Like/Dislike: Trust Matthew Stafford vs. the Vikings

Should this be considered a Drew Brees revenge game? I know the conventional wisdom would be Brees would want revenge against the Chargers. Not that I could blame him. I was a Chargers season ticket holder during his time in San Diego (yes kids, there was a time when the Chargers played in San Diego). He was pretty good. Things kind of fell apart in the 2003 season, but you felt pretty good about where the team could go because they had him and LaDainian Tomlinson. The Chargers were linked to Eli Manning, which was weird. Because I always felt Larry Fitzgerald would have been a pretty good option. But I know, I'm just a fantasy guy. What do I know. There is no telling how great a team of Brees, LT and Fitzgerald could have been. And we all know what happened. They drafted Eli, traded him for Rivers (and a bunch of dudes which included Shawne Merriman) and still had Brees start in front of him for a few years. So you can understand why Brees would be anti-San Diego. What you might have forgotten is that when Brees was a free agent in 2006, he nearly signed with the Miami Dolphins. But Nick Saban was like, nah, let's trade for Daunte Culpepper who was coming off a torn ACL, PCL & MCL he suffered in the 2005 season. Culpepper started four games in 2006 (1-3 record) before being placed on the injured reserve. Culpepper was released after the 2006 season. The Dolphins have had 21 different starting quarterbacks since the 2006 season. Brees has missed two games since that time. He's also had five 5,000-yard seasons, nine Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl win. And who knows, maybe he wouldn't have gotten along with Saban and things could have gone poorly. We'll never know. We do know the Dolphins have allowed a lot of passing yards in the first couple of weeks in the season. The Dolphins rank 28th against the pass. They are 30th in sacks and force absolutely no turnovers. And the Dolphins had their first game postponed, went to the West Coast to play the Chargers, back to the East Coast to play the Jets and are now in London to play the Saints. That's some frequent flier miles. The Saints defense played great against the ailing Panthers, but have been prone to big plays against good quarterbacks. So they are in luck because they play Jay Cutler. Oh, I kid. But I do want to thank all of you who jumped on the Cutler bandwagon last week and completely nuked him. Jay doesn't do well with expectations. He's like New Year's Eve. You think it's going to be the best ever, but it never delivers and you're just left with a splitting headache the next day. It's bad. So congratulations for Brees. I'm playing him in like every league somehow. This should end well for me. And without further ado ...