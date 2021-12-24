Around the NFL

Zach Wilson not focused on Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jags-Jets: 'I don't look at it as me against Trevor'

Published: Dec 24, 2021 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Wilson isn't viewing the game as him versus Lawrence to prove who is better.

"Do I want our team to beat the Jaguars? Yeah, I do, and I hope to go out there and play well," Wilson said, via the team's official website. "But I don't look at it as me against Trevor or my stats against Trevor's. That has nothing to do with it. It's all about the win. How can I get my team in the best position to beat them?"

Neither the Jets nor the Jags have done much winning with their rookie quarterbacks. New York has won three games this season, two with Wilson as the starter. The Jags have two total wins with Lawrence at the helm.

For Wilson, Sunday isn't about No. 1 versus No. 2, but rather the next opportunity to improve and battle for a victory.

"Guys get beat up this time of year, but besides that, mentally I'm excited, looking forward to the challenge to play, even at this point in the year," he said. "I just feel like I need it, feel it's going to be good for us as a team. I'm really just looking forward to go out there and work on things I need to get better at and get as many reps at things as I can."

Sunday's matchup marks the fourth time since 1950 that QBs selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the same draft will meet in their rookie season. The No. 2 pick is 2-1 in the previous three games: ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿'s Titans beat ﻿Jameis Winston﻿'s Buccaneers in 2015; Peyton Manning's Colts beat Ryan Leaf's Chargers in 1998; and Rick Mirer's Seahawks beat Drew Bledsoe's Patriots in 1993.

Quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall are 6-3 all-time (not just as rookies) versus QBs selected No. 2 overall in the same draft.

"We both have different situations, different teams," Wilson said. "One thing I learned through (NFL Scouting) Combine training is it's not like me against him. We both can have success."

Their rookie campaigns haven't brought much success. But with both dealing with rocky surroundings, the book isn't written on either Lawrence or Wilson after a single season.

Related Content

news

Amari Cooper frustrated with Cowboys' offensive struggles, hopes to see more targets

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper﻿ was asked Thursday if he's frustrated by the offense's struggles, particularly when he's not getting the ball. "I got to be honest," he said, "it actually does."
news

George Kittle on Niners' loss to Titans: 'Our best players didn't play our best game'

The 49ers got off to a hot start Thursday night against Tennessee, moving the ball up and down the field and holding the Titans to just 55 first-half yards. But the Niners collapsed in the final two quarters, watching a 10-0 lead turn into a 20-17 defeat.
news

Mike Vrabel: People were planning our funeral, but Titans 'not dead yet'

Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers pulled the Tennessee Titans out of a four-game funk.
news

Titans HC Vrabel on A.J. Brown's resounding return: 'A.J.'s fantastic. We expect those things from A.J.'

Back in action for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since Week 11, wide receiver A.J. Brown lifted the Titans offense and ignited a comeback as Tennessee bested the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on "Thursday Night Football. "
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Having looked overmatched through the first 30 minutes, the Titans, led by Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, came roaring back in the second half and came away with a dramatic 20-17 win over the 49ers. 
news

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first playoff berth in three years Thursday, thanks to the Tennessee Titans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Week 16 Thursday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Buccaneers place RB Leonard Fournette, LB Lavonte David on injured reserve

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is officially done for the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers on Thursday placed their starting running back, as well as linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, on IR. The two will miss at least three games but will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs.
news

Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve five months after Achilles injury

The Los Angeles Rams' offense could be getting a boost for a possible playoff run. Running back Cam Akers was designated to return from IR on Thursday.
news

Titans activate WR A.J. Brown (chest) from injured reserve ahead of 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Tennessee is welcoming back a key target for ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. The Titans are activating WR A.J. Brown from IR with the intent of playing him Thursday night against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe report.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 23

The Cleveland Browns placed another key starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, as center ﻿JC Tretter﻿ announced he has tested positive. He joins more than a dozen teammates on the COVID list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW