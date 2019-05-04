WRs D.K. Metcalf, Parris Campbell dazzle in debuts

Campbell, who went up against fellow second-rounder Rock Ya-Sin on a few occasions at the Colts' minicamp, hauled in contested catches, broke some big gains and lined up in the slot and outside, which was the biggest question mark for him coming into the draft. At Ohio State, Campbell was used primarily in the slot, but in coach Frank Reich's offense, it appears the rookie could line up multiple places and create multiple match-up problems for defenses.