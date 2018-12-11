Fantasy targets and touches: Week 15

It wouldn't be a complete fantasy football season without one completely bonkers week in the fantasy playoffs. For the 2018 season, that was this week. Unexpected heroes rose from unsuspecting teams to obliterate opponents or rack up meaningless mountains of points on benches. Plenty of fantasy championship dreams crumbled under the weight of 40 or even 50-point outings, depending on league rules.

I touch on all of this and more below. Read it and weep. Or read it and try to find an advantage to battle through to the fantasy championship. We're only two weeks away.

For more on how to use this article/what the stats mean, click here.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB - 16 touches (Wk 13: n/a, Wk 12: 21, Wk 11: 30), 76 percent snap share

Fournette found little space to operate in to start, and then was phased out of the game plan when the Jaguars fell way behind. He got stuffed at the goal line right before Derrick Henry's magnificent 99-yard touchdown run. That's pretty much a microcosm for this entire game.

Passing game

Dede Westbrook, WR - 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Donte Moncrief, WR - 23 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Keelan Cole, WR - 16 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Westbrook put together a nice game, with seven catches, 88 yards, and a touchdown. It's still dicey trusting any Jaguars wide receivers though. Last week Westbrook had just five targets, and this week he jumped up to 10.

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 15 touches (Wk 13: 8, Wk 12: 11, Wk 11: 14), 61 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB â 17 touches (Wk 13: 12, Wk 12: 9, Wk 11: 10), 40 percent snap share

Henry took out the hearts of the Jaguars defense with a truly savage 99-yard touchdown run, stiff-arming three separate players into the upside down. If you played against Henry this week, I'm sorry. If you benched Henry, don't feel bad. There was honestly no indication he'd rip off 238 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. We also shouldn't expect this again next week.

Passing game

Dion Lewis, RB - 21 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Tajae Sharpe, WR - 21 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Taywan Taylor, WR - 29 percent TS, 47 percent AY

The Titans didn't need much through the air with Henry going crazy on the ground. As a result, Corey Davis fell off the map a bit, catching just two passes for 21 yards.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Jets

Backfield

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 3 touches (Wk 13: 25, Wk 12: 9, Wk 11: 9), 9 percent snap share

Elijah McGuire, RB - 20 touches (Wk 13: 7, Wk 12: 7, Wk 11: 9), 75 percent snap share

Crowell left this game with a foot injury, and McGuire shouldered the load just fine for the Jets. If Crowell misses time with his injury (he had a toe injury all week as well), McGuire might be a decent flex option next week against the Texans.

Passing game

Quincy Enunwa, WR - 16 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Elijah McGuire, RB - 16 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR - 28 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Sam Darnold was back under center and provided a minor spark for the passing game. It would be unwise to bank on Anderson next week after this solid outing (4-76-1), as the Jets offense is still a work in progress..

Bills

Backfield

LeSean McCoy, RB - 2 touches (Wk 12: 18, Wk 11: 27, Wk 10: BYE), 75 percent snap share

LeSean McCoy left this game early with a hamstring injury, so Chris Ivory carried the ball 12 times. None of this mattered, though, as Josh Allen was the team's leading rusher for the THIRD STRAIGHT WEEK. He now leads the team in rushing yards.

Passing game

Robert Foster, WR - 12 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 26 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Isaiah McKenzie, WR - 20 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Jones led the team in targets for the second week in a row but managed just three catches for 22 yards. Foster had a nice outing (5-81-0), but we're still not at a point where any of these guys are consistent enough to be worthy of starting, especially in the fantasy playoffs.

New York Giants at Washington Redskins

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 18 touches (Wk 13: 27, Wk 12: 20, Wk 11: 29), 48 percent snap share

170 yards and a touchdown on the ground and four catches for 27 yards through the air. Just another day at the office for Barkley.

Passing game

Sterling Shepard., WR - 22 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Evan Engram, TE - 19 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 19 percent TS, 6 percent AY

No Odell Beckham Jr.? No problem (as long as you have Saquon Barkley). The Giants passing attack was lacking an explosive element without Beckham, but they also didn't need to do much with Barkley and the defense going ham. Shepard found the end zone, while Engram led the team with 77 yards on his three catches.

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 11 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: 14, Wk 11: 21, Wk 10: 21), 31 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB - 6 touches (Wk 13: 6, Wk 12: n/a, Wk 11: n/a), 42 percent snap share

Nothing worked for Washington today. Josh Johnson eventually came in for Mark Sanchez and managed some garbage time production, but by that point, the game was long over. Peterson earned just 19 total yards on his 11 touches.

Passing game

Jamison Crowder, WR - 25 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 14 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Chris Thompson, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Things are going from bad to worse with this bunch as they are now on their fourth quarterback this season. Crowder led the team with 87 receiving yards, but 79 of those came on his garbage-time touchdown. Oh, and Jordan Reed left with an injury.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 17 touches (Wk 13: 19, Wk 12: 15, Wk 11: 14), 69 percent snap share

Mark Ingram, RB - 14 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: 13, Wk 11: 16), 41 percent snap share

The Buccaneers front kept both Ingram and Kamara relatively in check, with the longest play from either back being Ingram's 17-yard touchdown run. Things have been a bit off with this offense the last few weeks, but they found a spark late after Taysom Hill's punt block. They face the free-falling Panthers next week, so perhaps their division rival can serve as a "get right" game.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 42 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Mark Ingram, RB - 10 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB - 19 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The Saints were trailing for a good portion of this game, so it's no surprise Drew Brees turned to Mr. Reliable (aka Michael Thomas) early and often. Zach Line of all people caught Brees' lone touchdown, but no one will be complaining about Thomas' 11 catches and 98 yards.

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 15 touches (Wk 13: 16, Wk 12: 20, Wk 11: 20, Wk 10: 14), 59 percent snap share

This was about what we've come to expect yardage-wise from Barber (44 total yards). His touchdown streak came to an end, though, so those riding that into the playoffs will be sorely disappointed.

Passing game

Chris Godwin, WR - 28 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR - 17 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Cameron Brate, TE - 11 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR - 22 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Godwin, a favorite play of many analysts this week, saw the volume and air yards necessary for a monster game. Unfortunately, he caught just one of those 10 targets, as many were uncatchable. Tough beat if you were relying on Godwin in the playoffs. The Jameis Winston-Cameron Brate touchdown connection is alive and well, as the duo hooked up for two scores this week.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Patriots

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB - 20 touches (Wk 13: 18, Wk 12: 23, Wk 11: 11), 39 percent snap share

James White, RB - 6 touches (Wk 13: 13, Wk 12: 10, Wk 11: 6), 41 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB - 5 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: n/a, Wk 11: n/a), 23 percent snap share

Michel was the workhorse but managed just 57 yards on his 20 rushes. More concerning is that James Develin vultured ANOTHER short-yardage score. He has three in the last two weeks. The bloom might be falling off of Michel's fantasy rose, as his upside is severely capped with no work in the passing game and a touchdown vulture lurking.

Passing game

Rob Gronkowski, TE - 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Julian Edelman, WR - 28 percent TS, 23 percent AY

James White, WR - 9 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR - 19 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Is Gronk back? This was the big guy's first 100-yard game since Week 1, and he caught his second touchdown in the last three weeks. His eight targets tied his season high as well. Hopefully you kept the faith with Gronk after his disappointing performance last week.

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 7 touches (Wk 13: 13, Wk 12: 13, Wk 11: BYE), 51 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 13 touches (Wk 13: 15, Wk 12: 15, Wk 11: BYE), 47 percent snap share

Drake had the play everyone is going to remember on the game-winning lateral-frenzy, but the Inconvenient Truth isn't going away. Gore rushed for 92 yards on 12 carries and added in one catch for 24. He offers a relatively safe floor weekly, but it's fair to wonder if Drake's big play will earn him a few more opportunities next week.

Passing game

Kenyan Drake, RB - 47 percent TS, 51 percent AY

DeVante Parker, WR - 21 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Stills came out of nowhere this week to post an impressive 8-135-1 line in the Dolphins' victory. Ryan Tannehill briefly left with an injury but came back in and finished the game. The Dolphins play the Vikings next week, though, so don't rush out and pick up Stills to save your fantasy postseason dreams.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Ravens

Backfield

Gus Edwards, RB - 16 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: 23, Wk 11: 17, Wk 10: BYE), 46 percent snap share

Kenneth Dixon, RB - 9 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: n/a, Wk 11: n/a,, Wk 10: BYE), 31 percent snap share

Edwards remains the favored back here, but for how long? Dixon looks like he's ready to take that mantle from Edwards at any moment after rushing for 59 yards and a score on just eight carries. Dixon is closing the playing time gap as well, jumping up from 22 percent last week to 31 percent this week.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 16 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Willie Snead, WR - 24 percent TS, 24 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 24 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Lamar Jackson missed the final few plays of overtime after getting hit hard. With Joe Flacco getting closer to returning, it's possible he's back under center next week. That could provide a boost to this passing game, which has lacked explosiveness in the run-heavy approach the last few weeks.

Chiefs

Backfield

Spencer Ware, RB - 20 touches (Wk 13: 15, Wk 12: BYE, Wk 11: 0), 48 percent snap share

Damien Williams, RB - 12 touches (Wk 13: 7, Wk 12: BYE, Wk 11: 0), 49 percent snap share

Williams scored two touchdowns, but Ware was involved more heavily. Ware remains the back to start of this group, but if Williams gains ground in opportunities it might be time to worry a bit.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 19 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 25 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR - 15 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Even against one of the league's best defenses, the Chiefs passing attack did work. Kelce went for 7-77-1 while Hill gutted out 8-139-0 while battling an ankle injury.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB - 14 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: 17, Wk 11: 17), 59 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 6 touches (Wk 13: 13, Wk 12: 11, Wk 11: 6), 42 percent snap share

Mack got his fair share of opportunities but found no room to run against the Texans' stout front seven (33 yards). He did find the end zone, though, salvaging his fantasy day.

Passing game

Eric Ebron, TE - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

T.Y. Hilton, WR - 29 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Zach Pascal, WR - 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY

As usual, Andrew Luck leaned heavily on his top options, and they both answered the call. Hilton popped off for 9-199-0, while Ebron scored his 13th touchdown of the season.

Texans

Backfield

Lamar Miller, RB â 19 touches (Wk 13: 20, Wk 12: 13, Wk 11: 23), 71 percent snap share

Alfred Blue, RB â 6 touches (Wk 13: 13, Wk 12: 14, Wk 11: 8), 31 percent snap share

The Texans offense was off to start this game. Miller and Blue each found the sledding tough, combing for 73 total yards on their 25 touches. Both found the end zone, though.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 27 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR - 16 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Lamar Miller, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Hopkins was pummeled with targets as usual, but only hauled in four for 36. Thankfully one was for a touchdown. Aside from Nuk, Ryan Griffin surprised in this one by catching all five of his targets for 80 yards. Those desperate for tight end help should still probably look elsewhere, as per Rotoworld this was Griffin's highest yardage output since 2016.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Falcons

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB - 11 touches (Wk 13: 7, Wk 12: 11, Wk 11: 11), 49 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB - 14 touches (Wk 13: 8, Wk 12: 6, Wk 11: 8, 43 percent snap share

Smith looked like the far better runner today, breaking tackles and showing some impressive vision. The timeshare with Coleman makes starting either of these backs mostly unpalatable.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 26 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE - 14 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR - 19 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Jones put up fantastic numbers today because he's awesome and had a couple close calls to go his way in the first quarter. The Falcons offense is having issues, though, as it disappeared for roughly 30 minutes of this game after scoring on the opening drive. Outside of Jones, it's hard to trust the rest of the options.

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 4 touches (Wk 13: 11, Wk 12: 1, Wk 11: 1), 38 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 20 touches (Wk 13: 15, Wk 12: 20, Wk 11: 16), 64 percent snap share

Fantasy managers with Jones were sweating during the first half, as Williams got the start and Jones barely touched the ball. Fortunately, interim head coach Joe Philbin realized the error in his ways, feeding Jones in the second half. The second-year star finished with over 100 total yards and a touchdown. Crisis averted..

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 34 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR - 19 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE - 16 percent TS, 34 percent AY

As usual, Adams delivered another fantastic fantasy performance. He hasn't had an off week all season. Cobb caught a touchdown and had the second-most targets. If he's hanging around on waivers in your league he's a decent add. Rodgers seems happy to have his longest-tenured receiver back on the field over the young kids he's been playing with for much of the season.

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 22 touches (Wk 13: 19, Wk 12: 28, Wk 11: 19), 100 percent snap share

Another week, another 100-plus total yard performance from Run CMC. He punched in two short-yardage rushing touchdowns to boot, giving him 12 over the last six weeks.

Passing game

Ian Thomas, TE - 24 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 19 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 19 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Two notes on this bunch: first, Thomas was heavily targeted filling in for Greg Olsen, and he's worth streaming moving forward. Second, Devin Funchess has pulled a disappearing act. Over his last five games he's posted 10 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown. He's droppable at this point, especially given the concerns over Cam Newton's shoulder. .

Browns

Backfield

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 2 touches (Wk 13: 2, Wk 12:, 3, Wk 11: 7), 31 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 17 touches (Wk 13: 12, Wk 12: 31, Wk 11: 23,), 67 percent snap share

Chubb was the lead back as usual, though Jarvis Landry took his two carries for 54 yards and a touchdown (on a beautifully designed and executed trick play). It's sad to say, but we've reached the point where you can 100 percent drop Johnson if you haven't already. His role in the passing game has disappeared. Baker Mayfield has no reason to checkdown when he's fearlessly and successfully slinging it 50 yards downfield.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 17 percent TS, 39 percent AY

David Njoku, TE - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Nick Chubb, RB - 26 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Landry went for over 50 receiving yards for the second straight week, and over 100 total thanks to his rushing numbers. He also caught a beautiful touchdown from Mayfield. The rookie passer is spreading the ball around well, making it hard to buy into any of his pass-catchers, but Landry's increasing role is encouraging.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Broncos

Backfield

Royce Freeman, RB - 6 touches (Wk 13: 12, Wk 12: 6, Wk 11: 8), 13 percent snap share

Phillip Lindsay, RB - 18 touches (Wk 13: 20, Wk 12: 14, Wk 11: 15), 66 percent snap share

The Broncos surprisingly ran into a buzzsaw in San Francisco, falling behind 20-0 at the half. Lindsay hurt his yards per carry average with just 30 yards on 14 carries, but he at least found the end zone to help his fantasy managers out.

Passing game

Courtland Sutton, WR - 15 percent TS, 22 percent AY

DaeSean Hamilton, WR - 20 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Tim Patrick, WR - 25 percent TS, 51 percent AY

With Emmanuel Sanders lost for the season, many expected Sutton to step up big time. Yeah, about that. Sutton hauled in just two catches for 14 yards, while Tim Patrick, a former undrafted free agent, led the team with seven catches and 85 yards. Hamilton looked good, though, and scored a touchdown. With so many young players duking it out for opportunities, this group could turn into a bit of a fantasy roulette wheel.

49ers

Backfield

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB - 24 touches (Wk 13: 23, Wk 12: 8, Wk 11: n/a), 86 percent snap share

The 49ers leaned on Wilson with Matt Breida on the sidelines, and the young back responded with a strong performance. He didn't find the end zone but notched 96 total yards. He'll be a decent flex option if Breida misses next week as well.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 27 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR - 21 percent TS, 34 percent AY

If you took a chance on Pettis, it paid off as the impressive youngster caught three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. And if you played against Kittle, I'm sure there's a support group forming somewhere online. The superstar tight end went for 210 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB - 31 touches (Wk 13: 14, Wk 12: 21, Wk 11: 15), 72 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB - 5 touches (Wk 13: 11, Wk 12: 2, Wk 11: 6), 36 percent snap share

With so many players injured, the Bengals leaned on Mixon and he gave them a star effort. He rushed for 111 yards and a score and added in five receptions for 27 yards. This could be their formula moving forward, so get ready to ride Mixon through the fantasy postseason.

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 22 percent TS, 62 percent AY

C.J. Uzomah, TE - 11 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Joe Mixon, RB - 22 percent TS, 0 percent AY<

The Bengals played a good defense, but it might be time to abandon ship from this passing attack like it's the Titanic post-iceberg. You can throw a dart at Boyd thanks to his volume and air yards, but those totals are coming from Jeff Driskel, which is less than ideal.

Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB - 17 touches (Wk 13: 18, Wk 12: 15, Wk 11: 8), 68 percent snap share

Justin Jackson, RB - 9 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: 7, Wk 11: 0), 38 percent snap share

Ekeler bounced back with a great performance this week, looking much better on the ground as he ripped off 66 yards and a touchdown. He did appear to injure his shoulder, though, so monitor that ahead of Thursday night's game. Jackson, last week's second-half sensation, was held heavily in check. Both of these players will revert right back to bench/waiver fodder once Melvin Gordon is healthy enough to return.

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 31 percent TS, 68 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR - 21 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Allen, the only player fantasy owners trust in this passing attack, delivered yet again with a solid 5-78-1 line. Philip Rivers spreads the ball around pretty evenly to the rest of his offense, ruining any fantasy appeal for this talented bunch.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Lions

Backfield

LeGarrette Blount, RB - 14 touches (Wk 13: 16, Wk 12: 19, Wk 11: 7), 35 percent snap share

Zach Zenner, RB - 12 touches (Wk 13: 1, Wk 12: 3, Wk 11: 0), 26 percent snap share

Theo Riddick, RB - 10 touches (Wk 13: 11, Wk 12: 6, Wk 11: 6), 40 percent snap share

What a strange game this was. At one point, there was a debate over whether the Lions would score more points or have more punts. Zenner, a draft twitter fan favorite, found the end zone and was far more efficient with his carries than Blount. I'd steer clear of this bunch until Kerryon Johnson comes back.

Passing game

Kenny Golladay, WR - 17 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Theo Riddick, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Bruce Ellington, WR - 17 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Matthew Stafford threw for a whopping 101 yards in this game. Yikes. As a result, there's really nothing of note to discuss with this passing attack.

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 23 touches (Wk 13: 19, Wk 12: , Wk 11: 26), 91 percent snap share

Good news! David Johnson caught eight passes. Bad news! He turned those into 12 yards. How, you ask? It's a mystery (or the Cardinals are just a bad football team).

Passing game

J.J. Nelson, WR - 18 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 22 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald set a new NFL record for the most receptions with one team, surpassing Jerry Rice's total with the 49ers. I really have nothing else to offer you fantasy-wise about this offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders

Steelers

Backfield

Jaylen Samuels, RB - 18 touches (Wk 13: 5, Wk 12: 1, Wk 11: 0), 79 percent snap share

Stevan Ridley, RB - 5 touches (Wk 13: n/a, Wk 12: n/a, Wk 11: n/a), 14 percent snap share

Ridley definitely played second fiddle to Samuels, but he stole the all-important touchdown. Samuels managed just 28 yards on the ground, but caught seven passes to save the day in PPR formats.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 32 percent TS, 54 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 19 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Jaylen Samuels, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Roethlisberger missed roughly 30 percent of this game with an injury, which could be part of the reason why Brown struggled, posting just five catches for 35 yards. Smith-Schuster had no such issues, dropping a cool 8-130-2 line on the Raiders.

Raiders

Backfield

Doug Martin, RB - 16 touches (Wk 13: 19, Wk 12: 14, Wk 11: 11), 49 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 9 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: 3, Wk 11: 14), 49 percent snap share

Martin scored a touchdown, but otherwise this was a nondescript game from the Oakland backs. Richard didn't even factor into the passing game, catching his lone target for five yards.

Passing game

Jared Cook, TE - 29 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Jordy Nelson, WR - 21 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Seth Roberts, WR - 21 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Maybe the Raiders passing offense is finding its mojo. Cook went for 7-116-0, and Nelson now has 16 catches over the last two weeks. It's unfortunate the touchdowns went to Lee Smith and Derek Carrier instead of the top options, as they could have turned in even better performances. Those feeling dangerous or hurting for options could consider Nelson next week against the Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Eagles

Backfield

Darren Sproles, RB - 4 touches (Wk 13: 9, Wk 12: 7, Wk 11: 4), 42 percent snap share

Josh Adams, RB - 7 touches (Wk 13: 4, Wk 12: n/a. Wk 11: n/a), 42 percent snap share

The Eagles offense sputtered against the Cowboys and had to abandon the run. Sproles scored on a short pass, but his touch totals aren't enough to invest in on a weekly basis. If the Eagles offense can get on track and in a positive script, Adams might have more fantasy value.

Passing game

Alshon Jeffery, WR - 29 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE - 26 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Dallas Goedert, TE - 16 percent TS, 29 percent AY

After slowing fading into the void after Tate arrived, Jeffery suddenly found new life and caught six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Ertz hauled in five passes as well, but for just 38. Goedert surprised with 44 yards and a touchdown and had an impressive long touchdown called back on a ticky-tack offensive pass interference call. His production isn't worth chasing, though, as he's only a part-time player who saw 58 percent of the snaps this week.

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 40 touches (Wk 13: 29, Wk 12: 31, Wk 11: 30), 86 percent snap share

Elliott didn't score a touchdown, but caught 12 passes and totaled nearly 200 yards. Not too shabby.

Passing game

Amari Cooper, WR - 25 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR - 17 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 23 percent TS, 4 percent AY

So, about that Cooper trade. If you hadn't realized Dallas made a good move yet, this game should put an end to any such nonsense. Cooper hauled in 10 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner. Gallup was open on multiple deep shots but he and Prescott couldn't connect.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 14 touches (Wk 13: 26, Wk 12: BYE, Wk 11: 15), 98 percent snap share

Nothing went right for Gurley here. Jared Goff turned the ball over a bunch. The Rams all but abandoned the run, and when they did run Gurley found no room. His line got injured, too. Tough break for those who were carried to the fantasy postseason by Gurley.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 29 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 16 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 16 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Jared Goff was not sharp tonight, and his struggles were exacerbated by the fierce and aggressive Bears defense. They forced him into four interceptions and a 45.5 completion rate.

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 20 touches (Wk 13: 8, Wk 12: 8, Wk 11: 19) 55 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 13 touches (Wk 13: 10, Wk 12: 10, Wk 11: 10), 41 percent snap share

The Bears offensive strategy was keeping the high-powered Rams offense off the field, and 35 rush attempts sure helped that cause. With 19 of those landing on Howard's shoulders, he was able to cross 100 yards for the first time all year.

Passing game

Allen Robinson, WR - 27 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB - 13 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR - 23 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Trey Burton, TE - 17 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Mitchell Trubisky wasn't much better than Goff, so the Bears passing game numbers are equally suspect. Robinson's target share is a great sign now that Trubisky is back. The duo almost connected on a touchdown, but Robinson stepped out of bounds about two yards short.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB - 18 touches (Wk 13: 17, Wk 12: 13, Wk 11: 12), 86 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB - 3 touches (Wk 13: 6, Wk 12: 11, Wk 11: 14), 14 percent snap share

Cook is back to being the Vikings workhorse, but this offense is so dysfunctional it's not mattering for much. Cook scored on a receiving touchdown in garbage time, but otherwise disappointed. It's also a bit concerning that Murray is getting some carries near the goal line, but his playing time is low enough where it hopefully shouldn't be too much of an issue. Cook is involved down there as well.

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 21 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB - 21 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 18 percent TS, 54 percent AY

If you venture into Vikings Twitter, it's a dark place these days as the faithful fans are questioning Kirk Cousins, now-fired OC John DeFilippo, and the whole offense. Thielen and Diggs scraped together average PPR outings, but this is far from what we were hoping to get out of this unit this late in the season. This offense has failed to put up more than 20 points in four consecutive games.

Seahawks

Backfield

Rashaad Penny, RB - 8 touches (Wk 13: 7, Wk 12: 4. Wk 11: 8), 22 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB - 4 touches (Wk 13: 4, Wk 12: 4, Wk 11: 6), 26 percent snap share

Chris Carson, RB - 22 touches (Wk 13: 16, Wk 12: 18, Wk 11: 17), 54 percent snap share

Thanks to a little help from Russell Wilson, the Seahawks rushed for 214 yards against the Vikings. Carson led the way as usual, finding the end zone and coming close to 100 yards. He's the only back worthy of a starting fantasy spot from this bunch.

Passing game

Tyler Lockett, WR - 26 percent TS, 12 percent AY

David Moore, WR - 26 percent TS, 84 percent AY

While Russell Wilson chipped in on the ground, he offered little in the passing game. The Vikings defense smothered this unit, and Wilson finished 10 of 20 for 72 yards and an interception. Lockett at least caught five passes for 42 yards, preventing utter disaster for those who started him.