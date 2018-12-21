Surprising Stats: Week 16

It's championship week or you have a Week 17 championship and need to email your commissioner today to get that changed. Either way, you need the information. Straight up. So here are some surprising stats to push you over the finish line.

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans

Last week was quarterback Josh Johnson's first career win as a starter in the NFL. At 32 years and 215 days old, he is the oldest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to achieve that first career milestone.

Over the last two weeks, Derrick Henry logged 50 carries for 408 yards and six touchdowns. He has one reception for 0 yards over that same period. Prior to Week 13, Henry played in each of the Titans' 11 games and only had 474 yards and five touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore posted at 190-plus rushing yards in five consecutive games. That's the first time that's happened since the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the last three weeks, the Chargers have only allowed an average of 89.7 rushing yards per game, the seventh fewest in the league.

Rookie safety Derwin James is the only player this year with 90-plus tackles (93), three-plus sacks (3.5) and three-plus interceptions (three).

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

According to Bill Barnwell, the scrimmage-yard leaders in garbage time (drives starting with a win probability of 1 percent or less) are Larry Fitzgerald (212), Adam Thielen (197), Jalen Richard (193), Julio Jones (188) and Joe Mixon (175).

Three rookies have 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage and 10-plus touchdowns this year: Saquon Barkley, Phillip Lindsay and Nick Chubb. However, Chubb was the only one of those three that didn't play in more than 14 percent of his team's offensive snaps until Week 7.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Mike Evans has the second most receiving yards in the league (1,328), behind only Julio Jones. Evans has a career-high 94.9 yards per game, a 61.7-percent catch rate and averages 17.9 yards per reception.

Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson have both been sacked a league-high 51 times this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Prescott has only been under pressure on 36.4 percent of his dropbacks, 16th most among quarterbacks who made a start in 2018.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Adam Thielen went over 100 receiving yards in each of his first eight games this season. Since then, he only has one game with over 100 yards and three games with less than 30 yards. The team to break his 100-yard streak? The Lions in Week 9.

When the Vikings played the Lions in Week 9, the Lions' offensive line allowed 22 pressures and 10 sacks. Matthew Stafford is currently questionable with a back injury, but he has also started 126 straight games, the third longest among active quarterbacks and the sixth longest in NFL history.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Of all wide receivers who have played in at least 25 percent of their team's offensive snaps, Robert Foster's 24.63 yards per reception is the best in the league. So is his 14.63 yards per target and 23.97 ADOT. He's gone over 100 receiving yards in three of his last five games, over 90 in four of the five. Over the last two weeks, he is the 11th highest scoring PPR fantasy wide receiver in the league with his scores landing him right between Julian Edelman and Michael Thomas.

Three starting quarterbacks have been under pressure on 26 percent or fewer snaps: Ben Roethlisberger (23.5), Drew Brees (24.5) and Tom Brady (25.3). And yet, Tom Brady ties with Russell Wilson for the most touchdowns thrown while under pressure this season (nine).

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets

Jamaal Williams played more snaps than Aaron Jones in all but one game until Week 8. In that time, not once did Williams go over 60 rushing yards, go over 20 receiving yards or score a single touchdown. Not one.

Since Week 13, Robby Anderson has been the 12th highest scoring wide receiver in PPR formats. He caught four or more passes in four of his last five games played. He's found the end zone in back-to-back games. The Packers allow the fourth most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in PPR formats and are tied for allowing the fourth most touchdowns to the position (19).

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles

DeAndre Hopkins scored a touchdown in every away game this year save for one, Week 1 at New England. He's scored seven touchdowns on the road and four at home this year.

Nov. 2, 2014 was the last time that the Texans played the Eagles. Nick Foles started that game but was knocked out of the game with an injury at the end of the first quarter. He was replaced by Mark Sanchez. It would be his last game as an Eagle until he returned in 2017 for the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Calvin Ridley's 699 receiving yards are still the most among rookies this year. From Weeks 2 to 5, he caught four or more passes in each game and scored a total of six touchdowns. Since then, he's only scored two total touchdowns. He's caught four or more passes in four of his last nine games. Mohamed Sanu has out-snapped Ridley every week since Week 9. In the last six games, Sanu also scored more total fantasy points than Ridley.

During the preseason, Taylor Heinicke completed 24 of his 36 pass attempts for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 23 yards and a touchdown. Curtis Samuel was targeted on 25 percent of Heinicke's preseason throws.

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts

Evan Engram has played in nine games this season. He's gone 60-plus yards and/or scored a touchdown in five games, 55 percent of his contests. He's the fourth highest-scoring tight end over the course of the last two weeks. Odell Beckham Jr. did not play in either contest and has been ruled out for Week 16.

Marlon Mack only has two red zone targets this season. Only Andrew Luck has less (1). Mack does have 28 red zone carries, but that's only the 15th most, tied with Lamar Jackson.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Even though Leonard Fournette has only played in seven games this season, he's been the ball carrier on 69.2 percent of the Jaguars total rushing attempts inside the 5-yard line. That's tied for the eight highest percentage in the league.

Kenny Stills went over 100 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in Week 1. He went over 100 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in Week 14. He didn't go over 61 yards in any other game this year, and he posted 20 or fewer yards in six of his 13 games played in 2018.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Only once this year has Robert Woods posted less than 45 yards. It was Week 1 at Oakland. He's put up less than 45 yards in four games since the beginning of the 2017 season.

David Johnson only played in 49 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in Week 15. That was a season-low. His season-low prior to last week was in Week 1 when he played in 68 percent of the offensive snaps. Johnson is not on the injury report.

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Tarik Cohen averages 4.9 catches, 50.7 receiving yards, 29.1 rushing yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. That's 15.88 PPR fantasy points per game. He is a running back with 408 rushing yards on the season, but his 710 receiving yards are second among running backs only behind Christian McCaffrey (768) and would rank fifth among tight ends and 27th among wide receivers.

Only six wide receivers have scored more points in the last four weeks than Dante Pettis in PPR formats: Amari Cooper, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton and Keenan Allen. That's it.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints

It only takes Ben Roethlisberger on average 2.55 seconds to get rid of the ball, the shortest amount of time in the league among quarterbacks with at least 800 passing yards this year.

The Saints only pass on 52.67 percent of their plays, the third fewest in the league. Only one other time since 2010 have they passed on less than 60 percent of their plays, and that was last year (56.37 percent).

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Of the top 10 fastest ball carriers of the season, Tyreek Hill takes up two slots. He hit 27.95 mph on a 58-yard receiving touchdown and hit 21.78 mph on a 71-yard punt return, both in Week 1. Five of the top-20 fastest ball carriers of the season came in Week 15. Two of those were Dolphins.

Ryan Fitzpatrick averages a league-high 8.8 air yards on completions (CAY). Jameis Winston is second averaging 8.5 CAY. And then it's Russell Wilson at 7.0 CAY.

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders

Royce Freeman leads the league in one category. He faces 8-plus defenders in the box on 41.51 percent of his carries. LeGarrette Blount is second, facing that kind of defense 38.64 percent of the time. Phillip Lindsay only sees that many defenders in the box on 13.19 percent of his carries.

The Raiders have 12 sacks this year. Khalil Mack has 12.5 sacks all by himself.