Zack Martin: 'Huge sigh of relief' after scare to knee

Published: Aug 21, 2018 at 01:59 AM
Kevin Patra

Dallas Cowboys fans can breathe easier. Zack Martin should be fine.

The All-Pro guard suffered a concerning injury during Saturday's preseason tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Martin, however, confirmed that he avoided a major injury.

"No, I think everything is good. There was a little scare there but everything looks good," Martin said Monday night, via the team's official website. "I'm going to stick to the plan that (the athletic trainers) give me. Yeah, huge sigh of relief."

Martin's relief meshes with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero's report that the guard suffered no ligament damage but instead a hyperextended knee and bone bruise.

The perennial Pro Bowler will target Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers for a return.

"That's our plan," Martin said. "That's what we're trying to do. I think we can get there."

The 27-year-old is regarded as the top interior lineman and could make a case that he's the best overall blocker in the NFL at any position. A significant injury would have hindered every level of the Cowboys' offense, from Ezekiel Elliott's holes, to pressure in Dak Prescott's face.

Luckily for Dallas, the issue was just a little scare instead of a scary injury.

