Playoff Challenge Rankings

Did your fantasy football season end at the hands of Jameis Winston, Dak Prescott or Nick Chubb? Did you start DeAndre Hopkins over DeVante Parker in Week 16? Did you rest your championship hopes and dreams on Deshaun Watson? I feel for you my friends, but I'm here with a solution to ease the pain of defeat (at least somewhat) with a new challenge. The NFL Playoff Challenge! You could win a trip to Super Bowl LV!

So what is the NFL Playoff Challenge?

Unlike daily fantasy leagues, a player's stock includes the value of his team and how far you project his squad to advance in the postseason. That's because the further a player advances, the more points he can score due to the "multiplier" scoring system. For example, if Drew Brees leads the Saints to the Super Bowl and you started him in the Wild Card Round and kept him active throughout the playoffs, he would receive double points in the Divisional Round, triple points in the Conference Championship Round and quadruple points during the Super Bowl Round.

This multiplier rule alters fantasy player values in the NFL Playoff Challenge. We all know Dalvin Cook was a fantasy monster in the regular season, but his real value here depends on how far you think the Vikings will advance in the postseason. If you believe the Saints are a Super Bowl contender and will knock the Vikings out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round, you'd get just one week of production from Cook with no chance of a multiplier.

Before we get to the player rankings, here's a few interesting notes that could affect your decision-making process this week.

» The Patriots won the Super Bowl as the No. 2 seed last season. Prior to that, a No. 1 seed had won the Super Bowl in every season since 2013. The top seed in the AFC has won three of the last six championships, while the No. 1 seed in the NFC has won twice. What's more, four of the last six Super Bowl contests have featured each conference's top seed. Last year's Super Bowl included both conferences No. 2 seed (Patriots and Rams).

» Prior to last season, when the Patriots and Rams both made it to the Super Bowl as No. 2 seeds, the previous five Super Bowls had seen a single non-No. 1 seed (2016 Falcons - No. 2 seed). The last Wild Card team to reach the Super Bowl was the 2012 Ravens (No. 4 seed). That might make fantasy owners avoid potential "sleeper teams" when setting their Playoff Challenge lineup.

» Five of the last 24 teams to play in the Conference Championship Round also played in the Wild Card Round, and not a single No. 6 seed has made it to the Conference Round in the last six seasons. Just one No. 5 seed (2013 49ers) has played in the Conference Round during that time, and just two No. 4 seeds (2016 Patriots, 2014 Colts) have reached the final round of their conference.

Rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (BYE)

2. Drew Brees, Saints

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (BYE)

4. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (BYE)

5. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (BYE)

6. Josh Allen, Bills

7. Deshaun Watson, Texans

8. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

9. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

10. Tom Brady, Patriots

11. Carson Wentz, Eagles

12. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Running backs

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints

2. Mark Ingram, Ravens (BYE)

3. Raheem Mostert, 49ers (BYE)

4. Aaron Jones, Packers (BYE)

5. Damien Williams, Chiefs (BYE)

6. Derrick Henry, Titans

7. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

8. James White, Patriots

9. Miles Sanders, Eagles

10. Sony Michel, Patriots

11. Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks

12. Devin Singletary, Bills

13. Latavius Murray, Saints

14. Carlos Hyde, Texans

15. Travis Homer, Seahawks

16. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

17. Gus Edwards, Ravens (BYE)

18. Jamaal Williams, Packers (BYE)

19. Boston Scott, Eagles

20. Tevin Coleman, 49ers (BYE)

Wide receivers

1. Michael Thomas, Saints (BYE)

2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (BYE)

3. Davante Adams, Packers (BYE)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

5. Julian Edelman, Patriots

6. A.J. Brown, Titans

7. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (BYE)

8. Marquise Brown, Ravens (BYE)

9. Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers (BYE)

10. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

11. D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks

12. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

13. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (BYE)

14. John Brown, Bills

15. Greg Ward, Eagles

16. Cole Beasley, Bills

17. Adam Thielen, Vikings

18. Tre'Quon Smith, Saints (BYE)

19. N'Keal Harry, Patriots

20. Corey Davis, Titans

Tight ends

1. George Kittle, 49ers (BYE)

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (BYE)

3. Mark Andrews, Ravens (BYE)

4. Jared Cook, Saints

5. Zach Ertz, Eagles

6. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

7. Jacob Hollister, Seahawks

8. Jimmy Graham, Packers (BYE)

9. Jonnu Smith, Titans

10. Darren Fells, Texans

11. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

12. Dawson Knox, Bills

Kickers

1. Wil Lutz, Saints

2. Justin Tucker, Ravens (BYE)

3. Robbie Gould, 49ers (BYE)

4. Harrison Butker, Chiefs (BYE)

5. Mason Crosby, Packers (BYE)

6. Nick Folk, Patriots

7. Jason Myers, Seahawks

8. Greg Joseph, Titans

9. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans

10. Stephen Hauschka, Bills

11. Jake Elliott, Eagles

12. Dan Bailey, Vikings

Defense/special teams

1.Ravens (BYE)

2. 49ers (BYE)

3. Saints

4. Chiefs (BYE)

5. Patriots

6. Packers (BYE)

7. Bills

8. Titans

9. Texans

10. Seahawks

11. Eagles

12. Vikings

