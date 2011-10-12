WR Jones, other banged-up Falcons to skip practice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who hurt his hamstring in Sunday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers, will not practice on Wednesday and might not be able to play when the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Falcons coach Mike Smith said that safety William Moore (shoulder), right guard Garrett Reynolds and cornerback Christopher Owens (head/concussion) will also be held out of practice, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
"It's going to be a couple of days before we really know on the guys that were banged up," Smith said. "We'll definitely be resting those guys on Wednesday and then kind of see where they are on Thursday and Friday."
Jones, Moore and Owens did not return to last Sunday's game after being hurt; Reynolds did.
Jones, a rookie taken with the No. 6 overall pick, leads Atlanta with 358 yards on 25 receptions. Harry Douglas would likely move up to the No. 2 receiver spot alongside Roddy White if Jones can't play.
Moore was replaced in the game by James Sanders and Kelvin Hayden took over for Owens at nickel back.