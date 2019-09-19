Around the NFL

Zimmer: 'We have the utmost confidence' in Cousins

Published: Sep 19, 2019 at 05:39 AM

The Vikings didn't ask Kirk Cousins for much in Week 1. He didn't give them much in Week 2.

After a quiet start to the season, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer was loud and clear about his belief in his franchise quarterback.

"He's going to be fine," Zimmer said, per ESPN. "We have the utmost confidence in him. He's in a good place where he's going to play good this week and continue to play good for the rest of the year."

That mission continues Sunday at home against the Raiders. The eighth-year QB did his part in the season opener, completing 8 of 10 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings cruised to victory over the Falcons. Cousins' struggles last week (14 of 32, 230 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) were likely the difference in a five-point loss in Green Bay.

The Vikings had a chance to go ahead late in the fourth quarter when Cousins was picked off in the corner of the end zone.

"Believe me, I'm not going to be playing quarterback here if I go out and play the way I did this past Sunday for much longer," Cousins said. "So I understand that, and I look forward to getting out there and playing at a much higher level."

That was the Vikings' expectation after giving Cousins the most guaranteed money in NFL history last year. The $84 million man has since produced mixed results. He set career highs in completion percentage and touchdowns in 2018, though that was probably expected given the upgrade in supporting cast from Washington.

His time in Minnesota will ultimately be judged by the team's record, which is just 9-8-1 in his 18 starts. The Vikings, of course, missed the playoffs last year after reaching the NFC title game in 2017. Knowing they put their faith in him to take the next step, Cousins appreciated this week's vote of confidence from his head coach.

"It's nice to be believed in," Cousins said. "You've got to go out and earn it, though. In this league, no one's giving you anything. This isn't a charity. You've got to play well to earn peoples' confidence, so if he's saying that, it's because he's seen practice reps, he's seen game reps, he's seen what we're capable of as an offense throwing the football. So you've got to go out and earn it."

The Vikings have already paid for it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller (ankle) out vs. Browns

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller limped to the sideline in the second quarter on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the second half. 
news

Week 7 Thursday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) will play tonight vs. Broncos

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ will play Thursday against the visiting Denver Broncos despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

J.J. Watt on facing struggling Texans for first time: 'It hurts me to see where it is now'

J.J. Watt, the greatest player in the history of the Texans franchise, can barely recognize the team that parted ways with him in February. It'll make for a polarizing reunion Sunday when the Cardinals defensive end takes on his former team for the first time.
news

Jets safety Marcus Maye says he doesn't want to be traded

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jets safety Marcus Maye is one of several free agents-to-be who could be on the move. If Maye has his way, he won't leave New York.
news

Joe Judge on 1-5 Giants: 'The fish stinks from the head down'

Joe Judge's second season is off to as poor a start as his first year in New York. The Giants sit at 1-5, identical to their 2020 campaign. On Thursday, Judge acknowledged it's on him to right the ship.
news

Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry (knee) from IR ahead of 'TNF' vs. Broncos

Calling the Browns banged up would be an understatement. But not all injury news is bad news for Cleveland heading into Thursday Night Football. WR Jarvis Landry has been activated from injured reserve in time to take on the Broncos
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 21

The Eagles are betting that the absence of Zach Ertz will bring out the best in ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿. Their calculated gamble will begin to take shape this weekend. Philly activated Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield expected to need shoulder surgery following the season

Ian Rapoport reports that Baker Mayfield is expected to require surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the belief is that he can deal with the injury through the season. However, incurring more damage could make that plan challenging for the Browns QB.
news

Colts S Julian Blackmon suffered torn Achilles, out for season

The Colts will be without safety ﻿Julian Blackmon﻿ for the remainder of the 2021 season. The team announced the second-year safety tore his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday. It's a brutal hit to one of the rising young safeties in the NFL.
news

Giants TE Evan Engram ignoring trade rumors: 'I'm not the type of person to want to tap out'

Despite the possibility that a new environment with less scrutiny could help his career, Giants TE Evan Engram has zero interest in jumping ship.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on getting out of funk: 'Just try not to be perfect'

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ has hit a skid in Washington, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW