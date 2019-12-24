Zimmer: I'm not getting into Cousins on MNF after loss

The Vikings' offense didn't present a massive threat Monday, and relying on their defense wasn't enough. Cook's (and Alexander Mattison's) absence was felt throughout, especially late in the game when defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith was freed to pin his ears back and get after Cousins. He did just that, recording 2.5 of his 3.5 sacks on the night in the final two quarters and causing such havoc up front, Vikings offensive linemen struggled repeatedly to keep Green Bay's four-man rush at bay down the stretch. As Smith worked against guard Josh Kline and tackle Brian O'Neill on one side, Riley Reiff had to resort to holding Kyler Fackrell on the other to keep Cousins upright. The penalty wiped out what would've been a deep touchdown pass to Bisi Johnson to cut Green Bay's lead to a single possession.'