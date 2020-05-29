Around the NFL

Zimmer: Diggs trade wasn't about getting rid of 'pain in the butt'

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings moved on from Stefon Diggs, trading the receiver to Buffalo for a bounty of draft picks earlier this offseason.

Coach Mike Zimmer joined The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and said that the Diggs trade wasn't the case of the team wanting to rid itself of a disgruntled thorn.

"Really, if you said somebody was a pain in the butt, you probably wouldn't say him," Zimmer said. "I've been around way worse guys than him. I hope he has a great career and finishes up strong."

While Diggs' time in Minnesota wasn't without incident, Zimmer brushed those aside, suggesting it was no more trouble than dealing with any other star receiver.

In the end, the Bills made an offer Minnesota couldn't refuse -- a 2020 first-round pick (No. 22 overall used on WR Justin Jefferson), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

"Honestly, Diggs did not have to go," Zimmer said. "We really didn't have any intention of trading him. Quite honestly, he put out a couple tweets, and there were some things going on there. But Stefon worked extremely hard. He practices like crazy. He wants the ball -- like all receivers do. Really, what happened was, Buffalo came in and gave us all those picks. And we were up against it in the salary cap. So we just felt like we could save some money, get a bunch of picks, maybe get a young receiver like (Justin Jefferson) that we got. So, I wish him well. He's a good kid. He worked hard for me."

How well Jefferson plays in 2020 and beyond will play a big part in determining whether the trade was ultimately smart for the Vikings.

Related Content

DeAndre Hopkins: 'I know I'm the best' WR in NFL
news

DeAndre Hopkins: 'I know I'm the best' WR in NFL

The new Cardinals wide receiver said Thursday on the Jalen & Jacoby Show there is no doubt he's the top WR in the league, ahead of the likes of Michael Thomas and Julio Jones.
Harbaugh: Next step for Lamar Jackson is improving deep ball
news

Harbaugh: Next step for Lamar Jackson is improving deep ball

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh examines what's next for the NFL's reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, and how the QB can get even better by exploiting one-on-one coverage downfield. 
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon (99) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Texans 41-7. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Ravens LB Matthew Judon signs franchise tag

Matthew Judon played a key role for the Ravens defense in 2019, and now he's officially going to run it back next season after signing his franchise tag, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Eli Apple defends as he warms up against the Indianapolis Colts during a NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Colts 34-7. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Panthers sign CB Eli Apple, add much-needed depth to secondary

Eli Apple is staying in the NFC South. The former Saints cornerback has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Thursday. 
NFL extends virtual offseason, eyes return of coaches
news

NFL extends virtual offseason, eyes return of coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday the league's virtual offseason has been extended two more weeks. His latest memo included an interesting wrinkle, though: Coaches could be back in facilities as soon as next week.
NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles
news

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles

The NFL, NFL Players Association and Electronic Arts announced a six-year renewal to their partnership, marking what the partners called "the biggest and widest-reaching interactive entertainment agreement in NFL history."
Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement
news

Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement

Multiple issues ultimately sidelined Trent Williams for all of 2019. But the veteran OT told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport there was a period in which he was willing to play for the Redskins.
NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal
news

NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal

The league did not vote as expected Thursday on a proposed rule change to provide an alternative to the onside kick.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Minshew: 2020 predictions should put chip on Jags' shoulder

The Jaguars have already been written off in 2020. Second-year QB Gardner Minshew said the grim forecasts can be used as bulletin-board material, as Jacksonville sets out to prove it's better than advertised.
Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) blocks during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-17. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley hopes to get paid 'what I feel I'm worth'

Ronnie Stanley was one of the best tackles in football last year. Now he's hoping to be paid like it. The All-Pro lineman, playing out the final year of his rookie deal, has proven to be an integral part of the Ravens' explosive offense.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches a replay against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers need more explosive plays on offense in 2020

The Packers' offense experienced its share of highs and lows last year under Matt LaFleur. He knows one potential remedy heading into Year 2: create more explosive plays.
