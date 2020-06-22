Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow 'as advertised' during virtual offseason

To get reps in between his rookie QB and offensive line, Taylor has made Burrow go through the calls with his teammates in a virtual huddle and used videos of defenses to force the QB to make the proper checks at the (virtual) line.

"We made the quarterbacks stand up," Taylor said. "So Joe's probably in his parents' basement, standing up, yelling, while his mom's upstairs making lunch. It was good. They took ownership of it. And I told them, we're not trying to act like we're in church here, we need to replicate these reps we're missing on the field, so speak up and be loud and let everybody hear you. And our guys did a good job of that."