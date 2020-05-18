Around the NFL

Monday, May 18, 2020 06:51 AM

Young Broncos hope virtual work effectively replaces missing reps

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Offseason restrictions aren't making life easier for any of the 32 NFL teams, but it might be even more difficult on those directed by inexperienced leaders.

Consider the Denver Broncos, a team injected with youth by general manager John Elway's most recent offseason of moves. At the head of their offense is a second-year quarterback with less than half of a season of work under his belt. He's entering 2020 with a new offensive coordinator to learn from in Pat Shurmur. And he'll have to do it all without in-person interaction, at least for most of the spring.

Teammate Courtland Sutton, merely a year older than Lock in terms of NFL experience, knows that isn't easy.

"You miss the huddle calls and you miss being able to hear (quarterback) Drew (Lock) call out a play in the huddle and us breaking the huddle and lining up," Sutton said, via the Denver Post. "That's something that is so underrated.

"I think people see us at games and it looks so smooth, but that's over a time of practice and before you even get to (training) camp. The OTAs that we're not getting, those are reps that are quality."

Lock isn't the only one who would benefit from on-field reps. The Broncos are welcoming a handful of new and potentially key additions in veterans Melvin Gordon and Graham Glasgow, and rookies Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Lloyd Cushenberry. All five of those players are expected to start alongside an offensive group that includes youngsters Lock, Sutton, Noah Fant, Phillip Lindsay, Jeff Heuerman, Dalton Risner, and even left tackle Garett Bolles, who is entering the fourth year of his career.

There's youth everywhere. They'd undoubtedly benefit from some work together.

"Being able to do that part as an offense is so huge," he said. "It does set you back, but I have faith in the coaches and preparing every (position) room. I have faith that we, as players, have taken every opportunity we can with this and running with it so when we do get a chance to be on the field, it's not going to be something that could take a whole week to get people acclimated."

The hope is the classroom time spent installing parts of the playbook will soak in enough to help these Broncos (and the rest of the NFL) hit the ground running. Time will tell whether that's true.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on during arm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Big Ben shaves, posts workout video of him throwing

Injured Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger pledged not to save his beard or cut his hair until he could again throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates. A recent workout video seems to suggest he's returning to form. 
Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  
news

Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  

The Los Angeles Chargers have shown they're comfortable riding with Tyrod Taylor as their QB1 in 2020 but coach Anthony Lynn revealed the team did take a look at former MVP Cam Newton.  
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard (77) blocks during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Jason Kelce confident Andre Dillard can take over at LT

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a new starter at the most important position on the offensive line in 2020. Veteran Jason Kelce is confident that Andre Dillard is up to the task.
Rodgers recalls '90s Bulls, Michael Jordan's impact on his career
news

Rodgers recalls '90s Bulls, Michael Jordan's impact on his career

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers inspires fans all over the world but, for him, Michael Jordan and the '90s Chicago Bulls served as a big inspiration for him growing up.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) intercepts the football during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Vikings S Anthony Harris signs franchise tender

Ballhawk Harris signs franchise tag while his agents, Minnesota still working on a long-term extension. 
Cowboys' 2020 schedule is for the birds – all of them
news

Cowboys' 2020 schedule is for the birds – all of them

During the 2020 season, the Cowboys will become just the third team to run the five-team "Bird Gauntlet" -- playing the Eagles, Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens and Seahawks.
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) defends during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants, 35-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tom Brady leaving isn't 'end of the world' for Devin McCourty, Patriots

Longtime Patriots DB was worried about his own free agency, not his quarterback's and is "happy for him," despite Brady moving on to Buccaneers. 
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) drops into coverage against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

Anthony Hitchens believes Chiefs 'should be a top-five defense'

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season, there's room for improvement in Kansas City on the defense, in particular. Anthony Hitchens believes it will be seen in a big way.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after the catch followed by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

How will returning Rob Gronkowski play for 1st time as 30-something?

Having celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, Rob Gronkowski's debut as a Buccaneer will see him also play for the first time past his 30th birthday.
Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'
news

Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'

According to the Bears coach, Foles is not having a hard time getting back into the swing of things four years after the two spent time together in Kansas City.
NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday
news

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL