Like/Dislike: Skeptical of Matthew Stafford in Week 6

What we are talking about: Aaron Rodgers He might be good at football

Matthew Stafford Injuries, inconsistencies, yikes

Zayn-Owens A double-turn for the ages

Ben Roethlisberger strikes me as the kind of guy who hits "maybe" on his Evite invitation. Because you know he just wants everybody to beg him to go to the event, because it just won't be the same without you, Ben! And that kind of stunt works fine when you're in your 20s. But once you get on the other side of 30, you start to have less time for that nonsense and you don't care. Just recently, we planned a pub crawl for my friend's birthday (just because we are on the wrong side of 30 doesn't mean we're not too stupid to do such things). One couple was all, "hey we have plans and we won't be able to make it." Which was clearly the, "Please, convince us to go." Nobody said anything. We were all like, "cool, have fun. Catch you on the flip, suckas." (And really, nobody talks enough about how great Skeletor is at trash talk. Look it up on the YouTube. He's great.) But sure as (expletive), they reached on Wednesday and were all, "Well, plans changed. When are we meeting up?" Because you knew that was going to happen. I feel like Ben is in a similar vein. He wants everybody to fawn all over him. He's fake retired. He's complained about his injuries. Even this week he said that he might have lost it (and then got mad at everybody for repeating his words). It's so reminiscent of HBK saying that he lost his smile. And I don't know if this means Psycho Sid becomes the next quarterback of the Steelers or not (I know Bret Hart held the title for a night, don't @ me). I can't tell you that. But Ben is needy. And I think he got enough positive reinforcement this week to go out and have a pretty good game. Because this is classic Ben. He's on the road. He's got a tough-ish matchup. This is the circle-the-wagons type of game where Big Ben will thrive. I mean, he's going to throw some picks. He's going to play the classics. I mean, Blink 182 is going to play the hits. "Damn it" and "All the Small Things" and "Josie" and, wait, they don't play "Josie" anymore. But Ben will throw some picks as well as some bombs to Antonio Brown and all will be right with the world. You just need to deal with his passive aggressiveness. Again, I'm not saying you start him in anything more than a 14-teamer or something. But I do think he bounces back this week and isn't truly awful. Which, I know is setting the bar very, very low. But this is where we are at with him. We just want him to not be awful. And without further ado ...