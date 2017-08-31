Final fantasy football analyst PPR mock draft of 2017

The NFL season is almost here and I couldn't be more excited. As a fantasy writer, when you reach this point in the year you're fresh out of takes. You've looked at the numbers and rosters too many times. You've spent so many hours on NFL Game Pass that the program actually told you to go outside and interact with other humans. But it all was building towards something. The sweet, sweet release of the kickoff of the NFL, and fantasy football season.

However, before we close the curtain on the offseason and fantasy draft preparation in general, we at NFL Fantasy wanted to conclude one final mock draft. Given the level of intensity around the office as the season comes knocking, I was only able to round up 10 analysts to perform this PPR mock draft. However, that didn't lessen the quality of the mock, and with recent injuries to players like Julian Edelman, Spencer Ware, and Cameron Meredith, there is plenty to learn from this exercise.

The PPR scoring, 10-team, 15-round mock draft consists of our best analysts, writers and producers from NFL Fantasy LIVE/NFL.com, as well as special guests Bob Harris (footballdiehards.com) and Jake Ciely (Roto Experts). Teams did not need to draft a full roster, so several teams went without a kicker or defense. I provide some brief thoughts about most rounds below.

Now, with all of that out of the way, let's get to it.

Draft order

(randomized 30 minutes before start)

1. Chris Hayre (@ChrisHayre) Producer, NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast

2. James Koh (@JamesDKoh) - NFL Fantasy LIVE host

3. Matt "Franchise" Franciscovich (@MattFranchise) - NFL Fantasy Associate Writer/Editor

4. Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) - NFL Fantasy Associate Writer/Editor

5. Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano)- NFL Senior Fantasy Analyst

6. Marcas Grant (@DMilner13) - NFL Fantasy Writer/Editor

7. Bob Harris (@FootballDiehard) - Football Diehards Senior Editor

8. Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar)- NFL Fantasy Writer/Editor

9. Cynthia Frelund (@cfrelund) - NFL Fantasy LIVE analytics expert

10. Jake Ciely (@allinkid) - RotoExperts & FNTSY Senior Writer

ROUND 1

1. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB1) - Hayre

2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB2) - Koh

3. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1)Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB3) - Franchise

4. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR2) - Harmon

5. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR3) - Fabiano

6. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR4) - Grant

7. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB3) - Harris

8. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR5) - Gelhar

9. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB4) - Frelund

10. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB5) - Ciely

Nothing should surprise anyone with this first round. Moving on.



Favorite pick: It's the first round, come on

Biggest surprise: See above.

ROUND 2

11. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR6) - Ciely

12. Brandin Cooks, Patriots (WR7) - Frelund

13. Jordy Nelson, Packers (WR8) - Gelhar

14. Jay Ajayi, Dolphins (RB6) - Harris

15. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR9) - Grant

16. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB7) - Fabiano

17. Dez Bryant, Cowboys (WR10) - Harmon

18. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB8) - Franchise

19. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB9) - Koh

20. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR11) - Hayre

James taking Kareem Hunt 19th overall drew some "oohs" in the draft room, but Hunt's ceiling in an Andy Reid offense is as top-12 RB. He'll catch plenty of passes too. New NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast producer Chris Hayre also works for the Chargers, so perhaps there's a bit of a bias coming with his Keenan Allen pick at the end of the round. However, I liked the pick, as Allen and Philip Rivers already appear to be in mid-season form, and Allen will be a PPR monster if he stays healthy.



Favorite pick: Doug Baldwin, 15th overall

Biggest surprise: Kareem Hunt, 19th overall

ROUND 3

21. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR12) - Hayre

22. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1) - Koh

23. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB10) - Franchise

24. DeMarco Murray, Titans (RB11) - Harmon

25. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR13) - Fabiano

26. Christian McCaffrey, (RB12) - Grant

27. Jordan Reed, 49ers (TE2) - Harris

28. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR14) - Gelhar

29. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins (WR15) - Frelund

30. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB13) - Ciely

Ezekiel Elliott falling to 23rd overall is probably about as far as he'll go in drafts until his suspension situation receives some clarity. We all love T.Y. Hilton, but trying to figure out where to draft him right now given Andrew Luck's status is a fool's errand. Fabiano didn't reach here for him, but man, that's just a hard pill to swallow if Scott Tolzien ends up starting several games.

I was thrilled to land Demaryius Thomas as my third wide out. Trevor Siemian will be able to keep this offense afloat, and Thomas should easily eclipse 1,000 yards with several touchdowns. This is a PPR league which is where Jarvis Landry dominates, but Jay Cutler under center could shift things in Miami a bit. Cutty has already shown a penchant for hurling passes DeVante Parker's way, and if Landry loses some of his heretofore elite volume, his value will take a hit in PPR too.



Favorite pick: Rob Gronkowski, 22nd overall

Biggest surprise: Jordan Reed, 27th overall

ROUND 4

31. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR16) - Ciely

32. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR17) - Frelund

33. Carlos Hyde, 49ers (RB14) - Gelhar

34. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR18) - Harris

35. Isaiah Crowell, Browns (RB15) - Grant

36. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB16) - Fabiano

37. Allen Robinson, Jaguars (WR19) - Harmon

38. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR20) - Franchise

39. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB1) - Koh

40. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE3) - Hayre

I expected Travis Kelce to go a bit higher considering this is a PPR league and he should lead the Chiefs in targets and receptions this year, but what do I really know? The high-volume wideouts in this round all make sense, though it does worry me a bit that Blake Bortles could torpedo another Allen Robinson fantasy season. I was taking some flack for Carlos Hyde on Twitter, but here's the thing: He's going to be very good this year. Kyle Shanahan's offenses have a history of boosting running back production, and Hyde looks to be in great shape. I'll happily take him all day as my RB1 in the fourth round.



Favorite pick: Travis Kelce, 40th overall

Biggest surprise: Leonard Fournette, 36th overall

ROUND 5

41. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB17) - Hayre

42. Terrelle Pryor, Redskins (WR21) - Koh

43. Michael Crabtree, Raiders (WR22) - Franchise

44. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR23) - Harmon

45. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB18) - Fabiano

46. Bilal Powell, Jets (RB19) - Grant

47. Ty Montgomery, Packers (RB20) - Harris

48. Martavis Bryant, Steelers (WR24) - Gelhar

49. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE4) - Frelund

50. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB21) - Ciely

I want to believe in Bilal Powell's fantasy upside, but I can't get in on taking him as a top-20 running back right now as the Jets might struggle to score 20 offensive touchdowns all year. Joe Mixon's stock is falling now that the Bengals backfield appears to be headed towards a true committee, and if we played this league out Hayre might end up regretting jumping on Mixon where he did. Of course, when you pick at the turn you need to go after your guys, and if Mixon is someone Hayre wanted I respect the move. I'm no longer speaking to Bob Harris after he sniped Ty Montgomery from me, even though this is a mock.



Favorite pick: Ty Montgomery, 48th overall

Biggest surprise: Joe Mixon, 41st overall

ROUND 6

51. Golden Tate, Lions (WR25) - Ciely

52. Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB22) - Frelund

53. Danny Woodhead, Ravens (RB23) - Gelhar

54. Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers (RB24) - Harris

55. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR26) - Grant

56. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR27) - Fabiano

57. Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (TE5) - Harmon

58. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB2) - Franchise

59. Sammy Watkins, Rams (WR28) - Koh

60. Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR29) - Hayre

While I lost out on Montgomery, Danny Woodhead was a helluva nice consolation prize. Baltimore is one of the top teams in the league in terms of targeting running backs in the passing game, and Woodhead will be a fixture in the red zone offense as well. He has RB1 upside in PPR formats, save me your @s.

Love Harmon grabbing Jimmy Graham here. We're both extremely high on the Seahawks passing attack this year, and jumping on Graham now could pay huge dividends down the line. 80-plus catches isn't an unrealistic projection.



Favorite pick: DANNY WOODHEAD OBVIOUSLY, 53rd overall

Biggest surprise: Sammy Watkins, 59th overall

ROUND 7

61. Doug Martin, Buccaneers (RB25) - Hayre

62. Willie Snead, Saints (WR30) - Koh

63. Davante Adams, Packers (WR31) - Franchise

64. Drew Brees, Saints (QB3) - Harmon

65. C.J. Anderson, Broncos (RB26) - Fabiano

66. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR32) - Grant

67. John Brown, Cardinals (WR33) - Harris

68. Frank Gore, Colts (RB27) - Gelhar

69. Jeremy Maclin, Ravens (WR34) - Frelund

70. Tyler Eifert, Bengals (TE6) - Ciely

Koh asked the question in the draft lobby if anyone is ever excited to draft Frank Gore. I wasn't, but I was happy to have him on my team as a rotational/flex back. He should produce unless Andrew Luck misses the entire year and the Colts offense devolves into a complete dumpster fire.

I loved Cynthia's pick of Jeremy Maclin here in this PPR format. There are roughly 1 billion targets available from last year in the Baltimore offense (you don't need to check that math, trust me) and Maclin profiles as a target hog. Tyler Eifert was a nice find by Ciely as well, as he should be healthy to start the year and could threaten double-digit touchdowns.



Favorite pick: Jeremy Maclin, 69th overall

Biggest surprise: DeSean Jackson, 66th overall

ROUND 8

71. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB4) - Ciely

72. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR35) - Frelund

73. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB28) - Gelhar

74. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR36) - Harris

75. Eric Decker, Titans (WR37) - Grant

76. Brandon Marshall, Giants (WR38) - Fabiano

77. Tyrell Williams, Chargers (WR39) - Harmon

78. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB29) - Franchise

79. Corey Coleman, Browns (WR40) - Koh

80. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB5) - Hayre

This could finally be the year DeVante Parker breaks out. The drum beat around his performance has been steady all offseason and he's shown an early connection with Cutler. Tyrell Williams was a nice find by Harmon here too. With rookie Mike Williams out for several weeks still, Williams could surprise early. Adam Thielen's move to the slot could net him even more targets this year in Minnesota, so Harris coudl have found a gem.



Favorite pick: Tyrell Williams, 77th overall

Biggest surprise: Brandon Marshall, 76th overall

ROUND 9

81. Theo Riddick, Lions (RB30) - Hayre

82. Martellus Bennett, Packers (TE7) - Koh

83. Mike Gillislee, Patriots (RB31) - Franchise

84. Adrian Peterson, Saints (RB32) - Harmon

85. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB6) - Fabiano

86. Kenny Britt, Browns (WR41) - Grant

87. Rishard Matthews, Dolphins (WR42) - Harris

88. Donte Moncrief, Colts (WR43) - Gelhar

89. Kirk Cousins, Redskins (QB7) - Frelund

90. Terrance West, Ravens (RB33) - Ciely

While the sky could be falling on the Colts offense, it's crazy that Donte Moncrief is falling into the WR40 range. I'll take his upside there all day every day. Russell Wilson also continues to fall farther than I'd expect, though as I said earlier, I'm extremely high on the Seahawks passing game this year. Don't sleep on Terrance West in standard or PPR, by the way. He's going to start for the Ravens and should catch plenty of passes as well.



Favorite pick: Russell Wilson, 85th overall

Biggest surprise: Rishard Matthews, 87th overall

ROUND 10

91. Kevin White, Bears (WR44) - Ciely

92. Zay Jones, Bills (WR45) - Frelund

93. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE8) - Gelhar

94. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB34) - Harris

95. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (QB8) - Grant

96. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE9) - Fabiano

97. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB35) - Harmon

98. Hunter Henry, Chargers (TE10) - Franchise

99. James White, Patriots (RB36) - Koh

100. Darren Sproles, Eagles (RB37) - Hayre



Favorite pick: Duke Johnson, 94th overall

Biggest surprise: Taylor Gabriel, 117th overall

ROUND 11

101. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR46) - Hayre

102. Jamaal Charles, Broncos (RB38) - Koh

103. Corey Davis, Titans (WR47) - Franchise

104. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB39) - Harmon

105. Paul Perkins, Giants (RB40) - Fabiano

106. Mike Wallace, Ravens (WR48) - Grant

107. Eric Ebron, Lions (TE11) - Harris

108. Eddie Lacy, Seahawks (RB41) - Gelhar

109. Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR49) - Frelund

110. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB42) - Ciely



Favorite pick: Eric Ebron, 107th overall

Biggest surprise: Eddie Lacy, 108th overall (Yes, I was surprised by my own pick)

ROUND 12

111. Jordan Matthews, Bills (WR50) - Ciely

112. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB43) - Frelund

113. Marcus Mariota, Titans (QB9) - Gelhar

114. Ted Ginn, Saints (WR51) - Harris

115. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles (RB44) - Grant

116. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR52) - Fabiano

117. Thomas Rawls, Seahawks (RB45) - Harmon

118. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR53) - Franchise

119. Samaje Perine, Redskins (RB46) - Koh

120. Matt Forte, Jets (RB47) - Hayre



Favorite pick: Cooper Kupp, 118th overall

Biggest surprise: Samaje Perine, 119th overall (James just can't quite Perine)

ROUND 13

121. Rob Kelley, Redskins (RB48) - Hayre

122. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR54) - Koh

123. Jeremy Hill, Bengals (RB49) - Franchise

124. Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR55) - Harmon

125. Darren McFadden, Cowboys (RB50) - Fabiano

126. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB51) - Grant

127. Andy Dalton, Bengals (QB10) - Harris

128. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB52) - Gelhar

129. Taylor Gabriel, Falcons (WR56) - Frelund

130. Denver Broncos D/ST (DEF1) - Ciely



Favorite pick: Rob Kelley, 121st overall

Biggest surprise: Marlon Mack, 126th overall

ROUND 14

131. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR57) - Ciely

132. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST (DEF2) - Frelund

133. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers (RB53) - Gelhar

134. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB11) - Harris

135. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers (TE12) - Grant

136. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB12) - Fabiano

137. DeAndre Washington, Raiders (RB54) - Harmon

138. Justin Tucker, Ravens (K1) - Franchise

139. D'Onta Foreman, Texans (RB55) - Koh

140. Cole Beasley, Cowboys (WR58) - Hayre



Favorite pick: Cameron Brate, 135th overall

Biggest surprise: Justin Tucker, 138th overall

ROUND 15

141. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE13) - Hayre

142. Chad Hansen, Jets (WR59) - Koh

143. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST (DEF3) - Franchise

144. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR60) - Harmon

145. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE14) - Fabiano

146. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks (RB56) - Grant

147. Marqise Lee, Jaguars (WR61) - Harris

148. Paul Richardson, Seahawks (WR62) - Gelhar

149. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (K2) - Frelund

150. Jonathan Williams, Bills (RB57) - Ciely



Favorite pick: Jack Doyle, 141st overall

Biggest surprise: Chad Hansen, 142nd overall

Hope you all enjoyed reading about our final mock draft of the year. From here on out, it's all real ... fantasy football. And be sure to tell us how wrong we all are in the comments below or on Twitter. Until next time.

-- Alex Gelhar is a fantasy writer/editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlexGelhar or on Facebook.