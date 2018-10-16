Fantasy targets and touches Week 7: Jordan Howard trending down

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back to last week's article and read the intro there. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.

Week 6 showed us some potential turning points in backfields around the league, including a troubling sign in Chicago for Jordan Howard owners. I also try to highlight a few deeper names to consider on waivers, as the first four-team bye week of the season comes in Week 7 when the Packers, Steelers, Seahawks, and Raiders all take a break. I touch on all of that and more below.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

BYE WEEKS: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Eagles

Backfield

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 19 touches (Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: 13), 50 percent snap share

Corey Clement, RB - 14 touches (Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: 19), 48 percent snap share

With Jay Ajayi done for the year, the Eagles turned to a new committee with Smallwood and Clement. Clement looked great early and was the more effective back, but was out-snapped and out-touched. He was coming off a quad injury, though, so that may have impacted playing time.

Passing game

Zach Ertz, TE - 26 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR - 34 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR - 11 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Jeffery bounced back big time after struggling against Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings a week ago. His target share and air yards profile are excellent in this offense, which is why I advocated trying to trade for him last week. Ertz got his usual work.

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 22 touches (Wk 5: 19, Wk 4: 16, Wk 3: 22), 78 percent snap share

Barkley was a revelation with over 200 total yards. It's truly amazing what he's able to accomplish given the offensive line and quarterback he plays alongside.

Passing game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 24 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR - 17 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 26 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Barkley led the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. But, tell me again why the Giants didn't need to take a quarterback at No. 2 overall?

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Chargers

Backfield

Melvin Gordon, RB - 20 touches (Wk 5: 23, Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 17), 66 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 7, Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 7), 33 percent snap share

We know what to expect from this backfield. Philip Rivers only threw 20 passes, taking away some opportunities from this duo, though that really only impacted Ekeler.

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 30 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Melvin Gordon, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR - 20 percent TS, 55 percent AY

With Rivers throwing just 20 passes, it was tough for anyone to really get going. Tyrell Williams popped for a couple of nice touchdowns, but his role is up and down week-to-week. Don't chase this performance.

Browns

Backfield

Carlos Hyde, RB - 14 touches (Wk 5: 19, Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 25), 44 percent snap share

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 6 touches (Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 6, Wk 3: 4), 47 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 3 touches (Wk 5: 3, Wk 4: 3, Wk 3: 2), 10 percent snap share

Johnson was finally more involved in the passing game, catching four passes for 73 yards. Perhaps they'll remember what a good weapon they have there. Or, they will just keep doing the same thing.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR - 22 percent TS, 32 percent AY

David Njoku, TE - 26 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Damion Ratley, WR - 17 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Make moves for Njoku, whether he's on waivers (unlikely) or via trade. He's become one of Baker Mayfield's favorite targets and actually leads the Browns in targets over the last three weeks (30). Callaway continues to get targeted downfield frequently. The Browns play the Buccaneers next week, who are on pace to be one of the worst passing defenses in NFL history. If there were ever a game for Callaway to catch fire, that'd be the one.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Bills

Backfield

Chris Ivory, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 6, Wk 3: 23), 26 percent snap share

LeSean McCoy, RB - 19 touches (Wk 5: 26, Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: n/a), 76 percent snap share

McCoy is dominating this backfield now that he's healthier. The Bills offense is bad though, so starting him comes with a very limited ceiling.

Passing game

Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 18 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 29 percent TS, 35 percent AY

LeSean McCoy, RB - 18 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Jones caught a touchdown, but friends don't let friends start pieces of the Bills passing game.

Texans

Backfield

Lamar Miller, RB - 17 touches (Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: 14, Wk 3: 15), 67 percent snap share

Alfred Blue, RB - 9 touches (Wk 5: 28, Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 5), 40 percent snap share

Miller returned to the lineup and gutted out an OK performance against a deceptively stout Buffalo front seven. Blue playing 40 percent of the snaps is noteworthy, though.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 23 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE - 19 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Keke Coutee, WR - 19 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Will Fuller, WR - 12 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Even when the Houston passing offense struggles, Nuk can still get his. This group should bounce back against lesser defenses.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB - 23 touches (Wk 5: 25, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 20), 93 percent snap share

If this was Conner's last game as the featured back, he sure made the most of it. Le'Veon Bell claims he's coming back after the Steelers' bye, which is next week. (We shall see). It seems like Conner might still have a role if/when Bell returns, but his run as a true bell-cow could be ending.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 22 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 13 percent TS, 18 percent AY

James Conner, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE - 17 percent TS, 6 percent AY

McDonald is emerging as a streaming option at tight end. He's had games of 7-68 and 5-52 in two of the last three weeks. That's not amazing production, but at tight end this year, beggars can't be choosers in fantasy.

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 25, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: 21), 67 percent snap share

Mixon likely would have seen more touches had the Bengals not trailed for decent chunks of this game. With Giovani Bernard (knee) still sidelined, Mixon will remain a largely uncontested featured back.

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 21 percent TS, 17 percent AY

A.J. Green, WR - 29 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Joe Mixon, RB - 17 percent TS, 10 percent AY

With Boyd and Green locked into such consistent target shares and air yards profiles there's never a reason to take them out of your lineups. Green is a locked-in WR1 while Boyd is an incredibly consistent high-end WR2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 17 touches (Wk 5: 10, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: 8, Wk 2: 8), 63 percent snap share

Barber put together a nice performance, with over 100 total yards and a touchdown. It's tough to put too much stock in this since it came against a Falcons defense decimated by injuries, but Barber is worth monitoring. Ronald Jones handled just 18 percent of team snaps and four touches in Week 6. You can move on.

Passing game

Chris Godwin, WR - 22 percent TS, 22 percent AY

DeSean Jackson, WR - 22 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR - 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Peyton Barber, RB - 10 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Jameis Winston spread the ball around quite evenly in his first game back, with six different receivers getting four-plus targets. The depth of targets in this offense is great for Winston, but frustrating for fantasy owners.

Falcons

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB - 11 touches (Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 17, Wk 3: 17), 58 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB - 13 touches (Wk 5: 4, Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 5), 45 percent snap share

The Falcons were in catch-up mode for much of this game, limiting the opportunities on the ground for this group. Smith plunged into the end zone on a goal-line carry, furthering ruining the day of anyone who started Coleman.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 34 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Justin Hardy, WR - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE - 24 percent TS, 16 percent AY

This was a reminder that Julio Jones is very good at football. Sure, he didn't find the end zone (again), but if anyone is complaining about his 10 catches for 143 yards, they're dealing with issues deeper than fantasy football.

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 13 touches (Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 11, Wk 3: 26), 54 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 12 touches (Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 20, Wk 3: 8), 48 percent snap share

Through the first three weeks, Howard out-targeted Cohen and had 10 catches. In the two games since? Cohen has seen 17 targets to Howard's two. It's a worrisome trend, especially since Howard hasn't been electric on the ground either.

Passing game

Allen Robinson, WR - 19 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB - 29 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR - 16 percent TS, 27 percent AY

I guess Matt Nagy finally realized what a weapon Cohen can be out of the backfield. In the Bears' last two games Cohen leads the team in targets (17), catches (14), is second in receiving yards (211), and third in air yards (106). If Cohen somehow landed on waivers during the Bears' bye week, definitely add him.

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 17 touches (Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 7), 64 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 16 touches (Wk 5: 12, Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 6), 37 percent snap share

Gore went for over 100 yards on the ground, while Drake hauled in four passes, giving him 11 receptions over the last two games. This is a full-blown committee, but Drake's passing game work makes him a bit more palatable in PPR as a deeper flex option.

Passing game

Danny Amendola, WR - 23 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB - 14 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR - 21 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Ryan Tannehill was a last-minute scratch before this game, which put Brock Osweiler under center. Osweiler finished with a career-high in passing yards thanks to some epic catch-and-run plays from his teammates. It might be time to cut Kenny Stills loose. He's had three or fewer catches in five straight games, and his season high for targets is just six. He's an excellent deep threat in an offense that refuses to throw deep.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 22, Wk 4: BYE, Wk 3: 17), 100 percent snap share

McCaffrey's involvement in the passing game gives him one of the safest weekly floors in fantasy. He only rushed the ball eight times with the Panthers falling behind early but hauled in seven passes for 46 yards.

Passing game

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 21 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Devin Funchess, WR - 21 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE - 18 percent TS, 16 percent AY

It should be no surprise to see a healthy Olsen getting targeted by Cam Newton immediately upon his return to action. He's a name to check for on waivers in case people forgot about him while he was on the shelf with a foot injury.

