2018 fantasy football dynasty rookie draft rankings

Sometime in the future -- presumably before the robots have assumed dominion over mankind -- fantasy analysts will have devised a metric that will get us closer to knowing with certainty which rookie prospects are destined for success in the NFL. I mean, there are a lot of smart people doing a lot of good work to give us a pretty solid clue about this sort of thing. But at the end of it, we're all sorta looking into a crystal ball and trying to divine the future.

Now that we've reached May and fantasy football mock drafts are back in our lives, let's look at some of the professional freshmen and prognosticate what their futures could mean for our fake dynasty football teams. There's a chance that many of these players don't make a major fantasy impact in Year 1 but the idea is that many of them will be valuable pieces not too far from now. Y'know, barring the whole robot thing.

Overall

1. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB1)

2. Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB2)

3. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB3)

4. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB4)

5. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB5)

6. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR1)

7. Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers (RB6)

8. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB7)

9. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB8)

10. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR2)

11. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR3)

12. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (WR4)

13. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR5)

14. Baker Mayfield, Browns (QB1)

15. Sam Darnold, Jets (QB2)

16. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB3)

17. Josh Rosen, Cardinals (QB4)

18. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (TE1)

19. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins (RB9)

20. Anthony Miller, Bears (WR6)

21. James Washington, Steelers (WR7)

22. Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB10)

23. DJ Chark, Jaguars (WR8)

24. Dante Pettis, 49ers (WR9)

25. DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos (WR10)

26. Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers (WR11)

27. Hayden Hurst, Ravens (TE2)

28. Boston Scott, Saints (RB11)

29. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE3)

30. Mark Walton, Bengals (RB12)

31. Ito Smith, Falcons (RB13)

32. Josh Allen, Bills (QB5)

33. Mason Rudolph, Steelers (QB6)

34. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (RB14)

35. Antonio Callaway, Browns (WR12)

36. J'Mon Moore, Packers (WR13)

37. Jordan Wilkins, Colts (RB15)

38. Danny Etling, Patriots (QB7)

39. John Kelly, Rams (RB16)

40. Kyle Lauletta, Giants (QB8)



QBs

1. Baker Mayfield, Browns

2. Sam Darnold, Jets

3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

4. Josh Rosen, Cardinals

5. Josh Allen, Bills

6. Mason Rudolph, Steelers

7. Danny Etling, Patriots

8. Kyle Lauletta, Giants

9. Luke Falk, Titans

10. Tanner Lee, Jaguars

11. Mike White, Cowboys

12. Logan Woodside, Bengals

13. Alex McGough, Seahawks

RBs

1. Saquon Barkley, Giants

2. Derrius Guice, Redskins

3. Sony Michel, Patriots

4. Nick Chubb, Browns

5. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

6. Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers

7. Royce Freeman, Broncos

8. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

9. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins

10. Nyheim Hines, Colts

11. Boston Scott, Saints

12. Mark Walton, Bengals

13. Ito Smith, Falcons

14. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

15. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

16. John Kelly, Rams

17. Trenton Cannon, Jets

18. Justin Jackson, Chargers

19. Bo Scarbrough, Cowboys

20. David Williams, Broncos

21. Nick Bawden, Lions



WRs

1. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

2. D.J. Moore, Panthers

3. Michael Gallup, Cowboys

4. Christian Kirk, Cardinals

5. Courtland Sutton, Broncos

6. Anthony Miller, Bears

7. James Washington, Steelers

8. DJ Chark, Jaguars

9. Dante Pettis, 49ers

10. DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos

11. Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers

12. Antonio Callaway, Browns

13. J'Mon Moore, Packers

14. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints

15. Richie James, 49ers

16. Marcell Ateman, Raiders

17. Jaleel Scott, Ravens

18. Deon Cain, Colts

19. Justin Watson, Buccaneers

20. Keke Coutee, Texans

21. Jordan Lasley, Ravens

22. Braxton Berrios, Patriots

23. Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys

24. Daurice Fountain, Colts

25. Tremon Smith, Chiefs

26. Auden Tate, Bengals

27. Russell Gage, Falcons

28. Javon Wims, Bears

29. Trey Quinn, Redskins

30. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers

31. Damion Ratley, Browns

32. Dylan Cantrell, Chargers

33. Ray-Ray McCloud, Bills

34. Austin Proehl, Bills



TEs

1. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

2. Hayden Hurst, Ravens

3. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

4. Ian Thomas, Panthers

5. Mark Andrews, Ravens

6. Chris Herndon, Jets

7. Will Dissly, Seahawks

8. Jordan Akins, Texans

9. Troy Fumagalli, Broncos

10. Tyler Conklin, Vikings

11. Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

12. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers

13. Jordan Thomas, Texans

14. Durham Smythe, Dolphins

15. Ryan Izzo, Patriots



