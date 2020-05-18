Young Broncos hope virtual work effectively replaces missing reps

Lock isn't the only one who would benefit from on-field reps. The Broncos are welcoming a handful of new and potentially key additions in veterans Melvin Gordon and Graham Glasgow, and rookies Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Lloyd Cushenberry. All five of those players are expected to start alongside an offensive group that includes youngsters Lock, Sutton, Noah Fant, Phillip Lindsay, Jeff Heuerman, Dalton Risner, and even left tackle Garett Bolles, who is entering the fourth year of his career.

There's youth everywhere. They'd undoubtedly benefit from some work together.

"Being able to do that part as an offense is so huge," he said. "It does set you back, but I have faith in the coaches and preparing every (position) room. I have faith that we, as players, have taken every opportunity we can with this and running with it so when we do get a chance to be on the field, it's not going to be something that could take a whole week to get people acclimated."