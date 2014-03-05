WWII veteran gets thanks from runners during Pat Tillman event

Published: Mar 05, 2014 at 08:37 AM

The legacy of former Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman continues to take turns for the good, especially during events dedicated to the late Army Ranger.

During a run in San Jose to honor Tillman last weekend, participants went out of their way to greet a World War II veteran who stood on the course, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The veteran was 95-year-old Joe Bell, who is known by many in the community, and the event was caught on video by Mercury News reporter Julia Prodis Sulek.

Tillman was a San Jose native and it is one of two runs dedicated to the slain veteran, who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan after quitting the NFL to join the service.

The next run to honor Tillman is the annual Pat's Run, which is scheduled for April 26. It is a 4.2-mile event scheduled to end inside Tempe's Sun Devil Stadium. The News Tribune of Tacoma, Wash., reported there also will be an affiliated Tillman shadow run that city on the same day.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Stephanie Kolloff O'Neill, Director of Performance Nutrition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Bucs' director of performance nutrition Stephanie Kolloff O'Neill details her department's preparation -- that began in the summer -- for the Germany game, including how her staff has helped Bucs players prepare for unfamiliar foods, the time change and more.

news

Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones among five quarterbacks with most at stake in second half; Dallas' big decision

Which NFL quarterbacks have the most at stake in the second half of the 2022 season? What will the Dallas Cowboys do with their backfield in the coming offseason? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

news

Panthers CB Donte Jackson suffers season-ending Achilles injury in win over Falcons

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson has suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season, the team announced Friday.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings due to the elbow injury he sustained in Week 9.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE