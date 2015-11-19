Zimmer scoffs at Bridgewater's 'game manager' label

"I guess one of the best statistics is that he doesn't hurt his team ever," Zimmer said. "Very rarely does he hurt his team. Most of the time, he's helping his team in a lot of ways that don't show up in number of yards. We always said we wanted to be a team that runs the football well, plays good defense, plays good special teams; we kind of do that a little bit. But I think when games get on the line -- and this may be a game; I don't know, he may have to do some things."