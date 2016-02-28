Around the NFL

York: I think Kap can be a big piece of what we're doing

Published: Feb 28, 2016 at 02:10 AM

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York still thinks Colin Kaepernick can be a big part of the team moving forward.

"All I can tell you is that the last conversation I had with Kap was a good conversation," York recnetly told The San Jose Mercury News. "I asked how he was feeling. I hope he's doing well. I care about his health and well-being because I think he can be a big piece of what we're doing, going forward."

York's comments come amid reports from NFL Media's Rand Getlin that Kaepernick's agents have requested a trade. Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans and Browns could both have some interest if that were to be the case.

But at this point, we -- like York -- are still wondering if that is going to happen.

Presumably, Kaepernick would fit nicely into a system run by new head coach Chip Kelly. A built-in run option is so much more effective when a quarterback has the ability to run. Also, it's important to note that just because an agent has requested a trade, it does not mean anything will happen -- it simply means that representatives paid by the player, who have that player's best interests in mind, want one.

So where does this all leave us?

York's quote is nebulous enough, but earlier in the week general manager Trent Baalke said that Kaepernick would be on the roster April 1. He also added that he has no idea where reports have been coming from. It would seem that York is echoing that sentiment even if he's an arm's length removed.

Kaepernick will have some competition on the market should the 49ers decide to open it up for a trade. Robert Griffin III and Brock Osweiler could also draw interest from quarterback-needy teams. The Jets might allow Ryan Fitzpatrick to assess his value. If the 49ers do not see something better and more affordable out there, or in the draft, all of this panic will be for naught.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Denver running back Javonte Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return.

news

Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Richard Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs aiming to help fill Tom Brady's leadership void

Tampa Bay offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has let his play do the talking through three impressive seasons so far, but with Tom Brady's retirement leaving a leadership void, the lineman is ready to step up and speak up.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill on new teammate Patrick Mahomes: Those highlight throws happen 'every day in practice'

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill says quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes his highlight throws "every day in practice."

news

Can Dak Prescott quarterback Cowboys to playoff success?

Dak Prescott enters a pivotal campaign with perhaps Dallas' most prevailing quandary being whether he can lead the Cowboys to any playoff success. A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research shows history and the statistics are not in Prescott's favor.

news

Can Eagles return to Super Bowl after losing both coordinators?

After losing both coordinators this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to overcome NFL history in attempting to return to the Super Bowl for a second-straight season.

news

DE Emmanuel Ogbah says 'this is the year' for Dolphins defense: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

With the Miami Dolphins boasting a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this weekend that the team believes there are no external limitations on the potential of this year's defense, and that "I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard eyeing double-digit sacks in 2023: 'The best I've felt in my whole career'

Sam Hubbard broke out on a national stage last season when his scoop-and-score propelled the Bengals past the Ravens in the playoffs. But Hubbard has loftier objectives heading into the 2023 season.

news

Justin Reid eager to take charge of Chiefs secondary, continue 'dynasty' in Kansas City

In his second season in Kansas City, Justin Reid is an elder statesman in the Chiefs secondary. The sixth-year pro said he's looking forward to taking command on defense and continuing K.C.'s winning tradition.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

After nearly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the "hype" surrounding the team heading into the 2023 season.

news

Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More