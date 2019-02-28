Around the NFL

Zimmer believes Kirk Cousins will be better in Year 2

Published: Feb 28, 2019 at 06:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Some Minnesota Vikings fans might be experiencing buyer's remorse with Kirk Cousins. The team's head coach is not.

Speaking Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, coach Mike Zimmer said he believes the quarterback will be better in Year 2 in Minnesota.

"I think he had a good year," Zimmer said. "I think because he signed a big contract everybody is on his rear-end about this, and we didn't win enough games, and same with me I guess. The big thing is, is every free agent I ever had, in 25 or 26 years or however many years I've been coaching, they've always played better the second year. They have to learn where everything is, they have to find a place to live. I mean, you go through our free agents, Captain Munnerlyn, when he was with us, second year, Linval Joseph, second year. All these guys typically when they come in, they don't know anybody, they don't know where their locker is, any of this stuff. You throw that in with new terminology, whatever. But I think he's going to play great."

Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million guaranteed contract with the Vikings last March. During the 2018 campaign, the quarterback put up comparable career numbers, completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 4,298 yards, 7.1 yards per attempt and 30 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions.

The Vikings, however, went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs after a dismal performance in the season-finale loss to the Chicago Bears.

The team regression, along with Cousins' struggles in high-profile games, has put pressure on the quarterback heading into 2019.

Zimmer believes the offensive coaching staff reshuffling, which included bringing in Gary Kubiak as assistant head coach/offensive advisor to aid OC Kevin Stefanski, will help Cousins immensely in his second year in Minnesota.

"It's definitely going to help Kirk," he said. "The system, the terminology, the things he's done really well with the Shanahans ... that definitely is going to help."

Cousins had his best years in Washington under Sean McVay, a Shanahan disciple. Getting back to that type of offense could be a boon for the quarterback.

Zimmer crowed about the experience Kubiak brings to Minnesota, which he believes will help the entire offense get back on track.

"It's almost like romantic for me that I can sit there ... and hear about Bill Walsh and that offense and how it evolved to Mike Shanahan and so on and so forth," he said about his offensive meetings thus far. "For me as a football guy, all those things are outstanding. How this came about, how that came about, how this play worked in this particular situation, and the way they're putting it all together. I couldn't be any happier with the way that situation's been going."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield set to start for Rams vs. Packers on Monday night

Baker Mayfield is set to be Los Angeles' No. 1 quarterback in Week 15, coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday. John Wolford will not play against Green Bay due to a neck injury.

news

NFL, NFLPA reviewing handling of DeVante Parker's concussion in Patriots' win over Cardinals

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events of New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during Monday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals and his removal from the game.

news

Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered sprained ankle vs. Cowboys; status TBD for Week 15

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered an ankle sprain during a Week 14 loss to Dallas. There is no fracture, but Pierce's status is TBD for this week.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered torn ACL vs. Patriots, out for remainder of season

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has suffered a torn ACL, an MRI confirmed, and his season is now over, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Tuesday to mourn the loss of Mike Leach following the Mississippi State coach's death.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Andrew Thomas, Giants preparing for pivotal game vs. Commanders: 'We know what's on the line'

Two weeks ago, the Giants and Commanders battled to a 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium. With the NFC East rivals each sporting a 7-5-1 record, Sunday night's rematch will have a playoff atmosphere.

news

Patriots' Matthew Judon lauds Josh Uche after three-sack game: 'Our best pass rusher is emerging'

New England edge rusher Matthew Judon is tied for the league lead with 14.5 sacks and is one of the most disruptive players in the NFL. But Judon doesn't believe he's even the best pass rusher on his own team.

news

Veteran WR Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, signs with Bills

Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and signing with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Beasley will start on Buffalo's practice squad and is expected to be elevated to the game-day roster.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: 'I take full responsibility' for game-changing fumble vs. Patriots

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says he takes "full responsibility" for his fumble in Monday's game against the New England Patriots.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Cardinals on Monday night

The Patriots, keyed by their defense, ran off 20 straight points to pull away for a 27-13 victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

news

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson exits Monday night vs. Cardinals with ankle injury

Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots' tilt against the Arizona Cardinals and was ruled out in the second half.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE