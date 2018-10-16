Fantasy targets and touches Week 7: Jordan Howard trending down

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back to last week's article and read the intro there. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.
Week 6 showed us some potential turning points in backfields around the league, including a troubling sign in Chicago for Jordan Howard owners. I also try to highlight a few deeper names to consider on waivers, as the first four-team bye week of the season comes in Week 7 when the Packers, Steelers, Seahawks, and Raiders all take a break. I touch on all of that and more below.
KEY
percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received
percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received
BYE WEEKS: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Eagles
Backfield
Wendell Smallwood, RB - 19 touches (Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: 13), 50 percent snap share
Corey Clement, RB - 14 touches (Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: 19), 48 percent snap share
With Jay Ajayi done for the year, the Eagles turned to a new committee with Smallwood and Clement. Clement looked great early and was the more effective back, but was out-snapped and out-touched. He was coming off a quad injury, though, so that may have impacted playing time.
Passing game
Zach Ertz, TE - 26 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Alshon Jeffery, WR - 34 percent TS, 45 percent AY
Nelson Agholor, WR - 11 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Jeffery bounced back big time after struggling against Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings a week ago. His target share and air yards profile are excellent in this offense, which is why I advocated trying to trade for him last week. Ertz got his usual work.
Giants
Backfield
Saquon Barkley, RB - 22 touches (Wk 5: 19, Wk 4: 16, Wk 3: 22), 78 percent snap share
Barkley was a revelation with over 200 total yards. It's truly amazing what he's able to accomplish given the offensive line and quarterback he plays alongside.
Passing game
Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 24 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Sterling Shepard, WR - 17 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Saquon Barkley, RB - 26 percent TS, 2 percent AY
Barkley led the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. But, tell me again why the Giants didn't need to take a quarterback at No. 2 overall?
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Chargers
Backfield
Melvin Gordon, RB - 20 touches (Wk 5: 23, Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 17), 66 percent snap share
Austin Ekeler, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 7, Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 7), 33 percent snap share
We know what to expect from this backfield. Philip Rivers only threw 20 passes, taking away some opportunities from this duo, though that really only impacted Ekeler.
Passing game
Keenan Allen, WR - 30 percent TS, 19 percent AY
Mike Williams, WR - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Melvin Gordon, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Tyrell Williams, WR - 20 percent TS, 55 percent AY
With Rivers throwing just 20 passes, it was tough for anyone to really get going. Tyrell Williams popped for a couple of nice touchdowns, but his role is up and down week-to-week. Don't chase this performance.
Browns
Backfield
Carlos Hyde, RB - 14 touches (Wk 5: 19, Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 25), 44 percent snap share
Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 6 touches (Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 6, Wk 3: 4), 47 percent snap share
Nick Chubb, RB - 3 touches (Wk 5: 3, Wk 4: 3, Wk 3: 2), 10 percent snap share
Johnson was finally more involved in the passing game, catching four passes for 73 yards. Perhaps they'll remember what a good weapon they have there. Or, they will just keep doing the same thing.
Passing game
Jarvis Landry, WR - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Antonio Callaway, WR - 22 percent TS, 32 percent AY
David Njoku, TE - 26 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Damion Ratley, WR - 17 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Make moves for Njoku, whether he's on waivers (unlikely) or via trade. He's become one of Baker Mayfield's favorite targets and actually leads the Browns in targets over the last three weeks (30). Callaway continues to get targeted downfield frequently. The Browns play the Buccaneers next week, who are on pace to be one of the worst passing defenses in NFL history. If there were ever a game for Callaway to catch fire, that'd be the one.
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Bills
Backfield
Chris Ivory, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 6, Wk 3: 23), 26 percent snap share
LeSean McCoy, RB - 19 touches (Wk 5: 26, Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: n/a), 76 percent snap share
McCoy is dominating this backfield now that he's healthier. The Bills offense is bad though, so starting him comes with a very limited ceiling.
Passing game
Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 18 percent TS, 40 percent AY
Zay Jones, WR - 29 percent TS, 35 percent AY
LeSean McCoy, RB - 18 percent TS, 2 percent AY
Jones caught a touchdown, but friends don't let friends start pieces of the Bills passing game.
