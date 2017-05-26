Zimmer hopes to return to coaching in early June

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will be back in Minnesota next weekend, and hopes to start coaching soon after.
He told reporters as much on Friday, saying that he has a doctor's appointment on June 5 where he hopes to receive a clean bill of health, per the Star Tribune. Zimmer recently had an eighth surgery on his right eye, which began troubling him in late October and forced him to miss a game in early December. The coach is currently on a brief leave of absence from the club.
"I don't want to go blind in this eye, if that's what it is, that's what it is," Zimmer said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "This will not keep me from coaching."
Clearly, Zimmer isn't messing around. It's difficult to imagine the physical pain and mental frustration that comes with eye issues but the coach seems eager to put it behind him once and for all. In the meantime, he's keeping a good sense of humor about the situation.