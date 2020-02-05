Michael Fabiano's 2020 fantasy free agents

The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl LIV champions! So, with the end of one NFL season starts what could be one of the most fascinating offseasons ever with the large number of big-name players who are slated to become free agents. Keep in mind, NFL teams can begin using their franchise and transition tags from Feb. 25 through March 10. Teams can start negotiations with free agents March 16 ahead of the start of free agency on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here are the names fantasy fans need to keep tabs on ahead of the start of the free-agent frenzy.

Note: Ages are at the start of the 2020 NFL season.

* -- Unrestricted free agent

** -- Restricted free agent

*** -- Exclusive restricted free agent

+ -- Retired

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott* (27): Reports suggest the Cowboys will place their franchise tag on Prescott, who was the QB2 this past season. He'll remain in Big D.

Jameis Winston* (26): Winston threw for 5,109 yards, the eighth-most in NFL history in 2019. He also had a league-high 30 interceptions, though.

Drew Brees* (41): Brees ranked seventh in fantasy points per game (20.4) among quarterbacks in 2019. He'll likely be back with the Saints in 2020.

Ryan Tannehill* (32): Tannehill ranked second in fantasy points per game (22) among quarterbacks over his last 10 games, behind only Lamar Jackson.

Tom Brady* (43): Brady finished as the QB12 this past season. The Raiders and Chargers will be in on him if the Patriots pass, but that's unlikely.

Philip Rivers* (39): The Chargers might decide to move on from Rivers, who ranked just 17th in fantasy points among quarterbacks this past season.

Marcus Mariota* (27): Mariota's time in Tennessee seems to be over, as the Titans will likely either franchise Tannehill or add a free agent like Rivers.

Teddy Bridgewater* (28): The Saints are unlikely to keep Brees, Bridgewater and Taysom Hill this offseason, according to head coach Sean Payton.

Kyle Allen** (24)

Case Keenum* (32)

Jeff Driskel* (27)

Eli Manning*+ (39)

Taysom Hill** (30)

Matt Moore* (36)

Brandon Allen** (28)

Chase Daniel* (34)

Colt McCoy* (34)

Trevor Siemian* (29)

Chad Henne* (35)

Drew Stanton* (36)

Nate Sudfeld* (27)

A.J. McCarron* (30)

Josh McCown* (41)

Mike Glennon* (31)

Brett Hundley* (27)

Blaine Gabbert* (31)

Blake Bortles* (29)

Geno Smith* (30)

Nick Mullens** (25)

Running backs

Derrick Henry* (26): Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards and was the RB5 this past season, will be looking for a Ezekiel Elliott level contract.

Austin Ekeler** (25): Ekeler averaged a ridiculous 26.75 fantasy points in four games without Melvin Gordon in 2019. He'll be a 2020 first rounder.

Melvin Gordon* (27): Gordon seems unlikely to be back with the Chargers, but he'd be a great fantasy fit with the Houston Texans or Tampa Bay Bucs.

Kenyan Drake (26): Drake ranked third in fantasy points among all running backs in Weeks 9-17, which is the time he played for the Cardinals in 2019.

Kareem Hunt*** (25): Hunt could wind up in the first-round fantasy conversation if he lands with a team that makes him a featured runner in 2020.

Lamar Miller* (29): Miller is coming off a torn ACL and MCL and is unlikely to be back in Houston. A starting gig will be tough to find for the veteran.

Carlos Hyde* (29): Hyde ranked 12th in rushing yards among running backs in 2019, but he's no lock to find a starting job (even if he stays in Houston).

Jordan Howard* (26): Howard "hopes" to be back with the Eagles, but the team is very likely to utilize Miles Sanders as their featured back in 2020.

Chris Thompson* (30): Thompson has been unable to avoid injuries in recent seasons. He'll need to land in a pass-laden offense to have fantasy appeal.

Matt Breida** (25): Breida, who didn't get a single touch in the Super Bowl, would have more fantasy value away from the Niners' crowded backfield.