Texans
Backfield
Lamar Miller, RB - 17 touches (Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: 14, Wk 3: 15), 67 percent snap share
Alfred Blue, RB - 9 touches (Wk 5: 28, Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 5), 40 percent snap share
Miller returned to the lineup and gutted out an OK performance against a deceptively stout Buffalo front seven. Blue playing 40 percent of the snaps is noteworthy, though.
Passing game
DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 23 percent TS, 27 percent AY
Ryan Griffin, TE - 19 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Keke Coutee, WR - 19 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Will Fuller, WR - 12 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Even when the Houston passing offense struggles, Nuk can still get his. This group should bounce back against lesser defenses.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Steelers
Backfield
James Conner, RB - 23 touches (Wk 5: 25, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 20), 93 percent snap share
If this was Conner's last game as the featured back, he sure made the most of it. Le'Veon Bell claims he's coming back after the Steelers' bye, which is next week. (We shall see). It seems like Conner might still have a role if/when Bell returns, but his run as a true bell-cow could be ending.
Passing game
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 22 percent TS, 44 percent AY
Antonio Brown, WR - 13 percent TS, 18 percent AY
James Conner, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Vance McDonald, TE - 17 percent TS, 6 percent AY
McDonald is emerging as a streaming option at tight end. He's had games of 7-68 and 5-52 in two of the last three weeks. That's not amazing production, but at tight end this year, beggars can't be choosers in fantasy.
Bengals
Backfield
Joe Mixon, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 25, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: 21), 67 percent snap share
Mixon likely would have seen more touches had the Bengals not trailed for decent chunks of this game. With Giovani Bernard (knee) still sidelined, Mixon will remain a largely uncontested featured back.
Passing game
Tyler Boyd, WR - 21 percent TS, 17 percent AY
A.J. Green, WR - 29 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Joe Mixon, RB - 17 percent TS, 10 percent AY
With Boyd and Green locked into such consistent target shares and air yards profiles there's never a reason to take them out of your lineups. Green is a locked-in WR1 while Boyd is an incredibly consistent high-end WR2.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Buccaneers
Backfield
Peyton Barber, RB - 17 touches (Wk 5: 10, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: 8, Wk 2: 8), 63 percent snap share
Barber put together a nice performance, with over 100 total yards and a touchdown. It's tough to put too much stock in this since it came against a Falcons defense decimated by injuries, but Barber is worth monitoring. Ronald Jones handled just 18 percent of team snaps and four touches in Week 6. You can move on.
Passing game
Chris Godwin, WR - 22 percent TS, 22 percent AY
DeSean Jackson, WR - 22 percent TS, 39 percent AY
Mike Evans, WR - 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY
Peyton Barber, RB - 10 percent TS, 2 percent AY
Jameis Winston spread the ball around quite evenly in his first game back, with six different receivers getting four-plus targets. The depth of targets in this offense is great for Winston, but frustrating for fantasy owners.
Falcons
Backfield
Tevin Coleman, RB - 11 touches (Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 17, Wk 3: 17), 58 percent snap share
Ito Smith, RB - 13 touches (Wk 5: 4, Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 5), 45 percent snap share
The Falcons were in catch-up mode for much of this game, limiting the opportunities on the ground for this group. Smith plunged into the end zone on a goal-line carry, furthering ruining the day of anyone who started Coleman.
Passing game
Julio Jones, WR - 34 percent TS, 47 percent AY
Justin Hardy, WR - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Austin Hooper, TE - 24 percent TS, 16 percent AY
This was a reminder that Julio Jones is very good at football. Sure, he didn't find the end zone (again), but if anyone is complaining about his 10 catches for 143 yards, they're dealing with issues deeper than fantasy football.
Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins
Bears
Backfield
Jordan Howard, RB - 13 touches (Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 11, Wk 3: 26), 54 percent snap share
Tarik Cohen, RB - 12 touches (Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 20, Wk 3: 8), 48 percent snap share
Through the first three weeks, Howard out-targeted Cohen and had 10 catches. In the two games since? Cohen has seen 17 targets to Howard's two. It's a worrisome trend, especially since Howard hasn't been electric on the ground either.
Passing game
Allen Robinson, WR - 19 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Tarik Cohen, RB - 29 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Taylor Gabriel, WR - 16 percent TS, 27 percent AY
I guess Matt Nagy finally realized what a weapon Cohen can be out of the backfield. In the Bears' last two games Cohen leads the team in targets (17), catches (14), is second in receiving yards (211), and third in air yards (106). If Cohen somehow landed on waivers during the Bears' bye week, definitely add him.
Dolphins
Backfield
Kenyan Drake, RB - 17 touches (Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 7), 64 percent snap share
Frank Gore, RB - 16 touches (Wk 5: 12, Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 6), 37 percent snap share
Gore went for over 100 yards on the ground, while Drake hauled in four passes, giving him 11 receptions over the last two games. This is a full-blown committee, but Drake's passing game work makes him a bit more palatable in PPR as a deeper flex option.
Passing game
Danny Amendola, WR - 23 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Kenyan Drake, RB - 14 percent TS, 1 percent AY
Albert Wilson, WR - 21 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Ryan Tannehill was a last-minute scratch before this game, which put Brock Osweiler under center. Osweiler finished with a career-high in passing yards thanks to some epic catch-and-run plays from his teammates. It might be time to cut Kenny Stills loose. He's had three or fewer catches in five straight games, and his season high for targets is just six. He's an excellent deep threat in an offense that refuses to throw deep.
Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins
Panthers
Backfield
Christian McCaffrey, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 22, Wk 4: BYE, Wk 3: 17), 100 percent snap share
McCaffrey's involvement in the passing game gives him one of the safest weekly floors in fantasy. He only rushed the ball eight times with the Panthers falling behind early but hauled in seven passes for 46 yards.
Passing game
Christian McCaffrey, RB - 21 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Devin Funchess, WR - 21 percent TS, 37 percent AY
Greg Olsen, TE - 18 percent TS, 16 percent AY
It should be no surprise to see a healthy Olsen getting targeted by Cam Newton immediately upon his return to action. He's a name to check for on waivers in case people forgot about him while he was on the shelf with a foot injury.
Redskins
Backfield
Adrian Peterson, RB - 17 touches (Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: BYE, Wk 3: 17), 54 percent snap share
Chris Thompson (knee, ribs) missed this game, but the team considers him day-to-day. Washington jumped out to an early lead which allowed Peterson to remain involved in the offense for the full 60 minutes, as has been the case all year.
Passing game
Jordan Reed, TE - 26 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Josh Doctson, WR - 17 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Paul Richardson, WR - 14 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Washington converted some short fields into points off Carolina turnovers, but it was another pedestrian outing for this passing attack. Vernon Davis was the leading receiver with 48 yards. Alex Smith looks nothing like the MVP-caliber deep passer we saw in Kansas City last year.
Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders
Seahawks
Backfield
Mike Davis, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 1), 38 percent snap share
Chris Carson, RB - 14 touches (Wk 5: 20, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: 32), 39 percent snap share
Rashaad Penny, RB - 11 touches (Wk 5: 0, Wk 4: 9, Wk 3: 3), 21 percent snap share
Just when we thought we were getting clarity in the Seattle backfield, they go and muddy it up by bringing Penny back into the mix. It's possible his role spiked because the Seahawks dominated the Raiders. Eight of Penny's 11 touches did come in the fourth quarter. Still, we'll need to keep an eye on this moving forward.
Passing game
Doug Baldwin, WR - 32 percent TS, 54 percent AY
Tyler Lockett, WR - 18 percent TS, 2 percent AY
David Moore, WR - 14 percent TS, 31 percent AY
Over the last two weeks Russell Wilson has thrown six touchdown passes on just 44 attempts (13.6 percent touchdown rate) to go along with only 420 passing yards. That's insane efficiency likely to regress to the mean soon. I recommended trading the Seattle passing attack last week after a similar game. Now that they've put two in a row together it might be a wise idea to shop players like Wilson, Lockett, and Baldwin. There is just not a ton of raw volume to go around here.
Raiders
Backfield
Marshawn Lynch, RB - 16 touches (Wk 5: 11, Wk 4: 23, Wk 3: 22), 48 percent snap share
Jalen Richard, RB - 9 touches (Wk 5: 7, Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 3), 43 percent snap share
The Raiders head into their bye having scored 13 points in their last two games, and looking discombobulated as a team. Hold onto Lynch for now and try to sell him after his next big game, perhaps against the Colts in Week 8.
Passing game
Seth Roberts, WR - 19 percent TS, 9 percent AY
Marshawn Lynch, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Jalen Richard, RB - 26 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Does anything look off to you about the above list of players? The Raiders have huge problems in the passing game at every level. Those problems manifested on Sunday in Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Jared Cook combining for four catches for 16 yards. Cooper left after just 12 snaps (concussion).
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Cardinals
Backfield
David Johnson, RB - 20 touches (Wk 5: 20, Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 16, Wk 2: 14), 95 percent snap share
It breaks my heart to see an electric player like Johnson trapped in an offense like this. Johnson's six touchdowns are keeping his fantasy value afloat, but he's averaging 3.2 yards per carry and 7.9 yards per reception after averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 11.5 yards per reception during his last two healthy seasons.
Passing game
Christian Kirk, WR - 23 percent TS, 27 percent AY
David Johnson, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE - 19 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 26 percent TS, 30 percent AY
It's very encouraging to see Fitzgerald's targets and air yards shares rise with Josh Rosen under center. He only managed 5-39-0 against the Vikings, but perhaps his fortunes will change against a less feisty defense.
Vikings
Backfield
Latavius Murray, RB - 25 touches (Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 7), 81 percent snap share
Last week I mentioned in this space how the Vikings ground game had been stuck in neutral since Dalvin Cook's hamstring injury in Week 2. Well, Murray shifted gears and turned on the NOS, rushing for 155 yards on 24 carries (6.5 YPC) and a touchdown. Cook could return next week, so be cautious and watch the injury reports before setting and forgetting Murray into your lineup next week.
Passing game
Adam Thielen, WR - 44 percent TS, 71 percent AY
Stefon Diggs, WR - 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Kyle Rudolph, TE - 12 percent TS, 9 percent AY
Laquon Treadwell, WR - 12 percent TS, 8 percent AY
Thielen has opened up the season with six straight 100-plus yard games, and has four touchdowns to boot. That's amazing. I get more and more mad every day that I took Gronk instead of Thielen in the third round of my main fantasy league.
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
Colts
Backfield
Marlon Mack, RB - 13 touches (Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a), 35 percent snap share
Nyheim Hines, RB - 5 touches (Wk 5: 22, Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 10), 44 percent snap share
Mack's return from a hamstring injury certainly dampens any excitement around Hines. Mack immediately took over the featured duties on the ground and performed well, taking his 12 carries for 89 yards. Jordan Wilkins appears even more droppable now than he was before.
Passing game
Zach Pascal, WR - 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Eric Ebron, TE - 17 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Chester Rogers, WR - 22 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Ryan Grant, WR - 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY
With T.Y. Hilton still sidelined, Andrew Luck is spreading the ball around as good as anyone in the league. Ebron remains the only weekly starter in this group, though, until Hilton returns.
Jets
Backfield
Bilal Powell, RB - 16 touches (Wk 5: 20, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 14), 43 percent snap share
Isaiah Crowell, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 16, Wk 4: 5, Wk 3: 18), 43 percent snap share
Neither back really got going in this one. With Crowell and Powell splitting playing time and touches so evenly, it spells lackluster fantasy days all around.
Passing game
Terrelle Pryor, WR - 20 percent TS, 19 percent AY
Jermaine Kearse, WR - 33 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Robby Anderson, WR - 17 percent TS, 32 percent AY
Quincy Enunwa suffered a high ankle sprain and could miss the next few weeks at least. That makes Pryor and Jermaine Kearse interesting darts off waivers. The Jets next three games are against Minnesota, Chicago and Miami, three good defenses, but with bye weeks ramping up a big-play threat like Pryor might be among your best options, depending on the size of your league.
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
Rams
Backfield
Todd Gurley, RB - 30 touches (Wk 5: 26, Wk 4: 21, Wk 3: 18), 78 percent snap share
Gurley rushed for 208 yards on 28 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per rush and added two touchdowns for good measure.
Passing game
Robert Woods, WR - 36 percent TS, 40 percent AY
Brandin Cooks, WR - 21 percent TS, 49 percent AY
Todd Gurley, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Cooper Kupp is likely to miss Week 7 against the 49ers, which could put Josh Reynolds on the deep waiver-wire list. He didn't do much in this game, but he's a name to circle at the very least. Kupp's absence could just mean more work for Cooks and Woods, giving them more upside than usual when all three are on the field.
Broncos
Backfield
Royce Freeman, RB - 8 touches (Wk 5: 8, Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: 14), 38 percent snap share
Philip Lindsay, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 15, Wk 4: 14, Wk 3: 4), 30 percent snap share
Freeman is looking more and more like a touchdown-dependent fantasy asset, which is hard to trust on a low-scoring outfit like the Broncos. Lindsay's work in the passing game at least gives him a usable floor. He caught six passes for 48 yards here.
Passing game
Demaryius Thomas, WR - 10 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 23 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Phillip Lindsay, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY
This was Thomas' second game in a row where he scored in garbage time, which is great if you started him in those weeks. It's also really tough to trust moving forward. Sanders looks like Case Keenum's No. 1 target by a pretty wide margin at this point.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Jaguars
Backfield
T.J. Yeldon, RB - 11 touches (Wk 5: 18, Wk 4: 21, Wk 3: 13), 64 percent snap share
Jamaal Charles, RB - 6 touches (Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a), 36 percent snap share
Injuries in this backfield forced the team to sign and play street free agent (and fantasy legend) Jamaal Charles. He looked OK, but the Jags fell behind by a lot immediately and that forced them to the air and off their preferred script.
Passing game
Keelan Cole, WR - 19 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Dede Westbrook, WR - 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY
James O'Shaughnessy, TE - 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY
T.J. Yeldon, RB - 19 percent TS, 0 percent AY
The Jaguars could really benefit from a true No. 1 wide receiver. They have a diverse, talented group here that can pop up in random games. But, when the script turns pass-heavy like it has the last two games, Blake Bortles does not have a go-to option. That creates messy fantasy situations like the one above.
Cowboys
Backfield
Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 25 touches (Wk 5: 27, Wk 4: 29, Wk 3: 19), 86 percent snap share
Elliott crossed the century mark on the ground and found the end zone. That's a perfect day from your first-round fantasy pick.
Passing game
Allen Hurns, WR - 19 percent TS, 32 percent AY
Cole Beasley, WR - 41 percent TS, 33 percent AY
Michael Gallup, WR - 11 percent TS, 17 percent AY
This will go down in history as the Cole Beasley Game. That's a bit of hyperbole, but Beasley put up an impressive 9-101-2 game against the league's best secondary. I'm honestly not sure what to make of this performance. Beasley is a good player, but there's no way he replicates this. However, if he starts being more heavily featured he could make for a nice PPR asset. Odds are he's on waivers in your league.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
Ravens
Backfield
Alex Collins, RB - 19 touches (Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 21), 46 percent snap share
Javorius Allen, RB - 4 touches (Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 9), 38 percent snap share
Collins became more of a featured back this week as Baltimore was in control of this game from pretty much the kick off until the final whistle. This is revealing, though, for how these backs are viewed in the offense. It's further evidence that Allen is the preferred pass-catching back while Collins is the grinder and clock-killer. This is information to possibly exploit in DFS or deeper leagues when Baltimore figures to be in more competitive games.
Passing game
Michael Crabtree, WR - 24 percent TS, 40 percent AY
John Brown, WR - 8 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Willie Snead IV, WR - 27 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Like Allen, Brown suffered in a game where the Ravens had no need to throw the ball deep. Instead, Joe Flacco turned to his chain-moving options in Snead and Crabtree, who both delivered solid performances.
Titans
Backfield
Dion Lewis, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 15, Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 12), 73 percent snap share
Derrick Henry, RB - 8 touches (Wk 5: 11, Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 18), 28 percent snap share
The Titans might be the best example for Matt Harmon's assertion that running back talent does not matter in fantasy. On the surface, Lewis and Henry should be one of the league's most talented running back duos. Yet week after week they struggle to get any sort of reliable production going. They're hamstrung by a mediocre passing attack, a befuddled quarterback, and an offensive scheme rarely creating mismatches for them.
Passing game
Corey Davis, WR - 27 percent TS, 39 percent AY
Tajae Sharpe, WR - 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Davis has had some bright spots (this wasn't one of them), but it's starting to look like this isn't a passing attack we want any part of in our regular fantasy lineups. Mariota has only thrown for more than 130 yards in ONE game this year. Granted, he's been injured for part of one of them, but that is a depressing stat.
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
Chiefs
Backfield
Kareem Hunt, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 23, Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 18), 58 percent snap share
Whew, 185 total yards and a touchdown for Hunt. His 67-yard receiving touchdown was an absolute beauty. If his passing game work keeps up (six targets here), his fantasy stock will rise back to 2017 levels.
Passing game
Travis Kelce, TE - 25 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Tyreek Hill, WR - 33 percent TS, 55 percent AY
Kareem Hunt, RB - 17 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Sammy Watkins, WR - 11 percent TS, 7 percent AY
The Chiefs offense is so hard to stop. It appeared the Patriots made an effort to limit Kelce, who managed just five catches for 61 yards. No worries, though, Hunt went for over 100 through the air while Hill notched 142 yards of his own and three scores.
Patriots
Backfield
Sony Michel, RB - 24 touches (Wk 5: 19, Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 15), 48 percent snap share
James White, RB - 11 touches (Wk 5: 12, Wk 4: 16, Wk 3: 7), 41 percent snap share
It's really nice to have some fantasy consistency in the Patriots backfield again. Michel grounded out tough yards and hit pay dirt twice, while White put up solid numbers in the passing game for PPR players. Fingers crossed the Patriots keep this up the rest of the way.
Passing game
Rob Gronkowski, TE - 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Julian Edelman, WR - 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY
James White, WR - 20 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Josh Gordon, WR - 26 percent TS, 28 percent AY
Gronk is closing in on a career-high slump for games without a touchdown, but they will come eventually. It's nice to see Gordon lead the team in targets and be looked at deep. The Patriots passing offense isn't quite firing on all cylinders, but the pieces are finally in place for an explosion soon.
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
49ers
Backfield
Matt Breida, RB - 14 touches (Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 13), 49 percent snap share
Raheem Mostert, RB - 12 touches (Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 0, Wk 3: 2), 42 percent snap share
It's tough to get a read on Breida, because almost every week it looks like he suffers some sort of multi-week injury, but then he's back out there gashing defenses the following week. Mostert looked really good against the Packers and makes for a nice speculative add off waivers. Maybe this was a matchup-based start. Or maybe he's usurped Alfred Morris as the No. 2 back here. Only time will tell.
Passing game
George Kittle, TE - 26 percent TS, 14 percent AY
Pierre Garcon, WR - 26 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Marquise Goodwin, WR - 22 percent TS, 59 percent AY
The 49ers absolutely wrecked the Packers with play-action passes in the first half. It's nice to see Goodwin back out there at 100 percent, because I'm not sure there's a player in the NFL who could beat him in a foot race outside of Tyreek Hill. The 49ers play the Rams next week, so Goodwin might be a nice upside play there as well given the injuries in the Rams secondary.
Packers
Backfield
Jamaal Williams, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 8, Wk 4: 11, Wk 3: 7), 39 percent snap share
Ty Montgomery, RB - 6 touches (Wk 5: 5, Wk 4: 7, Wk 3: 10), 36 percent snap share
Aaron Jones, RB - 8 touches (Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 7), 27 percent snap share
What a fantasy nightmare this backfield is.
Passing game
Davante Adams, WR - 36 percent TS, 36 percent AY
Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR - 13 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Jimmy Graham, TE - 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY
The Packers are heading into their bye and should get healthier, meaning Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison will likely be back in Week 8. But, hats off to Adams for shouldering the load in their absence. He absorbed a 29 percent target share the last two weeks, posting a 19-272-3 stat line.
-- Alex Gelhar is a freelance writer for NFL Fantasy and a full-time law student.