2018 NFL free agency: Fantasy football live blog

Happy NFL New Year! The 2018 free agency period officially begins on Wednesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. ET. In the meantime, NFL are tampering with players like they were a warehouse full of childproof caps. Except legally in this case. We're keeping up with all of the notable fantasy movements right here on this page. Keep checking back here as the free agent frenzy frenzies along.

Kirk Cousins to sign with Vikings

And there it is.

The big domino that everyone was waiting for in this free agent season has tipped.

From earlier: Kirk Cousins got a 3-year, $86M or so fully guaranteed offer that heâll likely sign after visiting the #Vikings. They believe theyâve got him. https://t.co/un7FKcgIfA â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

As speculated for the past couple of weeks, the big fish* (non-Drew Brees division*) in the quarterback market is taking his act to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. This puts Cousins in the midst of a talented offense that features Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Kyle Rudolph among its pass-catchers while a healthy Dalvin Cook is expected to return to the backfield. This can only be an upgrade for a player who has been a top 10 fantasy quarterback in each of the past three seasons. -- Marcas Grant

Jarvis Landry traded to the Browns

This won't be the last time you'll see the Browns on this list. They're trying to build a monster along the southern shore of Lake Erie and started it by adding one of the top receivers on the market -- even if it was in a roundabout way. After the Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry, the team then traded him to Cleveland for a pair of draft picks.

The move only increases speculation about what the Browns will do with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. Do they add running back Saquon Barkley to go along with an increasingly talented cast of skill position player? Or will the Browns make yet another attempt at drafting a franchise quarterback? There's also still a chance that Cleveland tries to find a bridge QB option through free agency. Mysteries abound in northeast Ohio. -- MG

Browns trade for Tyrod Taylor

Okay, so maybe not that many mysteries. Not long after adding Landy to their wide receiver corps, Cleveland sent the No. 65 overall pick to Buffalo in exchange for Tyrod Taylor. That would seem to answer the question of who will be the favorite for the Week 1 starting job under center, though it still doesn't preclude the Browns from taking a quarterback at the top of the draft.

From a fantasy perspective, things are looking up in Cleveland. After somehow maintaining fantasy relevance despite a third-tier group of receivers, Taylor now has some weapons in Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and David Njoku. Combine that with Duke Johnson (Saquon Barkley?) in the backfield and there could be a number of Browns players showing up in fantasy drafts this season.--MG

Mike Evans and Cameron Brate staying in Tampa

Tampa Bay locked up two of Jameis Winston's favorite pass-catchers in town. Mike Evans agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal just as he was heading into the option year of his rookie contract. Meanwhile, the Bucs locked in tight end Cameron Brate with a six-year, $41 million offer.

The Bucs passing game was uneven in 2017, to say the least, though it did account for the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL. The next step for Tampa will be keeping Jameis Winston healthy and away from turnovers. For some reason, the latter goal seems more difficult than the former. Alas, we remain hopeful for 2018.