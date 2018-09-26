Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Patrick Mahomes vs. Denver Broncos Mahomes is the hottest quarterback in the league, and I'd keep riding him even in a road matchup against the Broncos on Monday Night Football. The talented field general has thrown for 13 touchdowns in his first three games, and this is the week we'll see if he's matchup proof (as I expect that he is) moving forward. vs. Matt Ryan vs. Cincinnati Bengals Ryan has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring a ridiculous nine touchdowns (two rushing) and a combined 70.84 fantasy points over his last two games. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Bengals, who have given up eight total touchdowns and an average of 22.5 points per game to quarterbacks after three weeks. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Baltimore Ravens Roethlisberger is back at home this week, and I'd start him in an important AFC North matchup against the Ravens. He's scored 19-plus fantasy points in each of his last three home starts against them, including a six-touchdown performance in 2014. Baltimore also allowed 26.6 points to Andy Dalton on the road in Week 2. vs. Philip Rivers vs. San Francisco 49ers Rivers put up a decent stat line (17 points) in last week's loss to the Rams, but he should get back into the 20-point range against the 49ers. Opposing quarterbacks have found fantasy gold against their defense after three weeks, throwing for a combined eight touchdowns while averaging an impressive 23.43 points per game. vs. Andrew Luck vs. Houston Texans Luck, listed as a sit 'em last week, produced a less-than-attractive stat line in a loss to the Eagles. While his arm strength is still a cause for some concern, I like him to rebound in a home matchup against J.J. Watt and the Texans. He's produced 18-plus fantasy points in nine of his last 11 games at Lucas Oil Stadium. Start 'Em: Andy Dalton at Atlanta Falcons, Case Keenum vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mon.)

Sleepers: Baker Mayfield at Oakland Raiders, Eli Manning vs. New Orleans Saints

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Chicago Bears Fitzpatrick has opened the season as one of the hottest quarterbacks in fantasy football, but can he keep it up in the Windy City? The Bears have allowed an average of fewer than 14 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on their home field, so don't be shocked if the Fitzmagic comes to and end this week. vs. Derek Carr vs. Oakland Raiders Carr has had a slow start to the season, scoring fewer than 16 fantasy points in each of his first three games. He'll be hard-pressed to turn things around this week against the Browns, who have built a formidable defense that's allowed an average of fewer than 10 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks thus far. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Philadelphia Eagles Mariota was forced into action last week, and things didn't go well for him dealing with a bad right elbow. Mariota, who still can't make certain throws due to his ailment, should be left on the bench against an Eagles defense that's allowed fewer than 14 fantasy points to two of their first three opposing quarterbacks. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Detroit Lions Remember when Prescott was a fantasy superstar? Seems like a long time ago, unfortunately. He's failed to score 15 fantasy points in each of his last six games, and he's produced just one 20-point effort in his last 11 starts. Prescott should remain on fantasy benches in a matchup against a tough Lions pass defense. vs. Blake Bortles vs. New York Jets Bortles has left a lot of fantasy owners with a bad taste in their mouths after his stinker in last week's loss to the Titans, and an upcoming matchup against the Jets doesn't make him an attractive option. The Men in Green have allowed just three touchdown passes and 12.14 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Sit 'Em: Josh Allen at Green Bay Packers, Josh Rosen vs. Seattle Seahawks

Busts: Carson Wentz at Tennessee Titans, Ryan Tannehill at New England Patriots

