Free Agency Fantasy Fallout

Free agency (legal tampering) is underway and teams are making moves. All trades and signings can't be made official until March 13 at 4 pm EST, but plenty of dominoes have already fallen.

I'll keep this analysis thread open all week, so make sure you have it bookmarked:

Antonio Brown Traded to Raiders (March 9)

At long last, Antonio Brown got what he wanted... and much more. Not only did AB receive the trade out of Pittsburgh he was seeking, but he also got a new deal too. The Steelers and Raiders swapped third- and fifth-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the big news is that Brown's compensation for the next three seasons has gone from $38.9 million to just over $50M. Plus, over $30M of Brown's base deal with the Raiders is fully guaranteed. It's a home run deal for Mr. Big Checks.

Now, Brown's run of incredible fantasy finishes in Pittsburgh has come to an end. Over the last six years, Brown has compiled WR5, WR2, WR1, WR1, WR1, and WR2 PPR finishes in addition to putting up at least 100 receptions and 1,200 yards in each season. Outside of Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Marvin Harrison -- no receiver in modern history has rivaled Brown's dominance and upside every year.

With that said, the elephant in the room remains how large of a quarterback downgrade Derek Carr is relative to Ben Roethlisberger. While Carr has never finished above league average in a single-season in yards per pass attempt during his five year career, Ben Roethlisberger ranked 13th, 3rd, 2nd, 12th, 9th, and 13th in YPA while he and Brown dominated opposing defenses for the past six seasons.

While Carr may not be the quality of passer Derek Carr is, the Raiders will have no issue feeding Antonio Brown the rock in 2019. While Oakland's run/pass numbers were fairly balanced in Gruden's first season (59 percent pass; 41 percent run), only the Giants (343) and Packers (370) had more total pass attempts when trailing by 3 or more points than the Raiders (339) did in 2018. I'll be much more interested in drafting Brown in fantasy if the Raiders elect to upgrade the quarterback position via the draft or trade, but there is a direct path for Brown to push for 170 targets with the Raiders. Volume remains king in fantasy.

Brown's initial fantasy projection: 101 receptions, 1,123 yards, 8 TDs (on 165 targets) -- 261.3 PPR points (WR9)

DeSean Jackson Traded to Eagles (March 11)

After searching high and low for a deep=threat replacement since DeSean Jackson left Philly five years ago, the Eagles have found their man. It's DeSean Jackson.

D-Jax fills an obvious hole within the Eagles aerial attack and will operate deep as Carson Wentz's lid-lifter. Even at 32-years-old, Jackson showed he still had plenty of juice in 2018. Per Next Gen Stats, Jackson recorded eight of his 15 fastest top speeds in 2018 alone -- all of which were over 20 miles per hour. What's more, Jackson further solidified himself as one of the league's top deep threats production-wise, as the now-Eagle recorded an NFL-high 18.9 yards per catch and saw 2.1 deep targets per game. Only Tyreek Hill (2.6) saw more passing looks 20-plus yards downfield than Jackson last season.

While the Eagles have not had a great deep threat to compliment their offense as long as Carson Wentz has been under center, he's still been excellent at throwing all the routes Jackson is best at (as Warren Sharp notes).

This could not be a better fit. Once again, Jackson makes sense as a fantasy WR3 target in re-draft leagues and may merit low-end WR2 consideration in draft-only best ball leagues.

On the flip side, Jackson (and Adam Humphries) departures sets up Bucs' third-year receiver Chris Godwin for a full-time role and a significant bump in targets. Godwin has started four games in his career without Mike Evans or DeSean Jackson active and hit receiving lines of 5/68, 3/98, 7/111/1, and 5/101/1 while seeing 24 percent of Tampa's targets in those contests. For more context, Godwin gained 2.59 yards per route run in those four career starts -- which would have been fourth-best among WRs during the 2018 season behind Julio Jones (2.90), Michael Thomas (2.87), and Keenan Allen (2.67). I'll bet the Godwin hype is out of control by July.

Jackson's initial fantasy projection: 54 receptions, 960 yards, 6 TDs (on 102 targets) -- 187.0 PPR points (WR26)

Godwin's initial fantasy projection: 65 receptions, 985 yards, 7 TDs (on 125 targets) -- 205.5 PPR points (WR22)

Nick Foles Signs with Jaguars (March 11)

The Jags' made their intentions clear since January: Sign Nick Foles or bust. On Monday, Jacksonville official pulled the Brinks truck up for their man, inking Foles to a four-year deal worth up to $88M. The real number to pay attention to is the staggering guaranteed figure ($50.1M), which makes Foles the sixth-highest paid passer in the NFL in terms of total guaranteed cash. For reference, Jimmy Garoppolo earned $49M guaranteed a year ago while Derek Carr's 2017 extension was worth $40M guaranteed. Any way you slice it, Foles' deal is colossal.

For a club that is one year removed from a near Super Bowl birth, still has elite talent littered across their defensive depth chart, a top-10 offensive line when they are healthy, and a talented but oft-injured running back in place -- Jags' brass likely felt Foles was a no-brainer acquisition. After the team mind-numbingly backed Blake Bortles and did not offer any long-term solutions last season, Jacksonville is finally ready to move on.

Jacksonville will be a bit limited from a cash flow perspective moving forward -- they had to clear a bunch of space before they could move on Foles officially -- but the big winners from a fantasy perspective are clear. Dede Westbrook found a way to post a quiet 66/717/5 sophomore receiving line catching wounded ducks from Blake Bortles last season and Marqise Lee (knee) should be near 100 percent health again after suffering a terrible injury in late-August. Both Jags' pass-catchers will warrant serious WR4 consideration with Foles at the controls.

Still, make no mistake: This is a run-heavy offense with Foles. Over the last two seasons with Doug Marrone as head coach, the Jaguars have run the ball on 48 percent of snaps when the score is neutral (within eight points). That's the fifth-highest rate in the league. Outside of dabbling in their receivers in the late rounds and taking some shots on Foles in 2QB/Superflex leagues, the Jags' pass offense is on the fantasy fringe in 2019.

Foles' initial fantasy projection: 295 completions, 475 attempts, 3,395 yards, 22 TDs, 9 INTs -- 214.8 fantasy points (QB24)

Quick Hits

Carlos Hyde, RB, KC - The Chiefs desperately needed depth behind Damien Williams and found it easily in Carlos Hyde. Securing him on a one-year deal with only $1.6M guaranteed, Hyde's addition is a good thing for Williams' fantasy potential. Not only is Hyde a less accomplished receiver, but the Chiefs are also more invested, cash-wise, in Williams ($2.1M guaranteed plus a $1.6M signing bonus). Always a good runner after contact, Hyde is worth a stab in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN - After posting the quietest WR24 PPR finish in recent memory last season, Humphries left Tampa Bay and secured a four-year deal worth up to $36M in Tennessee. Per Next Gen, Humphries has run 80 percent of his routes from the slot over the last two seasons and figures to be the Titans main interior receiver in 2019. Humphries will be on the fringe of viability in 10-team leagues next season, as he'll compete with Corey Davis and veteran TE Delanie Walker for targets.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ - The Jets bolstered their receiver depth chart on Monday, adding former-Redskin Jamison Crowder on a 3-year deal. The agreement includes over $17M in guarantees. Crowder's addition ostensibly pushes Quincy Enunwa to the outside along with deep-threat Robby Anderson to round out the Jets base three-receiver set. This is a bigger move for Sam Darnold's development than it is for fantasy.

Danny Amendola, WR, DET - All the former-Patriots keep getting snatched up by the Lions. Even though he is 33-years-old, the Lions likely view Amendola as a Golden Tate replacement out of the slot. Amendola will only be viable in deep PPR leagues in 2019, but his presence in the interior should help Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones operate on the outside.

Jesse James, TE, DET - In addition to signing Amendola, the Lions also added Jesse James into the mix. Detroit let Eric Ebron walk last season, essentially punted the position in 2018, and are now trying to remedy their mistake by adding the 6-foot-7 James. In four years in Pittsburgh, James averaged a plodding 9.9 yards per catch and never put up more than 26.4 yards per game.

Frank Gore, RB, BUF - Sure, why not.

-- Graham Barfield is the managing editor of fantasy football content at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.