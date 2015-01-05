Yahoo Parenting tells parents to seek programs using Heads Up

Monday's Up Football news:
- Yahoo Parenting advised parents to seek out a Heads Up Football program if they let their kids play tackle football.
- AL.com criticized Baltimore linebacker Courtney Brown for his head-first tackles during past Ravens games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, citing the Heads Up tackling technique.
- USA Football's Parents Blog offered advice on how to know when a sports experience has gone bad for a child.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor