You decide: Best photo of Week 10

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident
Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after spilling oil and badly burning his foot while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
