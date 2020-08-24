Around the NFL

Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20

Published: Aug 24, 2020 at 03:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL provided very encouraging update to its COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, announced Monday that from Aug. 12-20 there were 58,397 COVID-19 tests administered, including 23,260 to players. Zero players tested positive. Only six positive cases came from the 35,137 tests to other personnel.

Having zero cases for players over that period during training camp is extremely good news for the league and indicates that the protocols put in place by the NFL and NFLPA can work at negating the spread of COVID-19.

The results also indicate the players are doing their part to remain as safe as possible with Week 1 set to kick off in just 17 days.

Sills noted in a conference call with reporters that the league and union are in discussions about whether daily testing will continue into the regular season. Initially, testing was planned to move to every other day after the first two weeks of training camp if the rate was below five percent, but sides decided to extend daily testing until further notice.

The extremely low rate of player and personnel testing positive could lead to altering the testing protocols.

The low positive tests led to alarm bells when a lab in New Jersey came back with 77 positive results over the weekend. Upon retesting, it was concluded all 77 were false-positives, which the lab attributed to isolated contamination during the testing process.

The false-positive spike displayed that the contact tracing and other protocols surrounding the process work. Sills noted that even if a false-positive is suspected, individuals affected will continue to be kept away from the team until they're confirmed negative.

"All of us want to have a fast and accurate tests, but our overarching goal is to have a safe team environment," Sills said, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

So far, so good for NFL teams.

The next big hurdle comes once travel and games start next month.

Related Content

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit carted off with apparent Achilles injury

For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns entered August hoping to see a draft pick out of LSU rise into the starting lineup in their secondary. That draft selection, safety Grant Delpit, appears to have encountered a setback.
Pre-game activities before the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Ravens will not have fans in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium for initial part of 2020 season

Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams that will begin the season without fans. The franchise announced Monday that games held inside M&T Bank Stadium will be sans spectators for "at least the initial part of the 2020 season."
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 31-24. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Kenyan Drake in walking boot, held out of Cardinals practice 

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was held out of practice Monday while wearing a walking boot. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team kept the running back out of practice for precautionary reasons.
Bill Belichick 'very impressed' with Cam Newton's quick grasp of Patriots' offense
news

Bill Belichick 'very impressed' with Cam Newton's quick grasp of Patriots' offense

Bill Belichick likely knew well before this summer that a healthy Cam Newton is a serious problem in between the white lines. The usually stoic Patriots coach did something a little out of character on Monday now that Newton is on his team: He showered the quarterback with compliments.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott paces the sidelines against the Houston Texans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills 22-19. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Sean McDermott: Inconsistency in attendance policies is 'ridiculous'

Less than a week after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made his gripes about a potential disadvantage as the visiting team amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bills coach Sean McDermott voiced similar displeasure Monday.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams looks on from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL football game, Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport reported. Keep track of all the latest NFL news, injuries and transactions right here. 
Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills
news

Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins joined the list of teams limiting capacity to their home openers. The team announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium will host a maximum of 13,000 fans, along with other social distancing measures.
Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences
news

Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences

The reigning NFL MVP is back at practice. Lamar Jackson missed the past two days of camp while dealing with a groin strain. He's back to work Monday.
Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster
news

Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster

Immediately upon Earl Thomas' release from Baltimore, eyes turned to Dallas. However, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday morning that Dallas is happy with its current roster and safety position.
All 77 false-positive COVID-19 tests come back negative upon reruns
news

All 77 false-positive COVID-19 tests come back negative upon reruns

Testing irregularities at one of the labs used by the NFL led to 77 positives for COVID-19 on Saturday. All 77 original tests were rerun Sunday night, and every single one came back negative.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III reacts after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Richard Sherman: Earl Thomas 'still one of the best in this league' despite Ravens release

One of Earl Thomas' former teammates with the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman, believes whichever team signs the safety will be getting a motivated playmaker. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL