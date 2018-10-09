Fantasy targets and touches Week 6: Ingram and Kamara split time

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back to last week's article and read the intro there. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.

Now that we're five weeks into the season our data will be more actionable and reliable. Plus, teams are starting to show us who they really are. The Dolphins, for instance, have crashed back to Earth after a surprising 3-0 start. The Browns are here to stay and have a real quarterback.

Now is a perfect time of year to start taking stock of your fantasy squad and making moves to position yourself for a postseason run. Let's dive into what Week 5 had to offer and what it might mean as we head into Week 6.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

BYE WEEKS: Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Colts

Backfield

Jordan Wilkins, RB - 8 touches (Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: 8, Wk 2: 12), 22 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 22 touches (Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 10, Wk 2: 5), 68 percent snap share

Robert Turbin returned from suspension for this game, but saw the field on just 10 percent of the offensive snaps and didn't register a touch. Hines' advantage over Wilkins in playing time and opportunities is growing, but we'll have to see if Turbin earns a bigger role next week.

Passing game

Zach Pascal, WR - 12 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE - 25 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Chester Rogers, WR - 19 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Nyheim Hines, RB - 15 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Ryan Grant, WR - 15 percent TS, 20

With T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle sidelined, this became the Eric Ebron show. The veteran tight end hauled in nine of his 15 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns. This was the first 100-yard game of Ebron's career. Only Zach Ertz has more targets than Ebron among tight ends through Weeks 1-5.

Patriots

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB - 19 touches (Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 15, Wk 2: 11), 39 percent snap share

James White, RB - 12 touches (Wk 4: 16, Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 11), 63 percent snap share

Attrition has turned the Patriots backfield into a well-defined fantasy tandem. Michel will handle nearly all of the work on the ground, while White is a chain-mover in the passing game. Both backs look like solid weekly plays, thought White loses a little shine in non-PPR formats.

Passing game

Rob Gronkowski, TE - 14 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Julian Edelman, WR - 21 percent TS, 14 percent AY

James White, WR - 33 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR - 9 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Edelman's return didn't stop White from leading the team in targets for a second consecutive week. Still, nine targets and seven catches in his first game in over 18 months is a very good sign for Edelman. Gordon's outlook is improving, but he only played on 27 percent of the offensive snaps.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 15 touches (Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 12, Wk 2: 15), 64 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB - 11 touches (Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 18, Wk 2: 18), 38 percent snap share

This ground attack is frustrating for fantasy purposes, as Lewis and Henry split time and carries. At least Henry posted a more respectable yards per carry average this week (5.1).

Passing game

Corey Davis, WR - 23 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Taywan Taylor, WR - 19 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Tajae Sharpe, WR - 15 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Dion Lewis, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

It's tough to take much away from this game when Marcus Mariota finished with 129 passing yards. Taywan Taylor could be worth a stash in deeper leagues.

Bills

Backfield

Chris Ivory, RB - 14 touches (Wk 4: 6, Wk 3: 23, Wk 2: 3), 29 percent snap share

LeSean McCoy, RB - 26 touches (Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: 13, 71 percent snap share

If you were brave enough to start McCoy, he rewarded your faith with 108 total yards. So, that was nice. When he's healthy, McCoy will dominate the touches in this backfield.

Passing game

Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 25 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 20 percent TS, 27 percent AY

LeSean McCoy, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The few words I wrote above apply here as well. Josh Allen finished the game with 82 pass yards, so ... yeah.

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB - 10 touches (Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: n/a), 40 percent snap share

Tevin Coleman, RB - 9 touches (Wk 4: 17, Wk 3: 17, Wk 2: 20), 37 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB - 4 touches (Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 5, Wk 2: 10), 16 percent snap share

The Falcons were in catch-up mode for much of this game, limiting the opportunities on the ground for this group. Smith plunged into the end zone on a goal-line carry, furthering ruining the day of anyone who started Freeman or Coleman.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 20 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR - 11 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR - 16 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE - 27 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Hooper leading the Falcons in targets is not something to overanalyze and is most likely an outlier. He had 15 through the first four weeks and had 12 in Week 5 alone. The Falcons play the Buccaneers next week, which should be a nice opportunity for this passing attack to rebound.

Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB - 25 touches (Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 20, Wk 2: 13), 72 percent snap share

The Steelers coaching staff said during the week that Conner needed more carries, and surprisingly they delivered. Conner was a workhorse, aided by gameflow with the Steelers playing with the lead for much of the game. Still, this is encouraging for his outlook moving forward as he'd been on a disappointing streak of games.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 14 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 45 percent TS, 54 percent AY

James Conner, RB - 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The injuries to the Falcons secondary made it too easy for a player of Brown's caliber to carve them up. He notched a 6-101-2 line on 13 targets. Even with a depressed target share, Smith-Schuster still found the end zone.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Broncos

Backfield

Royce Freeman, RB - 8 touches (Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: 14, Wk 2: 8), 38 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay, RB - 15 touches (Wk 4: 14, Wk 3: 4, Wk 2: 15), 38 percent snap share

It remains clear that the Broncos favor Lindsay over Freeman, especially when the team falls behind. The duo played the same number of snaps, but Lindsay was far more involved. Devontae Booker (29 percent) muddies the waters even more.

Passing game

Demaryius Thomas, WR - 12 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 28 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Courtland Sutton, WR - 12 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Devontae Booker, RB - 10 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Thomas put together a nice final stat line (5-105-1), but much of that came on his 42-yard touchdown reception in garbage time when the Broncos were down 24 points. Sanders looks like Keenum's preferred target regardless of game script.

Jets

Backfield

Bilal Powell, RB - 20 touches (Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 14, Wk 2: 10), 54 percent snap share

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 16 touches (Wk 4: 5, Wk 3: 18, Wk 2: 14), 41 percent snap share

Have a day, Isaiah Crowell. The big-play has always been a part of Crowell's game, but he had three runs of 30-plus yards in this game, including a 77-yard touchdown run. He's still splitting work regularly with Powell, though, so starting him can be a feast or famine play.

Passing game

Quincy Enunwa, WR - 23 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Jermaine Kearse, WR - 18 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR - 23 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Eric Tomlinson, TE - 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Anderson stepped up big time with Enunwa nursing multiple injuries (hand, hip). He only caught three passes but took two of them to the house. The Jets offense capitalized on several big plays in this game, so don't make too many hasty moves based on these results. Darnold only had to attempt 22 passes in Week 5.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Jaguars

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 18 touches (Wk 4: 21, Wk 3: 13, Wk 2: 12), 93 percent snap share

Fournette was out and Corey Grant left this game with a foot injury that landed him on IR. Until Fournette heals up, expect heavy usage and playing time for Yeldon.

Passing game

Keelan Cole, WR - 16 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Donte Moncrief, WR - 26 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Niles Paul, TE - 14 percent TS, 9 percent AY

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 16 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Blake Borltes threw 61 passes in this game, which is the complete opposite style of offense the team wants to run. Each week seemingly brings a new "No. 1 target," and this week it was Moncrief's turn. We should take too much from this outlier of a game -- the Jags committed four turnovers in the first quarter and were climbing out of that hole all game.

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 23 touches (Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 18, Wk 2: 19), 75 percent snap share

Game script worked in Hunt's favor here, but it was nevertheless encouraging to see him get over 20 touches for the second consecutive week. His passing game usage dipped with Sammy Watkins back on the field, though, limiting Hunt's weekly ceiling.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 22 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 20 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Chris Conley, WR - 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Sammy Watkins, WR - 22 percent TS, 12 percent AY

It took the NFL's best defense to slow down Patrick Mahomes, who threw two interceptions and no touchdowns in this game. He fed his main trio as usual, though.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 8 touches (Wk 4: 11, Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 19), 40 percent snap share

Ty Montgomery, RB - 5 touches (Wk 4: 7, Wk 3: 10, Wk 2: 6), 36 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 9 touches (Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: n/a), 22 percent snap share

The Packers endured a complete disaster of a first half, with multiple turnovers, unlucky calls and missed field goals putting them in a 24-0 hole by the end of the second quarter. As a result, the team went pass-heavy the rest of the way, taking this trio essentially out of the game.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 24 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR - 20 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE - 22 percent TS, 11 percent AY

With Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison sidelined, MVS stepped up to the plate and performed OK. Graham has been a bit of a disappointment thus far in fantasy and real life. He had what should have been a routine jump ball touchdown fly right through his hands.

Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 14 touches (Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: , Wk 2: 13), 47 percent snap share

LeGarrette Blount, RB - 12 touches (Wk 4: 7, WK 3: 18, Wk 2: 9), 30 percent snap share

Theo Riddick, RB - 5 touches (Wk 4: 5, Wk 3: 3, Wk 2: 9), 28 percent snap share

Johnson left this game with an ankle injury but said he was fine afterward. It is noteworthy that the Lions still opt for Blount at the goal line despite Johnson's recent ascent. Blount punched in two short scores.

