Report: Manziel's ex-girlfriend feared for her life

The former girlfriend of Johnny Manziel alleges the Cleveland Browns quarterback physically and verbally abused her and that she feared for her life in graphic, according to sworn statements made in a protective order application published by KXAS-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday.

According to the affidavit, Colleen Crowley alleges Manziel hit her multiple times during an argument that initially started at a Dallas hotel on Jan. 29. Crowley stated she "tried to fight him off" and was "very scared." She alleges Manziel grabbed her by her hair and hit her on the left side of her head during their argument.

Crowley went on to state she feared for both her life and Manziel's based upon the way he was acting. She also said Manziel was acting as if he were on drugs.

Many of the statements in the protective order are similar to ones Crowley made to Fort Worth police in an incident report released Thursday.

The report comes three days after the Dallas Police Department announced it is investigating Manziel after receiving a complaint of domestic violence assault against him. WTAA-TV in Dallas reported Crowley filed the complaint. A Tarrant County (Texas) judge signed off on the protective order against Manziel on Friday, according to WTAA-TV.

Last week, Manziel's agent Erik Burkhardt, announced he has parted ways with the QB. Manziel's father, Paul, expressed his concern for his son to the Dallas Morning News.

"I truly believe if they can't get him help, he won't live to see his 24th birthday."

NFL security plans to contact Crowley and her family as part of their investigation into the incident, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport reported the Browns will release Manziel at the start of the new league year on March 9.

This marks the latest of several incidents involving Manziel as a member of the Browns. The team announced last month that it had fined the second-year quarterback for missing a scheduled medical treatment on the final Sunday of the season.

Manziel was also benched ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Ravens after a video surfaced of the quarterback partying at a club in Austin, Texas. A week prior to that, Manziel was cleared of wrongdoing in a roadside incident involving his girlfriend. During the 2015 offseason, he spent 10 weeks in a rehab facility specializing in alcohol and substance abuse.