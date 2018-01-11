101 interesting fantasy facts from the 2017 season

The average person walks the equivalent of three times around the world during their lifetime. Banging your head against a wall burns around 150 calories an hour. (Fantasy owners who drafted Mike Evans know this well). A cockroach can live for a week or more without its head. On average, there are more cow attacks on people than there are shark attacks on people. Donald Duck comics are banned in Finland because he doesn't wear pants. A hummingbird weighs less than a penny. During the filming of Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone took a punch to the chest from Dolph Lundgren that left him in intensive care for eight days. You could stack four cars on the roof of a Tesla Model S and it wouldn't cave in. Earth is the lone planet that is not named after a Roman god or goddess. The mask used by Michael Myers in the Halloween movies was just a mask of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) painted white. A woman in California once tried to sue the makers of Cap'n Crunch because the crunch berries in the cereal weren't real berries.

Those are a few interesting facts you might not know.

Now for something even more interesting ... here's your 101 Fantasy Football Facts from the 2017 NFL season.

Special thanks to NFL research extraordinaire duo Careen Falcone and Matt Frederick for their help with this column.

1. The consensus No. 1 fantasy quarterback (Aaron Rodgers), No. 1 fantasy running back (David Johnson), No. 3 fantasy wide receiver (Odell Beckham Jr.) and the No. 3 and 4 fantasy tight ends (Jordan Reed, Greg Olsen) missed a combined 54 games this season.

2. The 2017 season saw 12 signal-callers reach the 250-fantasy point plateau, the fewest since 2012. Quarterbacks scored a combined 7,943 fantasy points, which is the fewest in last six seasons. The all-time record is 8,628 points, which was set in 2015.

3. There were 741 touchdown passes this season, which is the fewest since 2009 (710). From 2013-2016, there were an average of 810 touchdown passes, which is 69 more than we saw this season.

4. Tom Brady led the league with 4,577 passing yards, which is the fewest for a passing leader since Drew Brees had 4,418 yards (2006). Brady averaged 18.49 fantasy points per game at the age of 40, making him the oldest player ever to average more than 18 points per game in a single season.

5. Brady will turn 41-years-old on August 3, 2018. Only one quarterback (Warren Moon, 1997) in NFL history has exceeded 175 fantasy points at that age. Moon recorded 218.1 at the age of 41.

6. Three quarterbacks (Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Brady) threw for 30-plus touchdowns this season. That's less than thirty percent of the single-season record (11), which was set back in 2015. Also, NFL teams threw the football 57.6 percent of the time. That's the lowest total since 2011.

7. The last time three or fewer quarterbacks finished with 30-plus passing touchdowns was in 2008. Those quarterbacks were Brees, Philip Rivers and NFL Network's Hall of Famer, Kurt Warner.

8. Three quarterbacks have finished in the top 10 in fantasy points at the position in each of the last three seasons. One of those signal-callers is Brees. The other two are Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins.

9. Brees has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 14 straight seasons dating back to 2004, and his 262.56 fantasy points were the sixth-most in NFL history for a quarterback at age 38 or older.

10. Brees threw for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, his fewest in both categories since joining the Saints (2006). His 262.56 fantasy points were his fewest since 2007, when he passed for 28 scores and 18 interceptions. His lack of production came in large part to the emergence of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and the fact that the Saints rushed for 23 touchdowns. That's the most the team has recorded in a season since 1979 ... when Archie Manning was under center.

11. For the second consecutive season, the top fantasy quarterback dropped out of the top 15 based on points the following campaign. Aaron Rodgers, who ranked first at the position last season, missed nine games due to a broken collarbone and fell to 29th. Cam Newton, the top fantasy quarterback in 2015, finished with the 17th-most fantasy points the following season.

12. Rodgers, Brady, Brees, Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck were the first five quarterbacks picked this season based on NFL.com's ADP. Brady was the lone member of that group to finish in the top five in fantasy points at the position. Among the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks, eight were drafted in Round 15 or later. That list includes Alex Smith (4), Wentz (5), Cousins (6), Stafford (7), Rivers (8), Ben Roethlisberger(10), Jared Goff (12), Bortles (13) and Case Keenum (14).

13. Based on NFL.com's ADP (average draft position), Wentz was one of the best values in fantasy football among quarterbacks. He went undrafted in most leagues (ADP in 15th round) but finished with 33 touchdown passes (a single-season Eagles franchise record). Wentz accomplished this despite missing the final three games of the season with an injured knee.

14. In six NFL seasons, Wilson has finished no worse than 11th in fantasy points at his position. He has also never missed a game, despite playing behind a less-than-stellar offensive line in recent seasons. Wilson has also finished in the top three among quarterbacks in three of the last four seasons.

15. Wilson became the first player in NFL history to account for 100 percent of his team's passing yards and at least 30 percent of his team's rushing yards in a single season (he accounted for 36 percent of Seattle's rushing yards). He also scored 97.4 percent of his team's offensive touchdowns (37 of 38), which is the highest percentage of any player during the Super Bowl era.

16. Wilson accounted for 29.9 percent of his team's total fantasy points this season, which is the highest for any quarterback since at least 1991. He also became the fifth quarterback since the merger to lead his team in rushing yards (586) in a single season. Wilson is also the first signal-caller since the merger to lead his team in rushing and have twice as many rushing yards as his closest teammate (Mike Davis, 240).

17. This season, 13 quarterbacks had 200 or more rushing yards. That tied the mark set in 2000 for the most signal-callers to reach that mark in a single season in NFL history.

18. The quarterback who has led the position in rushing yards has finished in the top 10 in each of the last eight seasons. In 2017, Newton was that quarterback with 754 rushing yards. Despite a very slow start, he still finished with the second-most fantasy points at the position.

19. Newton, who was supposed to run less in the Panthers offense, finished with 139 rushing attempts. Not only did that lead all quarterbacks this season, but it's also the second-most by a signal-caller in the Super Bowl era. Bobby Douglass saw 141 rushing attempts for the Chicago Bears in 1972.

20. Newton has finished in the top four in fantasy points among quarterbacks in five of his seven NFL seasons. He has 18 games with 30-plus fantasy points as well, which is the most in the NFL.

21. The Carolina Panthers have the longest active streak in the NFL without a 1,000-yard rusher, as DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart both reached that mark in 2009. Newton led the team with 754 rushing yards this season, joining Randall Cunningham as the lone quarterback to lead their team in rushing yards in multiple seasons.

22. Josh McCown, who wasn't drafted in most fantasy leagues, finished with more rushing touchdowns (5) among quarterbacks than Wilson, Tyrod Taylor, DeShaun Watson and Alex Smith. He might have scored more rushing touchdowns, but McCown missed the final three games due to an injured hand.

23. Watson scored 168.86 fantasy points in just seven games as a rookie. That was more than Jay Cutler (14 games), Trevor Siemian (11 games) and Brett Hundley (11 games) scored this season.

24. Watson also scored 21 total touchdowns this season, which was more than Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston, Eli Manning, Jay Cutler, Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett and DeShone Kizer. Each of those field generals played in at least 13 games.

25. Watson averaged 27.2 fantasy points per game in six starts. Projected over a full campaign, he would have scored 435.2 points. That total would have made Watson the highest-scoring player in the history of fantasy football. In fact, it would have been more than LaDainian Tomlinson's 2006 season when he totaled 2,323 scrimmage yards, two touchdown passes and 31 scrimmage touchdowns (425.10 fantasy points).

26. In his first seven NFL games, Watson scored 168.86 fantasy points (24.12 per game) with 19 touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns. Since 1950, only Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson had more fantasy points (176.50) in his first seven games. No one since the 1970 merger had more than 19 passing touchdowns in their first seven games, either.

27. Jimmy Garoppolo averaged 16.36 fantasy points in five starts with the San Francisco 49ers this season. Projected over a full season, his 261.76 points would have ranked him 10th among quarterbacks. That would have put him ahead of Dak Prescott, Ryan, Derek Carr and Goff.

28. Prescott was the No. 1 quarterback (and top overall player) in fantasy football through the first seven weeks of the season, averaging 23.04 fantasy points per game. Over the final nine weeks of the season, however, Prescott ranked 35th at the position with an average of 12.24 fantasy points per game. He played six of those games without Ezekiel Elliott.

29. The Cowboys top-scoring fantasy running back has finished no worse than 13th at the position in each of the last five seasons. DeMarco Murray ranked seventh (2013) and first (2014), Darren McFadden ranked 13th (2014) and Elliott finished second (2016) and ninth (2017). He ranked ninth this past season despite missing six games.

30. Through Elliott's first 25 career games, he has averaged 18.82 PPR points per game. The only other running back with a career average of over 18 fantasy points per game is Hall of Famer Jim Brown (18.62).

31. In PPR scoring systems, seven of the top 10 non-quarterbacks this season were running backs. Furthermore, 10 of the top 20 non-quarterbacks were running backs. In 2016, six of the top 10 non-quarterbacks were runners and eight of the top 20 also came from the position. In 2015, just two of the top 10 non-quarterbacks were running backs and three of the top 20 also came from the position. See a trend?

32. Three of the first four running backs drafted based on NFL.com's ADP finished in the top seven in PPR points at their position this season. Those backs were Le'Veon Bell, Melvin Gordon and LeSean McCoy. The lone exception was David Johnson, who missed most of the season due to an injured wrist.

33. The Steelers have now had a top-four fantasy running back (Bell - 2014, 2016, 2017 and DeAngelo Williams - 2015) in each of the last four seasons.

34. Bell was the lone running back with 300-plus rushing attempts this season, which is tied for the fewest number of running backs to reach that mark since 1990. Notably, there was also only one running back with 300-plus rushing attempts last season as well (Elliott).

35. Bell led the NFL with a career-high 406 touches this season. He is the second running back (along with DeMarco Murray, 2014) in the last eight seasons to reach 400 touches.

36. The last four times a player reached 400-plus touches in a single season, their production decreased by an average of 186 PPR points the following season. If you subtract 186 PPR points from Bell's 2017 totals, he would drop from the second-ranked fantasy runner to the 26th-ranked fantasy runner.

37. McCoy, who finished seventh in PPR points among running back this season, has scored the most PPR points (2,258) of any non-quarterback since 2009. McCoy will be 30 when the 2018 campaign begins.

38. A total of 14 different running backs had 50-plus receptions this season. That is the most in a single season since 1995, when 16 running backs each reached that mark.

39. The 2017 fantasy football campaign was the season of the rookie running back. In fact, four different runners (Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey) surpassed 200 PPR points. All four of them finished in the top 10 in PPR points at the position as well.

40. There were five rookie running backs with two-plus rushing touchdowns and two-plus receiving touchdowns this season. Those backs were Hunt, Kamara, McCaffrey, Jamaal Williams and Austin Ekeler. That is the most in a single season in the Super Bowl era.

41. Hunt, Kamara, Fournette and McCaffrey also reached the 1,000-yard scrimmage mark this season. Since 2000, the lone season with more rookie runners to hit that total was 2013 when Eddie Lacy, Bell, Giovani Bernard, Zac Stacy and Andre Ellington all accomplished the feat.

42. Kamara and McCaffrey each had over 100 targets and 100 carries this season. That makes them just the second and third rookies in NFL history to accomplish that feat. Reggie Bush (2006) was the first.

43. From 1920 to 2016 (97 NFL seasons), just one running back (Bush, 2006) recorded 80-plus catches as a rookie. Kamara and McCaffrey both hit that mark this season. Furthermore, this talented duo each had more catches than all three first-round wide receivers from the 2017 NFL Draft (Corey Davis, Mike Williams, John Ross) combined.

44. Kamara and Mark Ingram are the first teammate running back duo to finish in the top six in fantasy points at their position in the same season since at least 2000. They also became the first teammate running back duo in NFL history to each record 1,500-plus scrimmage yards and make the Pro Bowl in the same season since 1975.

45. Kamara joined Hall of Famer Gale Sayers as the lone two players in NFL history to score five-plus rushing touchdowns, five-plus receiving touchdowns and one-plus kick return touchdowns in their rookie season.

