or receiver. Offensive tackle was a big need for Carolina, and Western Michigan's Taylor Moton is one of the better right tackles in the draft. Daeshon hall is a pass rusher who fits the Panthers' mold. They gave up a fourth-round pick, though, to get him, which might not have been necessary. Christian McCaffrey is a great football player, not just a great receiver or running back. The Panthers got their guy and didn't have to move up to get him.

New Orleans Saints

Draft picks: Marshon Lattimore (No. 11 overall), Ryan Ramczyk (No. 32 overall), Marcus Williams (No. 42 overall), Alvin Kamara (No. 67 overall), Alex Anzalone (No. 76 overall), Trey Hendrickson (No. 103 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: The Saints got a safety to own the back half in Marcus Williams, an athletic and hard-hitting player from Utah, and then they found running back Alvin Kamara waiting for them. They traded away a future second-round pick to get him, though. Not sure I love the future pick trade, though Kamara's a very good player. Alex Anzalone has great potential as a cover linebacker and blitzer, but he needs to stay healthy. New Orleans' pass rush got an upgrade with a hustling, powerful guy in Trey Hendrickson. He was a good value in the third round. Finding a Day 3 quarterback to eventually replace Drew Brees is a must! Lattimore is the best cover man in the draft, and a no-brainer at No. 11. Then, instead of continuing to bolster the defense, they improved the offensive line by picking up-and-coming left tackle Ryan Ramczyk. But should they have picked defensive end Jordan Willis? Maybe linebacker Raekwon McMillan from Ohio State? It will be interesting to see how they continue to build talent on that side of the ball.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft picks: O.J. Howard (No. 19 overall), Justin Evans (No. 50 overall), Chris Godwin (No. 84 overall), Kendell Beckwith (No. 107 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: A-

The skinny: Safety Justin Evans made a big splash early in his senior year, then fell off with some missed tackles. He could be a good player, but I think it's a round early for him. Adding Chris Godwin to the receiving corps was nice, but other needs should have taken precedence. Selecting LSU's Kendell Beckwith helped out the linebacker group. He should be a fit on the strong side. They only gave up a sixth-round pick to get him, and would have paid more if waiting until Saturday morning to make that move at the start of the fourth round. The fact that O.J. Howard was on the board for the Buccaneers was ridiculous. He's a future Pro Bowler, and will make life much easier for quarterback Jameis Winston as a great safety valve. He and Cameron Brate will be a tough duo.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Draft picks: Haason Reddick (No. 13 overall), Budda Baker (No. 36 overall), Chad Williams (No. 98 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Budda Baker is an excellent football player who can cover and tackle, but they gave up three picks to land him. That lowers the grade a little, but putting him with Tyrann Mathieu is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Grambling receiver Chad Williams might have been a top-50 pick if he played at a major college. Haason Reddick is a very good linebacker and gives the Cardinals an infusion of youth at a position where they needed it. With the top receivers off the board, the Cardinals chose the best player available. Reddick can also be an effective pass rusher from outside or on inside blitzes.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft picks: Gerald Everett (No. 44 overall), Cooper Kupp (No. 69 overall), John Johnson (No. 91 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: B-

The skinny: Tight end was a need position for the Rams, and Gerald Everett's ability to get off the line smoothly is quite impressive. They might consider him a receiver. It might have been a tick early for him, however -- not unlike when they chose Lance Kendricks a bit early in 2011. Cooper Kupp's feet are as quick as any in the draft, even if his 40 time wasn't great. Third-round safety John Johnson is liked by scouts for his ability to handle multiple roles in the secondary.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft picks: Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall), Reuben Foster (No. 31 overall), Ahkello Witherspoon (No. 66 overall), C.J. Beathard (No. 104 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: C+

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: GM John Lynch found a much-needed cornerback in Ahkello Witherspoon, a long and lean player who will need a bit of time to get ready. In the late fourth, they picked up Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard, a solid backup pick-up. That's a bit early for him, going over Joshua Dobbs and Nathan Peterman. In Round 1, the 49ers got their guy at No. 3, and picked up two thirds (one future) and a fourth in the process. That's a big win. They picked the second-best player in the draft in Solomon Thomas. Then Reuben Foster was sitting there just waiting for someone to grab him, so they traded a fourth-round pick to Seattle to get him. If Foster's shoulder is OK, he'll be another Patrick Willis in the middle.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft picks: Malik McDowell (No. 35 overall), Ethan Pocic (No. 58 overall), Shaquill Griffin (No. 90 overall), Delano Hill (No. 95 overall), Nazair Jones (No. 102 overall), Amara Darboh (No. 106 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

The skinny: Like Green Bay, Seattle made a great trade to move out of the first round. Sure, they lost they chance at a fifth-year option on a player by taking the deal but that's OK. They're not looking to lock up a quarterback, so they'll make do. John Schneider switched spots with Jacksonville in the early second round, picking up a sixth-rounder. They picked up the defensive lineman they were eyeing in the first round, Malik McDowell, so chalk that up as a win. Picking Pocic gives them inside-outside versatility, though I wonder how he'll handle NFL defenders at his height. Shaquill Griffin is a little-known corner from Central Florida who brings physicality and athleticism. Schneider got a safety in Delano Hill later in the third round. He gives them special teams help and an aggressive attitude. Nazair Jones is a tall, long tackle/end combo who fits Seattle quite well. They picked up a solid receiver in Amara Darboh, who parlayed his excellent senior year into a third-round spot.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.