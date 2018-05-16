2018 fantasy football dynasty rookie draft rankings

Sometime in the future -- presumably before the robots have assumed dominion over mankind -- fantasy analysts will have devised a metric that will get us closer to knowing with certainty which rookie prospects are destined for success in the NFL. I mean, there are a lot of smart people doing a lot of good work to give us a pretty solid clue about this sort of thing. But at the end of it, we're all sorta looking into a crystal ball and trying to divine the future.
Now that we've reached May and fantasy football mock drafts are back in our lives, let's look at some of the professional freshmen and prognosticate what their futures could mean for our fake dynasty football teams. There's a chance that many of these players don't make a major fantasy impact in Year 1 but the idea is that many of them will be valuable pieces not too far from now. Y'know, barring the whole robot thing.
Overall
1. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB1)
2. Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB2)
3. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB3)
4. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB4)
5. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB5)
6. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR1)
7. Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers (RB6)
8. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB7)
9. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB8)
10. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR2)
11. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR3)
12. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (WR4)
13. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR5)
14. Baker Mayfield, Browns (QB1)
15. Sam Darnold, Jets (QB2)
16. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB3)
17. Josh Rosen, Cardinals (QB4)
18. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (TE1)
19. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins (RB9)
20. Anthony Miller, Bears (WR6)
21. James Washington, Steelers (WR7)
22. Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB10)
23. DJ Chark, Jaguars (WR8)
24. Dante Pettis, 49ers (WR9)
25. DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos (WR10)
26. Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers (WR11)
27. Hayden Hurst, Ravens (TE2)
28. Boston Scott, Saints (RB11)
29. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE3)
30. Mark Walton, Bengals (RB12)
31. Ito Smith, Falcons (RB13)
32. Josh Allen, Bills (QB5)
33. Mason Rudolph, Steelers (QB6)
34. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (RB14)
35. Antonio Callaway, Browns (WR12)
36. J'Mon Moore, Packers (WR13)
37. Jordan Wilkins, Colts (RB15)
38. Danny Etling, Patriots (QB7)
39. John Kelly, Rams (RB16)
40. Kyle Lauletta, Giants (QB8)
QBs
1. Baker Mayfield, Browns
2. Sam Darnold, Jets
3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
4. Josh Rosen, Cardinals
5. Josh Allen, Bills
6. Mason Rudolph, Steelers
7. Danny Etling, Patriots
8. Kyle Lauletta, Giants
9. Luke Falk, Titans
10. Tanner Lee, Jaguars
11. Mike White, Cowboys
12. Logan Woodside, Bengals
13. Alex McGough, Seahawks
RBs
1. Saquon Barkley, Giants
2. Derrius Guice, Redskins
3. Sony Michel, Patriots
4. Nick Chubb, Browns
5. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
6. Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers
7. Royce Freeman, Broncos
8. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
9. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins
10. Nyheim Hines, Colts
11. Boston Scott, Saints
12. Mark Walton, Bengals
13. Ito Smith, Falcons
14. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
15. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
16. John Kelly, Rams
17. Trenton Cannon, Jets
18. Justin Jackson, Chargers
19. Bo Scarbrough, Cowboys
20. David Williams, Broncos
21. Nick Bawden, Lions
WRs
1. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
2. D.J. Moore, Panthers
3. Michael Gallup, Cowboys
4. Christian Kirk, Cardinals
5. Courtland Sutton, Broncos
6. Anthony Miller, Bears
7. James Washington, Steelers
8. DJ Chark, Jaguars
9. Dante Pettis, 49ers
10. DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos
11. Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers
12. Antonio Callaway, Browns
13. J'Mon Moore, Packers
14. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints
15. Richie James, 49ers
16. Marcell Ateman, Raiders
17. Jaleel Scott, Ravens
18. Deon Cain, Colts
19. Justin Watson, Buccaneers
20. Keke Coutee, Texans
21. Jordan Lasley, Ravens
22. Braxton Berrios, Patriots
23. Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys
24. Daurice Fountain, Colts
25. Tremon Smith, Chiefs
26. Auden Tate, Bengals
27. Russell Gage, Falcons
28. Javon Wims, Bears
29. Trey Quinn, Redskins
30. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
31. Damion Ratley, Browns
32. Dylan Cantrell, Chargers
33. Ray-Ray McCloud, Bills
34. Austin Proehl, Bills
TEs
1. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
2. Hayden Hurst, Ravens
3. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
4. Ian Thomas, Panthers
5. Mark Andrews, Ravens
6. Chris Herndon, Jets
7. Will Dissly, Seahawks
8. Jordan Akins, Texans
9. Troy Fumagalli, Broncos
10. Tyler Conklin, Vikings
11. Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
12. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers
13. Jordan Thomas, Texans
14. Durham Smythe, Dolphins
15. Ryan Izzo, Patriots
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who thought about doing his rankings via Magic 8-Ball but quickly realized that asking it a few hundred yes-or-no questions would quickly become tedious. Give him your obnoxiously esoteric fantasy rankings methods via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat (marcasg9).