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 17 touches (Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: BYE, Wk 3: 17), 54 percent snap share

Chris Thompson (knee, ribs) missed this game, but the team considers him day-to-day. Washington jumped out to an early lead which allowed Peterson to remain involved in the offense for the full 60 minutes, as has been the case all year.

Passing game

Jordan Reed, TE - 26 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 17 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Paul Richardson, WR - 14 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Washington converted some short fields into points off Carolina turnovers, but it was another pedestrian outing for this passing attack. Vernon Davis was the leading receiver with 48 yards. Alex Smith looks nothing like the MVP-caliber deep passer we saw in Kansas City last year.

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders

Seahawks

Backfield

Mike Davis, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 1), 38 percent snap share

Chris Carson, RB - 14 touches (Wk 5: 20, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: 32), 39 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB - 11 touches (Wk 5: 0, Wk 4: 9, Wk 3: 3), 21 percent snap share

Just when we thought we were getting clarity in the Seattle backfield, they go and muddy it up by bringing Penny back into the mix. It's possible his role spiked because the Seahawks dominated the Raiders. Eight of Penny's 11 touches did come in the fourth quarter. Still, we'll need to keep an eye on this moving forward.

Passing game

Doug Baldwin, WR - 32 percent TS, 54 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR - 18 percent TS, 2 percent AY

David Moore, WR - 14 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Over the last two weeks Russell Wilson has thrown six touchdown passes on just 44 attempts (13.6 percent touchdown rate) to go along with only 420 passing yards. That's insane efficiency likely to regress to the mean soon. I recommended trading the Seattle passing attack last week after a similar game. Now that they've put two in a row together it might be a wise idea to shop players like Wilson, Lockett, and Baldwin. There is just not a ton of raw volume to go around here.

Raiders

Backfield

Marshawn Lynch, RB - 16 touches (Wk 5: 11, Wk 4: 23, Wk 3: 22), 48 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 9 touches (Wk 5: 7, Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 3), 43 percent snap share

The Raiders head into their bye having scored 13 points in their last two games, and looking discombobulated as a team. Hold onto Lynch for now and try to sell him after his next big game, perhaps against the Colts in Week 8.

Passing game

Seth Roberts, WR - 19 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Marshawn Lynch, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Jalen Richard, RB - 26 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Does anything look off to you about the above list of players? The Raiders have huge problems in the passing game at every level. Those problems manifested on Sunday in Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Jared Cook combining for four catches for 16 yards. Cooper left after just 12 snaps (concussion).

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 20 touches (Wk 5: 20, Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 16, Wk 2: 14), 95 percent snap share

It breaks my heart to see an electric player like Johnson trapped in an offense like this. Johnson's six touchdowns are keeping his fantasy value afloat, but he's averaging 3.2 yards per carry and 7.9 yards per reception after averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 11.5 yards per reception during his last two healthy seasons.

Passing game

Christian Kirk, WR - 23 percent TS, 27 percent AY

David Johnson, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE - 19 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 26 percent TS, 30 percent AY

It's very encouraging to see Fitzgerald's targets and air yards shares rise with Josh Rosen under center. He only managed 5-39-0 against the Vikings, but perhaps his fortunes will change against a less feisty defense.

Vikings

Backfield

Latavius Murray, RB - 25 touches (Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 7), 81 percent snap share

Last week I mentioned in this space how the Vikings ground game had been stuck in neutral since Dalvin Cook's hamstring injury in Week 2. Well, Murray shifted gears and turned on the NOS, rushing for 155 yards on 24 carries (6.5 YPC) and a touchdown. Cook could return next week, so be cautious and watch the injury reports before setting and forgetting Murray into your lineup next week.

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 44 percent TS, 71 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE - 12 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Laquon Treadwell, WR - 12 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Thielen has opened up the season with six straight 100-plus yard games, and has four touchdowns to boot. That's amazing. I get more and more mad every day that I took Gronk instead of Thielen in the third round of my main fantasy league.

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB - 13 touches (Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a), 35 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 5 touches (Wk 5: 22, Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 10), 44 percent snap share

Mack's return from a hamstring injury certainly dampens any excitement around Hines. Mack immediately took over the featured duties on the ground and performed well, taking his 12 carries for 89 yards. Jordan Wilkins appears even more droppable now than he was before.

Passing game

Zach Pascal, WR - 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE - 17 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Chester Rogers, WR - 22 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Ryan Grant, WR - 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

With T.Y. Hilton still sidelined, Andrew Luck is spreading the ball around as good as anyone in the league. Ebron remains the only weekly starter in this group, though, until Hilton returns.

Jets

Backfield

Bilal Powell, RB - 16 touches (Wk 5: 20, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 14), 43 percent snap share

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 16, Wk 4: 5, Wk 3: 18), 43 percent snap share

Neither back really got going in this one. With Crowell and Powell splitting playing time and touches so evenly, it spells lackluster fantasy days all around.

Passing game

Terrelle Pryor, WR - 20 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Jermaine Kearse, WR - 33 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR - 17 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Quincy Enunwa suffered a high ankle sprain and could miss the next few weeks at least. That makes Pryor and Jermaine Kearse interesting darts off waivers. The Jets next three games are against Minnesota, Chicago and Miami, three good defenses, but with bye weeks ramping up a big-play threat like Pryor might be among your best options, depending on the size of your league.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 30 touches (Wk 5: 26, Wk 4: 21, Wk 3: 18), 78 percent snap share

Gurley rushed for 208 yards on 28 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per rush and added two touchdowns for good measure.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 36 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 21 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Cooper Kupp is likely to miss Week 7 against the 49ers, which could put Josh Reynolds on the deep waiver-wire list. He didn't do much in this game, but he's a name to circle at the very least. Kupp's absence could just mean more work for Cooks and Woods, giving them more upside than usual when all three are on the field.

Broncos

Backfield

Royce Freeman, RB - 8 touches (Wk 5: 8, Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: 14), 38 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 15, Wk 4: 14, Wk 3: 4), 30 percent snap share

Freeman is looking more and more like a touchdown-dependent fantasy asset, which is hard to trust on a low-scoring outfit like the Broncos. Lindsay's work in the passing game at least gives him a usable floor. He caught six passes for 48 yards here.

Passing game

Demaryius Thomas, WR - 10 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 23 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Phillip Lindsay, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY

This was Thomas' second game in a row where he scored in garbage time, which is great if you started him in those weeks. It's also really tough to trust moving forward. Sanders looks like Case Keenum's No. 1 target by a pretty wide margin at this point.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys

Jaguars

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 11 touches (Wk 5: 18, Wk 4: 21, Wk 3: 13), 64 percent snap share

Jamaal Charles, RB - 6 touches (Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a), 36 percent snap share

Injuries in this backfield forced the team to sign and play street free agent (and fantasy legend) Jamaal Charles. He looked OK, but the Jags fell behind by a lot immediately and that forced them to the air and off their preferred script.

Passing game

Keelan Cole, WR - 19 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR - 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY

James O'Shaughnessy, TE - 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 19 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The Jaguars could really benefit from a true No. 1 wide receiver. They have a diverse, talented group here that can pop up in random games. But, when the script turns pass-heavy like it has the last two games, Blake Bortles does not have a go-to option. That creates messy fantasy situations like the one above.

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 25 touches (Wk 5: 27, Wk 4: 29, Wk 3: 19), 86 percent snap share

Elliott crossed the century mark on the ground and found the end zone. That's a perfect day from your first-round fantasy pick.

Passing game

Allen Hurns, WR - 19 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR - 41 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR - 11 percent TS, 17 percent AY

This will go down in history as the Cole Beasley Game. That's a bit of hyperbole, but Beasley put up an impressive 9-101-2 game against the league's best secondary. I'm honestly not sure what to make of this performance. Beasley is a good player, but there's no way he replicates this. However, if he starts being more heavily featured he could make for a nice PPR asset. Odds are he's on waivers in your league.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Ravens

Backfield

Alex Collins, RB - 19 touches (Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 21), 46 percent snap share

Javorius Allen, RB - 4 touches (Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 9), 38 percent snap share

Collins became more of a featured back this week as Baltimore was in control of this game from pretty much the kick off until the final whistle. This is revealing, though, for how these backs are viewed in the offense. It's further evidence that Allen is the preferred pass-catching back while Collins is the grinder and clock-killer. This is information to possibly exploit in DFS or deeper leagues when Baltimore figures to be in more competitive games.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 24 percent TS, 40 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 8 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR - 27 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Like Allen, Brown suffered in a game where the Ravens had no need to throw the ball deep. Instead, Joe Flacco turned to his chain-moving options in Snead and Crabtree, who both delivered solid performances.

