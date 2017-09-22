Like/Dislike: Trevor Siemian's fantasy streak ending?

What we are talking about: Tarik Cohen Talk about "FLEX" appeal

Bobby the Brain Heenan truly was one of the greatest ever at his profession. I've always skewed towards the heels, I don't know what that says about me (actually, I do, I'm a jerk). Nobody did it better than Bobby the Brain. Just a quick wit and everything he ever touched turned to gold. He was the king of taking dumb segments and making them gold. I would imagine the stuff he was pitched started off awful, but Heenan made it sing. This might surprise you, but I wasn't popular as a young man. And I spent a great amount of time watching professional wrestling. Some might say nothing has really changed in my life. But I loved listening to The Brain. He talked the way you wanted to talk to people. Shouted down those loudmouths who really needed to be shut down. Because that's the thing. The Brain was pretty much always right. One of the most annoying things of wrestling is that the good guys often act like the biggest jerks. Look at Hulk Hogan during his glory run. He was always a rule breaker. The majority of his offense was a closed fist. Which is ILLEGAL. It's like if you were a Hall of Fame receiver and most of your offensive moves consisted of pushing off the opposing defender. Oh wait, that was Michael Irvin. The Brain always called out the "good guys" on their B.S. He referred to us as humanoids because we cheered Hogan when he raked an opponent's eyes, but got mad when Ric Flair did it. (Well, you not me.) He was right. And he was never more right than Bash at the Beach in 1996. If you ever listen to heel announcers, like JBL, they always back the heels. No matter what. But the Brain was having none of it when Hulk Hogan became Hollywood Hogan at the Bash. And I know a lot of you guys are going to be all, "but he spoiled it screaming, 'but whose side is he on?'" He didn't. Mostly because he doubled-down on it. And that was just the kind of (expletive) the Brain did. (Besides, I still expected HBK to come down as the third man to join them. This was before the dirt sheets and my parent's cable barely worked so it's not like I was able to read spoilers like you can now. You kids are spoiled.) The best part of the night was when Heenan was able to take his victory lap as the crowd pelted Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash with debris. "What have I been saying all of these years?" You were speaking the truth, Brain. That's what you were doing. Thank you all for the indulgence to write about this stuff in a fantasy football column. But honestly, I'm not sure this is what I would have done with my life had I not watched Heenan as a kid. And if you take one thing away from all of this, don't give up on Jordan Howard. And without further ado ...