46. Kamara scored 314.40 PPR points this season, which is the 6th-most in NFL history among non-quarterback rookies. The lone rookies with more include Dickerson, Edgerrin James, Billy Sims, Elliott and Clinton Portis. Four of those five running backs scored fewer PPR points in their following campaign. James was the lone back who scored more in his second season, though Elliott might have joined him had he not been suspended for six games.

47. Kamara had more receiving yards (826) than Jordy Nelson, Terrelle Pryor Sr., Alshon Jeffery, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. All five of those players had an average draft position of Round 5 or higher.

48. During an eight-week stretch in the second half of the season, Kamara finished no worse than 10th in PPR points among running backs seven times. He finished first three times, which is the most top finishes in a single season for a rookie back since Mike Anderson and Curtis Martin. The lone game where he didn't finish in the top 10 came against the Falcons, when he missed most of the contest due to a concussion.

49. Hunt led all rookies in the league this season with 325 touches. Since 2000, just five other players had 325-plus touches during their rookie campaigns. Of those five, just one saw an increase in touches in their sophomore season. That player was fantasy superstar LaDainian Tomlinson. The other four, Matt Forte, Doug Martin, Elliott and Alfred Morris, also saw a decrease in touches.

50. Hunt's 1,327 rushing yards is the fewest by an NFL rushing leader since Barry Sanders led the league with 1,304 rushing yards in 1990. However, he did rush for more yards than all but 17 rookie running backs since the 1970 merger. He also scored the 13th-most PPR points among runners in that time.

51. Todd Gurley led the running back position in fantasy points this season, experiencing a 164.1-point increase in production compared to his sophomore season. He also rushed for 420 more yards on just one more rushing attempt. Gurley also led the NFL with 749 yards after the catch, which accounted for 23 percent of his fantasy points.

52. Gurley's 383.3 PPR points ranks as the second-most scored over the last two seasons among running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, and he did it in 15 games. Since 2009, just two players have scored more PPR points at one of those three positions ... David Johnson (407.8 points, 2016) and Chris Johnson (392.9 points, 2009).

53. Gurley scored 107.10 PPR points during Weeks 14-16 (the traditional fantasy postseason), which is the most scored during that span by a player in NFL history. Not surprisingly, Gurley also appeared on the most NFL.com fantasy championship rosters (47.1 percent) this season.

54. Gurley's 49.6 PPR points against the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve (Week 16) is the 16th-most scored by a running back in a single game since the merger. The most PPR points scored in one contest in that time is 59.5, which former fantasy superstar Jamaal Charles recorded against the Oakland Raiders in 2013. That 59.5 PPR points was just eight fewer than Charles scored in all of 2017.

55. As great as Gurley was this season, historical data indicates that he doesn't have much of a chance to finish first in fantasy points at his position in 2018. In fact, no running back has ranked in the top spot in back-to-back seasons since Tomlinson (2006-2007).

56. Frank Gore's 12 consecutive seasons with 140-plus fantasy points is the longest such streak in NFL history among non-quarterbacks. Despite extending his streak this season, his 144.60 fantasy points were his fewest since his 2005 rookie season. Gore, who will turn 35 in May, will be a free agent ahead of the 2018 campaign.

57. A total of 13 wide receivers reached 1,000 receiving yards this season. The last time 13 or fewer wide receivers hit that mark was in 1993. To put that into context, Tom Brady was 16-years-old.

58. Only 18 wide receivers reached 200 PPR points this season. The last time 18 or fewer wide receivers reached 200 PPR points was in 2003, when Randy Moss led the position with 376 fantasy points.

59. Wide receivers scored 20-plus PPR points in a single game 153 times. Since 2000, that is the fewest such games in a single season.

60. Just two wide receivers (Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins) scored 300-plus PPR points this season, which is tied for the fewest since 2010. That season, the lone wideout with 300-plus points was Roddy White.

61. Wide receivers failed to score over 17,000 combined PPR points this season for the first time 2011. What's more, the difference in PPR points between running backs and wideouts was it's fewest since 2009.

62. Just two wide receivers recorded 10 or more receiving touchdowns this season (Hopkins, Davante Adams). That is the fewest since 1990, when only Rice and Andre Rison hit the mark. Hopkins was the lone wideout to put up 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus touchdowns this season. That's the fewest to hit those marks in the same season since 1987 (Rice).