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 15, Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 12), 73 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB - 8 touches (Wk 5: 11, Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 18), 28 percent snap share

The Titans might be the best example for Matt Harmon's assertion that running back talent does not matter in fantasy. On the surface, Lewis and Henry should be one of the league's most talented running back duos. Yet week after week they struggle to get any sort of reliable production going. They're hamstrung by a mediocre passing attack, a befuddled quarterback, and an offensive scheme rarely creating mismatches for them.

Passing game

Corey Davis, WR - 27 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Tajae Sharpe, WR - 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Davis has had some bright spots (this wasn't one of them), but it's starting to look like this isn't a passing attack we want any part of in our regular fantasy lineups. Mariota has only thrown for more than 130 yards in ONE game this year. Granted, he's been injured for part of one of them, but that is a depressing stat.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 15 touches (Wk 5: 23, Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 18), 58 percent snap share

Whew, 185 total yards and a touchdown for Hunt. His 67-yard receiving touchdown was an absolute beauty. If his passing game work keeps up (six targets here), his fantasy stock will rise back to 2017 levels.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 25 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 33 percent TS, 55 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB - 17 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Sammy Watkins, WR - 11 percent TS, 7 percent AY

The Chiefs offense is so hard to stop. It appeared the Patriots made an effort to limit Kelce, who managed just five catches for 61 yards. No worries, though, Hunt went for over 100 through the air while Hill notched 142 yards of his own and three scores.

Patriots

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB - 24 touches (Wk 5: 19, Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 15), 48 percent snap share

James White, RB - 11 touches (Wk 5: 12, Wk 4: 16, Wk 3: 7), 41 percent snap share

It's really nice to have some fantasy consistency in the Patriots backfield again. Michel grounded out tough yards and hit pay dirt twice, while White put up solid numbers in the passing game for PPR players. Fingers crossed the Patriots keep this up the rest of the way.

Passing game

Rob Gronkowski, TE - 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Julian Edelman, WR - 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY

James White, WR - 20 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR - 26 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Gronk is closing in on a career-high slump for games without a touchdown, but they will come eventually. It's nice to see Gordon lead the team in targets and be looked at deep. The Patriots passing offense isn't quite firing on all cylinders, but the pieces are finally in place for an explosion soon.

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

49ers

Backfield

Matt Breida, RB - 14 touches (Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 13), 49 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, RB - 12 touches (Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 0, Wk 3: 2), 42 percent snap share

It's tough to get a read on Breida, because almost every week it looks like he suffers some sort of multi-week injury, but then he's back out there gashing defenses the following week. Mostert looked really good against the Packers and makes for a nice speculative add off waivers. Maybe this was a matchup-based start. Or maybe he's usurped Alfred Morris as the No. 2 back here. Only time will tell.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 26 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Pierre Garcon, WR - 26 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR - 22 percent TS, 59 percent AY

The 49ers absolutely wrecked the Packers with play-action passes in the first half. It's nice to see Goodwin back out there at 100 percent, because I'm not sure there's a player in the NFL who could beat him in a foot race outside of Tyreek Hill. The 49ers play the Rams next week, so Goodwin might be a nice upside play there as well given the injuries in the Rams secondary.

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 7 touches (Wk 5: 8, Wk 4: 11, Wk 3: 7), 39 percent snap share

Ty Montgomery, RB - 6 touches (Wk 5: 5, Wk 4: 7, Wk 3: 10), 36 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 8 touches (Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 7), 27 percent snap share

What a fantasy nightmare this backfield is.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 36 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR - 13 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE - 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY

The Packers are heading into their bye and should get healthier, meaning Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison will likely be back in Week 8. But, hats off to Adams for shouldering the load in their absence. He absorbed a 29 percent target share the last two weeks, posting a 19-272-3 stat line.

-- Alex Gelhar is a freelance writer for NFL Fantasy and a full-time law student.