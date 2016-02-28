York: I think Kap can be a big piece of what we're doing

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York still thinks Colin Kaepernick can be a big part of the team moving forward.
"All I can tell you is that the last conversation I had with Kap was a good conversation," York recnetly told The San Jose Mercury News. "I asked how he was feeling. I hope he's doing well. I care about his health and well-being because I think he can be a big piece of what we're doing, going forward."
York's comments come amid reports from NFL Media's Rand Getlin that Kaepernick's agents have requested a trade. Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans and Browns could both have some interest if that were to be the case.
But at this point, we -- like York -- are still wondering if that is going to happen.
Presumably, Kaepernick would fit nicely into a system run by new head coach Chip Kelly. A built-in run option is so much more effective when a quarterback has the ability to run. Also, it's important to note that just because an agent has requested a trade, it does not mean anything will happen -- it simply means that representatives paid by the player, who have that player's best interests in mind, want one.
So where does this all leave us?
York's quote is nebulous enough, but earlier in the week general manager Trent Baalke said that Kaepernick would be on the roster April 1. He also added that he has no idea where reports have been coming from. It would seem that York is echoing that sentiment even if he's an arm's length removed.
Kaepernick will have some competition on the market should the 49ers decide to open it up for a trade. Robert Griffin III and Brock Osweiler could also draw interest from quarterback-needy teams. The Jets might allow Ryan Fitzpatrick to assess his value. If the 49ers do not see something better and more affordable out there, or in the draft, all of this panic will be for naught.