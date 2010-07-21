Young running backs will be popular picks early on draft day

M.F.: First off, I don't know that you can guarantee getting any of those players. Rodgers should be taken before the last pick in Round 1, which would throw your entire scenario into a tailspin. Sure, Colston and Jennings could be available in the third and fourth rounds, but will they be there when it's your turn to pick? Rather than base your strategy on taking individual players, base it on targeting positions. If Rodgers isn't on the board in Round 1, take Drew Brees if landing a quarterback with that pick is your primary objective. In the event that you are able to land Rodgers, I would take a running back in Round 2. Personally, I'd take either a pair of running backs or a running back and a wide receiver with my first two picks (based on your draft position). You can still get a nice quarterback in Rounds 3-5.