63. Despite missing the final two weeks of the season due to an injured calf, Brown still finished with the most PPR points (310.3) among wide receivers. He has now finished with the most PPR points among wideouts in four straight seasons.

64. Brown was also the most consistent wide receivers in fantasy football, finishing in the top 10 in PPR scoring at the position nine times in his 13 full games (69 percent). That includes six games where he ranked in the top three.

65. Hopkins led all NFL wide receivers with 174 targets this season. This was the first time since 2009 (Andre Johnson, 171) that saw no receivers hit the 175-target mark.

66. Since 2014, Hopkins has averaged 16-plus PPR points per game when playing with Watson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Brian Hoyer, Tom Savage, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden. He averaged 12.2 PPR points in the 14 games he played with Brock Osweiler.

67. Julio Jones scored eight or fewer fantasy points nine times this season. In 2016, he scored six or fewer points in seven times (including two missed games due to injuries). Despite those inconsistent stats, he has still finished sixth in fantasy points among wideouts in each of the last two campaigns.

68. Jones scored a season-high 50.8 PPR points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, which is the most of his career. That game accounted for 20 percent of his overall PPR points this season.

69. In 2017, Jones had the most receiving yards in NFL history of any player to catch three or fewer touchdown passes. In fact, he had zero receiving touchdowns in 14 games, the most games he's been held without a score in a single season in his career.

70. Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian tried to get Jones the football in scoring position more often this season, as Jones finished with the third-most end-zone targets (19) in the NFL. Still, he converted just two of those 19 targets into touchdowns.

71. Mike Evans was unreliable for fantasy footballers this season. In fact, he had as many games with fewer than seven standard fantasy points as he did games with double digits (six). Evans also failed to reach 16 standard points in a single game all season.

72. Over his last 10 games of the season, Evans finished in the top 10 in PPR points among wide receivers once. What's worse, he ranked out of the top 20 eight times including one game where he was suspended and not available for fantasy owners. Of those eight instances, Evans ranked out of the top 60 wideouts four times.

73. Evans was tied for 37th in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (5), despite ranking second in end-zone targets (20). He's now scored five or fewer receiving touchdowns in two of his last three seasons.

74. The longest receiving touchdown of the 2017 regular season belongs to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who scored on a 97-yard catch against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. The 15.7 standard fantasy points he scored on that one play is more than Demaryius Thomas has scored in any one game over the last two seasons.

75. Smith-Schuster averaged 9.55 fantasy points per game this season, which is the fourth-most for a wide receiver age 21 or younger in NFL history.

76. Jordy Nelson scored at least one touchdown and 13-plus standard points in each of his first three games of the 2017 season. That includes a game against the Chicago Bears where he scored two touchdowns and 19.5 points. Those games were all played alongside Aaron Rodgers, who went down with a broken collarbone in Week 6.

77. In his final nine games of the season, only one of which came with Rodgers under center (Week 15), Nelson didn't score a single touchdown. His combined standard points in those contest were 19.2 ... or 0.3 fewer than he scored against the Bears in Week 4.

78. Michael Thomas scored 258.5 PPR points this season and has now compiled a pair of 250-point campaigns to start his NFL career. In the Super Bowl era, only two other wide receivers have accomplished this feat ... Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr.

79. Adam Thielen, who finished eighth in PPR points among wide receivers, is the third undrafted player to have at least 90 catches and 1,200 receiving yards in a season during the common draft era (since 1967). The first two were Rod Smith and Wes Welker.

80. Thielen recorded six top-10 PPR finishes among wide receivers, which was tied for the third-most at the position. This was despite the fact that he had just four receiving touchdowns, which ranked tied for 36th at wideout.

81. Out of the wide receivers who finished in the top 10 in PPR scoring this season, half (including Thielen) finished with six or fewer touchdown catches. In 2016, all but two of the top 10 PPR wideouts found the end zone more than six times.

82. Jarvis Landry led the NFL with a career-high 112 receptions this season, and he now has 400 catches through his first four seasons. That is the most in NFL history among wide receivers.

83. Landry recorded a career-high nine touchdown catches this season while playing alongside Jay Cutler, Matt Moore or David Fales (16 games). In his previous two seasons (32 games) with Ryan Tannehill or Moore at the helm, Landry finished with eight touchdowns ... combined.

84. The fantasy tight end position was brutal this season. A mere eight players at the position scored 150-plus PPR points, which is the fewest since 2008 when just six tight ends reached that mark.

85. For the second straight season, three tight ends (Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz) reached 200-plus PPR points. The last time there were fewer than three tight ends to hit that mark was 2010, when Jason Witten surpassed 200 points.

86. Not a single tight end reached 85 receptions this season. The last time that happened was in 2003 (14 seasons ago), when Tony Gonzalez led the position with 71 receptions.

87. A combined five tight ends had 700-plus receiving yards this season. The last time five or fewer tight ends reached 700 receiving yards was in 2003, when Gonzalez and Shannon Sharpe reached that mark.

88. Gronkowski's 11.56 career fantasy points per game average is the most by a tight end in NFL history. Gronkowski, who finished second in PPR scoring systems at the position, has now finished in the top six in all but two of his last eight seasons.

89. Gronkowski, who finished tied for second among tight ends this season with eight, now has 76 receiving scores since his rookie campaign (2010). That's the most of any tight end in the league during that time. What makes that stat even more incredible? It's that he did it in just 102 of a possible 128 career NFL games (0.75 touchdowns per game).

90. Jimmy Graham has finished in the top six in PPR scoring in six of his last seven seasons. He was also the NFL leader in red-zone targets this past season, which led to his 10 touchdown catches.

91. Evan Engram scored 173.6 PPR points this season, passing Jeremy Shockey (172.40 in 2002) for most among rookie tight ends in Giants franchise history. Engram's point total ranks fourth all time among rookie tight ends since the merger, behind Mike Ditka, Keith Jackson and Charle Young and ahead of Shockey.

92. The highest scoring tight end in the fantasy playoffs (Weeks 14-16) wasn't Gronkowski, Kelce or Ertz ... it was Eric Ebron, who scored 51 PPR points in those three weeks.

93. Adam Shaheen and Ricky Seals-Jones scored a touchdown on 25 percent of their receptions this season, which tied for the second-highest percentage among tight ends. Both of these potential 2018 deep sleepers scored three times on 12 catches.

94. The Jets haven't had a single tight end finish in the top five in fantasy points at the position since Johnny Mitchell ranked in fifth ... in 1994. To put that into context, the average cost of gas that year was $1.09. Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump were also released.

95. Seven different kickers scored 150-plus fantasy points this season, which is tied for most in NFL history. Seven kickers also reached that mark in 2016.

96. Kickers matter. Greg Zuerlein's 170 fantasy points this season was more than Devonta Freeman, DeMarco Murray, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, A.J. Green, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce scored in standard formats. Had he not missed the final two games, Legatron would have projected to finish as the No. 8 running back, the No. 3 wide receiver and the No. 1 tight end.

97. This was the sixth time in the last seven seasons that Stephen Gostkowski (second) finished in the top two in fantasy points at the position. His 164 points were more than all but three wideouts and every tight end in standard scoring formats.

98. The Jaguars defense averaged 12.69 fantasy points per game this season, which is the second-most in franchise history behind the 1999 Jags (13.1 PPG). Jacksonville's point average this season were also the most for a defense since the 2013 Chiefs averaged 12.7 points.

99. The Jacksonville defense had four players with eight-plus sacks, which is the most players on the same team to hit that mark in a single season since the 2006 Ravens. No other team had more than two such players this season.

100. The Vikings defense allowed 20-plus fantasy points to just one quarterback (Cousins), one PPR running back (Jonathan Stewart) and one PPR wide receiver (Marvin Jones Jr.). Not a single tight end scored 20 PPR points against Minnesota this season.

101. Tennessee's Kevin Byard (8) and Detroit's Darius Slay (8) tied for the league lead in interceptions, combining for 16 picks. That's more interceptions than 21 individual teams recorded this season.

