The National Football League Alumni Association

Published: Mar 15, 2017 at 05:02 AM

The National Football League Alumni Association is an independent non-profit organization comprising mainly retired National Football League players, coaches, professionals and Association members. The focus of NFL Alumni is to serve, assist and inform players in their post-NFL lives. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial, educational and social programs to keep members and their families healthy, productive and connected.

http://www.nflalumni.org/