Passing game

Golden Tate, WR - 26 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR - 30 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR - 17 percent TS, 23 percent AY

The Lions wide receiver corps is basically a pick-your-poison attack, as it's damn near impossible to contain all three. Jones missed a few big plays in this one but it didn't matter because Golladay was there to lead the way. He and Tate are the reliable weekly options of this group.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Ravens

Backfield

Alex Collins, RB - 12 touches (Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 21, Wk 2: 12), 31 percent snap share

Javorius Allen, RB - 12 touches (Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 9, Wk 2: 11), 57 percent snap share

This backfield has morphed into more of a committee the last few weeks, and it's starting to look like Allen has the edge. His involvement in the passing game (27 targets, 11 percent team share) makes him more attractive in fantasy, as he has three games with five-plus catches already this year.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 21 percent TS, 20 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 25 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR - 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Javorius Allen, RB - 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The Ravens passing attack was off in this game, stymied by some strong defensive play and some critical drops as well. Brown's air yards profile remains exceptional for fantasy purposes.

Browns

Backfield

Carlos Hyde, RB - 19 touches (Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 25, Wk 2: 17), 36 percent snap share

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 6 touches (Wk 4: 6, Wk 3: 4, Wk 2: 5), 51 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 3 touches (Wk 4: 3, Wk 3: 2, Wk 2: 2), 13 percent snap share

The Browns said they needed to get Chubb on the field more after his breakout game last week. I guess we can't be mad -- because they did keep their promise, even if it was just bringing Chubb up to 10 offensive plays instead of his usual three or four.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 24 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR - 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY

David Njoku, TE - 26 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Rashard Higgins, WR - 10 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Derrick Willies, WR - 12 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Njoku could be the biggest beneficiary from Baker Mayfield becoming the starter. Njoku's seen 18 targets the last two weeks, posting five-plus catches and 50-plus yards in each contest. Up next is a date with the Chargers porous pass defense, so add Njoku if he's still hanging around on waivers.

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 19 touches (Wk 4: 16, Wk 3: 22, Wk 2: 25), 87 percent snap share

Barkley isn't getting much help from his offensive line, but he's making enough plays in the passing game to overcome that setback.

Passing game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 34 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR - 19 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 11 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Turns out all the Giants needed to be able to do to throw the ball deep was put the ball in the hands of the best quarterback on the roster ... OBJ. All kidding aside, this game followed the narrative building throughout the week. Beckham complained, Beckham was fed targets. Shockingly, this led to the Giants putting up a bunch of points. Here's to hoping they keep this up.

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 22 touches (Wk 4: BYE, Wk 3: 30, Wk 2: 22), 97 percent snap share

We were sold a false bill of goods this offseason. This is not a committee. It's the Christian McCaffrey show.

Passing game

Devin Funchess, WR - 20 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Ian Thomas, TE - 17 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

It's nice to see rookie Ian Thomas get more involved with Greg Olsen out, but the Panthers spread the ball around too much for Thomas to merit starting consideration yet in fantasy. Six different players had at least four targets this week. Greg Olsen (foot) is pushing to return in Week 6 or 7, too.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 13 touches (Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 15), 63 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 12 touches (Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 6, Wk 2: 10), 42 percent snap share

Gore continues to lead the way on the ground, doubling up Drake in carries 12 to six. However, Drake had a huge day in the passing game, which I touched on below.

Passing game

Kenny Stills, WR - 14 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB - 31 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR - 17 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE - 14 percent TS, 34 percent AY

It seems like the Bengals pass rush was getting to Ryan Tannehill. Or, he just became terrified of throwing the ball down the field. He whipped 48 percent of his passes at Drake and Wilson, and they combined didn't even account for 10 percent of his air yards. Those are checkdown numbers that would make Alex Smith blush.

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB - 25 touches (Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: 21), 79 percent snap share

Welcome back, Joe MIxon. With Giovani Bernard out with an injury, the team wasted no time returning Mixon to featured-back status. He delivered with over 100 total yards and a receiving touchdown.

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 23 percent TS, 35 percent AY

A.J. Green, WR - 33 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Joe Mixon, RB - 13 percent TS, 7 percent AY

With Boyd and Green locked into such consistent target shares and air yards profiles there's never a reason to take them out of your lineups.

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Raiders

Backfield

Marshawn Lynch, RB - 11 touches (Wk 4: 23, Wk 3: 22, Wk 2: 20), 41 percent snap share

Doug Martin, RB - 2 touches (Wk 4: 5, Wk 3: 5, Wk 2: 8), 12 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 7 touches (Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 3, Wk 2: 2), 49 percent snap share

Lynch is running well this season, but he gets forced out of the game when the Raiders fall behind. Since it seems that might happen whenever the Raiders play a decent team this year, it could be worth adding Richard in PPR leagues.

Passing game

Seth Roberts, WR - 21 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Jordy Nelson, WR - 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Jared Cook, TE - 18 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Jalen Richard, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY

How bad was the Raiders day offensively, you ask? Well, Seth Roberts led the team in targets and Jalen Richard led the team in receptions. Amari Cooper saw just one target, which he caught for 10 yards.

Chargers

Backfield

Melvin Gordon, RB - 23 touches (Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 17, Wk 2: 15), 69 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler, RB - 7 touches (Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 14), 37 percent snap share

Ekeler only had seven touches this week, but took one of them for a 44-yard score. He's a high-variance play given his low touch totals, but he's managed double-digit points in each game this season (in PPR scoring).

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 33 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR - 15 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Melvin Gordon, RB - 15 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB - 11 percent TS, 0 percent AY

No surprises here. Allen led the way, Gordon and Ekeler chipped in their usual amount, and one of the Williams' popped up for a decent outing.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 20 touches (Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 16, Wk 2: 14), 94 percent snap share

This is David Johnson's backfield. The only thing that's changed is I was finally able to remove Chase Edmunds from the ledger here to clean things up and save myself some time. DJ found the end zone twice on the ground, which saved a rough outing otherwise.

Passing game

Christian Kirk, WR - 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Chad Williams, WR - 24 percent TS, 17 percent AY

David Johnson, RB - 12 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE - 24 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 12 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Josh Rosen looks like he has a promising career ahead of him. Getting some more weapons around him won't hurt. Ricky Seals-Jones somehow saw 24 percent of the targets and 43 percent of the air yards but dropped a goose egg. I get it if you want to part ways with Larry Fitzgerald, I really do. I'd still hold pat for now, just in case, but his production is getting harder and harder to stomach (3/28, 2/9, 3/28, 2/35 - last four weeks).

49ers

Backfield

Matt Breida, RB - 9 touches (Wk 4: 12, Wk 3: 13, Wk 2: 14), 14 percent snap share

Alfred Morris, RB - 21 touches (Wk 4: 5, Wk 3: 14, Wk 2: 1), 43 percent snap share

Breida suffered an ankle sprain in this game and is questionable to play next week against the Packers (on MNF). Fire up Alfred Morris if you've got him, and if you're crazy, maybe give Kyle Juszczyk a shot in deeper PPR leagues. He was used on 71 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 13 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Pierre Garcon, WR - 22 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Kyle Juszczyk, RB - 13 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Trent Taylor, WR - 15 percent TS, 16 percent AY

For the second week in a row, Garcon and Kittle remained two of C.J. Beathard's favorite targets. The rest of this group is a bit of a grab bag, with a new player popping up on the list each week.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Vikings

Backfield

Latavius Murray, RB - 13 touches (Wk 4: 4, Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 8), 74 percent snap share

Ever since Week 1, this Minnesota ground game has been stuck in neutral. Until Dalvin Cook gets fully healthy, it might be best to steer clear of this group, although Philadelphia is a tough front to run against.

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 27 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 30 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE - 14 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Laquon Treadwell, WR - 11 percent TS, 9 percent AY

No team has come close to slowing down the Thielen-Diggs combo all season. It'll honestly be a shock if/when someone actually does.

Eagles

Backfield

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 6 touches (Wk 4: 8, Wk 3: 13, Wk 2: 8), 50 percent snap share

Jay Ajayi, RB - 9 touches (Wk 4: 18, Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: 8), 48 percent snap share

The Eagles backfield just can't catch a break. Ajayi suffered a torn ACL and is done for the season. The good news for the Eagles is Corey Clement (quad) is practicing in full for Week 6. He and Smallwood should form a committee moving forward, though Clement might be the favorite to be the "1A" back of the tandem.

Passing game

Zach Ertz, TE - 32 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR - 24 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR - 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 12 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Ertz is clearly Wentz's favorite target and is on pace for a monster year. Jeffery struggled against the Vikings cornerbacks, but will have a more favorable matchup against the Giants on Thursday night this week.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 26 touches (Wk 4: 21, Wk 3: 18, Wk 2: 19, 100 percent snap share

With the wide receiving corps suffering multiple injuries (Cooks and Kupp - concussion), the Rams leaned heavily on Gurley and, shocking no one ... he delivered another great performance.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR - 28 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Brandin Cooks suffered a concussion, and Kupp left late in the game with a concussion as well. Their statuses will need to be monitored closely heading into Week 6.

Seahawks

Backfield

Mike Davis, RB - 14 touches (Wk 4: 25, Wk 3: 1, Wk 2: 4, Wk 1: n/a), 42 percent snap share

Chris Carson, RB - 20 touches (Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: 32, Wk 2: 6), 58 percent snap share

Could this be the offense the Seahawks want to run in 2018? Carson and Davis were extremely productive, racking up a combined 202 total yards, but this feels like a one-week aberration and not a statement game. We'll see.

Passing game

David Moore, WR - 15 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR - 25 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Nick Vannett, TE - 20 percent TS, 11 percent AY

This passing performance was a Brian Schottenheimer fever dream. Russell Wilson only attempted 21 passes. Surprisingly, only one went Doug Baldwin's way, despite Baldwin playing 89 percent of the snaps. At least Lockett found the end zone for those brave enough to start him. Moore caught two touchdowns, but this is not the type of production you want to chase.

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 27 touches (Wk 4: 29, Wk 3: 19, Wk 2: 22), 80 percent snap share

Elliott is giving it his all to carry this offense, but he's only one man. If he keeps up this pace with his touches it'll be amazing if he makes it to the end of the season unscathed. If you have the bench space, grab Rod Smith.

Passing game

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 24 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Deonte Thompson, WR - 21 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Geoff Swaim, TE - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

I'm not sure why I even bother writing about this group week after week. Going from watching a competent passing attack to what the Cowboys put on display is like watching two completely different sports.

Texans

Backfield

Alfred Blue, RB - 28 touches (Wk 4: 13, Wk 3: 5, Wk 2: 7), 99 percent snap share

Lamar Miller was active in this game but he did not play a single snap. Miller's absence gave Blue the featured duties. While he struggled on the ground (20 carries, 46 yards), Blue racked up eight catches for 73 yards to even things out. With Blue stacking back-to-back decent performances together, it's entirely possible this backfield becomes another committee once Miller returns to health.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 30 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Keke Coutee, WR - 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Alfred Blue, RB - 18 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Coutee is a playmaker and should be added in case his role expands, or if Will Fuller (who was held to just two catches for 15 yards) aggravates his hamstring injury again. By the way, in case you hadn't heard, DeAndre Hopkins is extremely good at football.

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 6 touches (Wk 4: BYE, Wk 3: 17, Wk 2: 20), 21 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB - 14 touches (Wk 4: BYE, Wk 3: 5, Wk 2: 10), 66 percent snap share

Peterson survived what looked like a potentially bad knee injury and returned to the field shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, the Saints quickly built a substantial lead, which forced Peterson to the sideline. This has been the story all year. Peterson should be played in games where Washington figures to be competitive or have a lead. Trotting him out in games like this carries significant risk.

Passing game

Chris Thompson, RB - 21 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Maurice Harris, WR - 21 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Jamison Crowder, WR - 21 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Paul Richardson suffered a leg injury after making a few nice catches, helping put Harris into a bigger role. Alex Smith was awful on Monday night, though, sinking the entire offense as a result. Crowder's 55 receiving yards were the team-high.

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 9 touches (Wk 4: 24, Wk 3: 31, Wk 2: 19), 45 percent snap share

Mark Ingram, RB - 18 touches (Wk 4: n/a, Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: n/a), 56 percent snap share

Maybe the Saints wanted Ingram to get acclimated to the game again. Maybe they wanted to protect Kamara after relying on him so heavily to start the season. Whatever the reason, Ingram doubled up Kamara in touches (and scored twice), causing much hand-wringing among fantasy managers on Twitter. Honestly, there's no reason to panic, though. These two were lights out last year and will be again this year. Stay calm.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 19 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB - 15 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Cameron Meredith, WR - 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Tre'Quan Smith, WR - 10 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Drew Brees was an equal opportunity employer on his record-setting night. The biggest story was rookie Tre'Quan Smith flashing his big-play ability with two long touchdowns, including the pass that gave Brees the all-time yardage record. He'll be a name to stash off waivers, as he played on 66 percent of the snaps, too.

-- Alex Gelhar is a freelance writer for NFL Fantasy and a full-time law student. He felt a lot like this small child while watching the young Packers receivers bumble around the field on Sunday.