WR Jones, other banged-up Falcons to skip practice

Published: Oct 11, 2011 at 09:25 PM

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who hurt his hamstring in Sunday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers, will not practice on Wednesday and might not be able to play when the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Falcons coach Mike Smith said that safety William Moore (shoulder), right guard Garrett Reynolds and cornerback Christopher Owens (head/concussion) will also be held out of practice, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"It's going to be a couple of days before we really know on the guys that were banged up," Smith said. "We'll definitely be resting those guys on Wednesday and then kind of see where they are on Thursday and Friday."

Jones, Moore and Owens did not return to last Sunday's game after being hurt; Reynolds did.

Jones, a rookie taken with the No. 6 overall pick, leads Atlanta with 358 yards on 25 receptions. Harry Douglas would likely move up to the No. 2 receiver spot alongside Roddy White if Jones can't play.

Moore was replaced in the game by James Sanders and Kelvin Hayden took over for Owens at nickel back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the podcast.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) limited at practice ahead of Ravens game

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadriceps and left thumb ailments, according to the day's practice report.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 17: Top five rushing quarterbacks 

Maurice Jones-Drew examines the top rushing quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Where does Justin Fields sit? Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 running backs. 
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Jets-Browns on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the New York Jets visit the Cleveland Browns on the last "Thursday Night Football" game of the 2023 season.