Gus Edwards** (25)

Peyton Barber* (26)

DeAndre Washington* (27)

Brian Hill** (25)

Jalen Richard* (27)

Frank Gore* (37 years old)

Jonathan Williams* (26)

Marshawn Lynch* (34)

LeSean McCoy* (32)

Dontrell Hillard** (25)

Bilal Powell* (32)

Wendell Smallwood* (26)

Kenjon Barner* (31)

Devontae Booker* (28)

Dwayne Washington* (26)

Corey Clement** (26)

Theo Riddick* (29)

Isaiah Crowell* (27)

Ty Montgomery* (27)

Jeff Wilson** (25)

J.D. McKissic** (27)

Darren Sproles*+ (37)

Wide receivers

Amari Cooper* (26): Cooper, who finished as the WR10 in 2019, could be slapped with the transition tag by the Cowboys. He's likely to remain in Big D.

A.J. Green* (32): The Bengals could decide to use the franchise tag on Green, but he might be better off on a team like the Patriots for fantasy purposes.

Emmanuel Sanders* (33): Sanders was able to overcome an Achilles injury to produce good totals in 2019. He'll likely be a WR3/4 in 2020 drafts.

Robby Anderson* (27): Anderson had a hot finish to the 2019 season, and he could have more fantasy value as a field stretcher outside of the Big Apple.

Breshad Perriman* (27): Perriman was a major fantasy asset at the end of last season, but that was only after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were injured.

Randall Cobb* (30): Cobb had his share of nice stat lines in 2019, but his ceiling is pretty low overall with Cooper and Michael Gallup in the mix.

Allen Lazard** (25): Lazard showed some flashes of potential in Green Bay last season, but the Packers need an upgrade at their No. 2 wideout spot.

Larry Fitzgerald (37): Fitzgerald will remain with the Cardinals on a 1-year deal in 2020, but he'll be worth no more than a late rounder in fantasy drafts.

Danny Amendola* (35): Reports out of Detroit suggest the Lions will re-sign Amendola in the offseason. He'll be a late rounder in 2020 drafts, at best.

Zach Pascal (26)

Demarcus Robinson* (26)

Phillip Dorsett* (27)

Kendrick Bourne** (25)

Nelson Agholor* (27)

Devin Funchess* (26)

Ted Ginn* (35)

Demaryius Thomas* (33)

Tajae Sharpe* (26)

Keelan Cole** (27)

Geronimo Allison* (26)

Josh Gordon* (29)

Damiere Byrd* (27)

Cody Latimer* (28)

Isaiah McKenzie** (29)

Seth Roberts* (29)

David Moore** (25)

Marcus Johnson** (26)

Pharoh Cooper* (25)

Jaron Brown* (30)

Tavon Austin* (29)

Chester Rodgers* (26)

Justin Hardy* (29)

Tim Patrick** (27)

Laquon Treadwell* (25)

Dontrelle Inman* (31)

Keelan Doss** (24)

Chris Hogan* (32)

Robert Foster** (26)

Jordan Matthews* (28)

Jermaine Kearse* (30)

Corey Coleman* (26)

Rashard Higgins* (26)

Travis Benjamin* (31)

Tight ends

Austin Hooper* (26): Hooper ranked third among tight ends in fantasy points per game (14.7), but he's no lock to remain in Atlanta in 2020.

Hunter Henry* (26): Henry had career highs in targets, catches and yards despite missing time due to injuries in 2019. He'll be a top-10 tight end in 2020.

Eric Ebron* (27): Colts GM Chris Ballard said "we'll probably move on" from Ebron this offseason. He'll likely be a fantasy TE2 wherever he lands in 2020.

Jason Witten* (38): Witten finished as the TE11 last season despite his extended age. He's reportedly unsure if he'll return or retire ahead of 2020.

Darren Fells* (34)Tyler Eifert* (30)Jacob Hollister** (27)Blake Jarwin** (26)Ricky Seals-Jones** (25)Charles Clay* (31)Marcedes Lewis* (36)Ross Dwelley** (25)Nick Vannett* (27)Vernon Davis*+ (36)Mo Allie-Cox (27)Like Willson* (30)Garrett Celek* (32)Richard Rodgers* (28)Ben Watson* (40)Nick O'Leary* (28)

Kickers

Greg Zuerlein* (33)

Younghoe Koo** (26)

Zane Gonzalez** (25)

Mason Crosby* (36)

Dan Bailey* (32)

Ka'imi Fairbairn* (26)

Kai Forbath* (33)

Joey Slye** (24)

Chase McLaughlin** (24)

Daniel Carlson** (25)

Aldrick Rosas** (26)

Sam Ficken** (28)

Adam Vinatieri* (48)

Nick Folk* (36)

