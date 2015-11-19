Around the NFL

Zimmer scoffs at Bridgewater's 'game manager' label

Published: Nov 19, 2015 at 02:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Teddy Bridgewater hasn't stuffed the stat sheet in 2015 and classmates like Derek Carr have outplayed the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback. Yet, behind Adrian Peterson, Bridgewater has helped the Vikes scale to the top of the NFC North.

Teddy has become a stable force under center, but coach Mike Zimmer scoffs at the "game manager" label for his young quarterback.

"I don't know what a game manager is really," Zimmer said, via the team's official website, "but I think Teddy has got an extremely bright future, I think he's a heck of a quarterback and I'm glad he's mine."

In truth, Bridgewater can be both a "heck" of a quarterback and game manager without the negative connotation needed. Especially when he manages to win games.

"I guess one of the best statistics is that he doesn't hurt his team ever," Zimmer said. "Very rarely does he hurt his team. Most of the time, he's helping his team in a lot of ways that don't show up in number of yards. We always said we wanted to be a team that runs the football well, plays good defense, plays good special teams; we kind of do that a little bit. But I think when games get on the line -- and this may be a game; I don't know, he may have to do some things."

Bridgewater hasn't been a prolific stat stuffer, but the Vikings very rarely ask him to be -- he hasn't thrown for more than 187 yards in the last three contests, all wins. As we saw Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, the play calling is "run Peterson" heavy. Whereas down the stretch last season, Bridgewater was in shotgun a lot throwing the ball, this year he's been under center 52.6 percent of the time, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Bridgewater hasn't shown the type of accuracy or explosive play we expected entering the season and has struggled to find receivers down the field -- sometimes because he's been gunshy trying to avoid mistakes, sometimes because receivers aren't open.

Even if he hasn't been spectacular, the 7-2 Vikings are just fine with his play.

"I think if we were throwing the ball every down, you'd see it differently, but that's not who we are," Zimmer pointed out. "Hopefully as the weather continues to get colder and we get into more bad weather games, our identity will continue to show up."

Not many teams are going to want to tackle Peterson outdoors in Minnesota in January, which is right where Teddy has them in line to be. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll not yet ruling Saquon Barkley (ankle) out for game vs. 49ers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn't rule out the possibility on Tuesday that star running back Saquon Barkley actually could play Thursday night against the 49ers just days after hurting his ankle.
news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' offensive woes through two weeks: 'We have to get our mojo back'

Mike Tomlin won't make knee-jerk reactions to Pittsburgh's offensive woes through two weeks, but the Steelers head coach on Tuesday recognized his team needs to be better prepared for their opponent's schematics entering a game.
news

NFL will not discipline Browns QB Deshaun Watson for contact with official during loss to Steelers

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face league discipline for the contact he made with an official during the Cleveland Browns' 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

WR Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals need to 'take more shots downfield'

With 10 catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns through two weeks in the 2023 season, Ja'Marr Chase is in an unfamiliar slow start but the Bengals WR is maintaining patience while also calling for more downfield plays.
news

Saints defense extends streak of allowing fewer than 20 points to 10 games in Monday's win over Panthers

Following Monday night's win over the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints have gone 10 consecutive games allowing fewer than 20 points, the longest streak in club history.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on '(expletive)' performance against Steelers: 'Not good enough'

The Cleveland Browns' $230 million quarterback, Deshaun Watson, played like a $12 quarterback in Monday night's 26-22 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Frank Reich: Panthers' offensive struggles not just on Bryce Young's shoulders

Through eight quarters, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense have mustered just two touchdowns. It's been an auspicious start for the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, but head coach Frank Reich wasn't about to saddle Young with all the blame.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Saints kicked off Monday's doubleheader with a win over the Panthers to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Then the Steelers wrapped up the evening with a win over the rival Browns.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb likely out for season after suffering knee injury on Monday night

Cleveland Browns running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿, considered one of the premier backs in the league, was carted off the field Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. 
news

Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with potentially torn pectoral

Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral in the Lions' Week 2 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday night. Gardner-Johnson could potentially miss the remainder of the season.
news

Week 2 Monday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers; Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers