On August 11, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will lead a discussion on the League's comprehensive approach to reducing head impacts on the field. The conversation will focus on the League-wide requirement of Guardian Cap for the first time this season, and will also highlight other aspects of the NFL's approach, including annual helmet testing, player helmet choice, and the collection and analysis of data that underpin these efforts. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists. Register via the form below to join the webinar live on August 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.