WWII veteran gets thanks from runners during Pat Tillman event

The legacy of former Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman continues to take turns for the good, especially during events dedicated to the late Army Ranger.
During a run in San Jose to honor Tillman last weekend, participants went out of their way to greet a World War II veteran who stood on the course, according to the San Jose Mercury News.
The veteran was 95-year-old Joe Bell, who is known by many in the community, and the event was caught on video by Mercury News reporter Julia Prodis Sulek.
Tillman was a San Jose native and it is one of two runs dedicated to the slain veteran, who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan after quitting the NFL to join the service.
The next run to honor Tillman is the annual Pat's Run, which is scheduled for April 26. It is a 4.2-mile event scheduled to end inside Tempe's Sun Devil Stadium. The News Tribune of Tacoma, Wash., reported there also will be an affiliated Tillman shadow run that city on the same day.
