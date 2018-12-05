Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Philip Rivers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Rivers is playing some of the best football of his career, throwing for 11 touchdowns with three interceptions over his last five games. He should continue to produce at a high level when the Bengals come to town, as their defense has surrendered a 122.3 passer rating and 21 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks since Week 10. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Oakland Raiders Roethlisberger is coming off his worst stat line since Week 8, and he still scored a respectable 17.2 points in a loss to the Chargers. He should rebound in what could be a high-scoring affair in Oakland, as the Raiders have surrendered a 105.5 passer rating and the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks on their home field in 2018. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. Seattle Seahawks You might look at Cousins' matchup in Seattle and think it's bad on paper, but is it? Their defense has given up a top-15 fantasy quarterback in six straight games, including three top-10 games, and allowed Nick Mullens to throw for over 400 yards against them last week. Consider Cousins a legitimate start 'em this weekend. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prescott has failed to score 15 fantasy points in three of their last five games, but I like him to put up a nice stat line in what is a favorable matchup against the Eagles. Their defense, which has dealt with a number of injuries, has allowed a 106.8 passer rating and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing home quarterbacks in 2018. vs. Baker Mayfield vs. Carolina Panthers Mayfield is coming off his worst fantasy line since Week 9, scoring just 13.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Texans. He did throw for almost 400 yards in the game, however, and a Week 14 matchup against the Panthers makes him a solid option. Carolina's defense has allowed 14 touchdown passes to quarterbacks on the road this season. Start 'Em: Andrew Luck at Houston Texans, Lamar Jackson at Kansas City Chiefs

Sleepers: Marcus Mariota vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thur.), Josh Allen vs. New York Jets

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Matt Ryan vs. Green Bay Packers Ryan (and the Falcons) have faded in recent weeks, scoring an average of just 17 points since Week 10. He has also failed to score more than 14 fantasy points in two of his last three games. Ryan could be in for another stinker in Green Bay, as the Packers have allowed just 13.5 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks at home. vs. Jared Goff vs. Chicago Bears The fantasy quarterback position is very deep, so if you have another solid option at the position with a nice matchup, I would considering sitting Goff. That's due to a bad matchup in Chicago against a Bears defense that has allowed an 80.3 passer rating and an average of just 15 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at Soldier Field. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Arizona Cardinals Stafford has been a sit 'em staple for most of this season, and for good reason. The veteran has failed to score more than 16 fantasy points in each of his last five games, during which time he's thrown for four scores and five interceptions. The Cardinals are tough on quarterbacks at home, so Stafford's fortunes won't improve. vs. Derek Carr vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Carr far exceeded expectations in fantasy leagues last week, scoring 24.2 fantasy points in what turned into a shootout against the Chiefs. While an upcoming matchup against the Steelers could follow suit, I'd still have a tough time recommending him against a defense that's allowed an average of 15.8 points to opposing home quarterbacks. vs. Nick Mullens vs. Denver Broncos Mullens is coming off the best fantasy stat line of his young career, throwing for 414 yards and scoring 22.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks. I wouldn't chase the points, however, as a matchup against the Broncos is next up on the schedule. Quarterbacks have averaged fewer than 16 fantasy points against them on the road. Sit 'Em: Eli Manning at Washington Redskins, Ryan Tannehill vs. New England Patriots

