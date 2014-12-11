Around the NFL

Woody Johnson knows Jets fans want to see changes

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 12:13 AM

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has some decisions to make with Black Monday less than three weeks away.

He can either blame this 2-11 debacle on his beloved head coach, Rex Ryan, or his new general manager, John Idzik. He could always get rid of them both, though it would force him to admit several grave missteps along the way that set the franchise back another half decade.

Either way, he does not sound like an executive ready to sit on his hands.

"It's not a question of fondness," Johnson said at the league meetings Wednesday, via the New York Daily News. "I've always thought he's a very good coach. He's an excellent coach, excellent teacher. The fans are going to want to see something different. They're not going to let us get along and I don't want to do exactly the same thing."

So it's going to be either the way we coach or the way we approach it. It could be with the same people. It might be with different people. That's the case each and every year."

Johnson will always appreciate Ryan for his ability to yank the franchise into immediate legitimacy. In each of his first two seasons with the Jets, he reached the AFC Championship Game. Since then, Ryan's inability to develop a quarterback has proven itself detrimental. His choice of offensive coordinators has also been less than inspiring.

Idzik, on the other hand, came in and traded the face of the franchise, Darrelle Revis, but balked at a golden opportunity to re-sign him this past offseason and bring Ryan's defense full circle. He also squandered almost a dozen draft picks in 2014 and sat on a surplus of salary cap money.

At this point, if Johnson truly has yet to make his decision as he claims in the article, it is going to be difficult to orchestrate a full-scale rebuild. The Jets are not quite considered a destination for emerging executives, and they would need to slog through another lengthy GM search before finding the person who would eventually select the next head coach.

Basically, it might be too much to undertake for one offseason, which means Johnson needs to make up his mind.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup happy to be '1,000 leaps forward' from last year at this time

The Dallas Cowboys' big-ticket offensive addition was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but they stand to receive just as big a boost from Michael Gallup's return to full health. 
news

OC Ben Johnson: Lions could use RB Jahmyr Gibbs in ways that 'people don't quite think we might'

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was already expected to provide another wrinkle or two to Detroit's attack. Then offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to add another layer of intrigue on Saturday.
news

Cowboys, RT Terence Steele agree to terms on five-year, $86.8 million extension

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to terms on a five-year, $86.8 million extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per Steele's agent. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and a max value of $91.8 million, Pelissero added.
news

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb has chance to 'fly around and cause havoc' in return to Vic Fangio's defense

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's restoration to the sideline after a one-year hiatus also restored his working relationship with Bradley Chubb -- and the two-time Pro Bowler is optimistic about what their reunion can achieve. 
news

Eagles' James Bradberry having 'fun' taking some reps at nickel corner: 'It's a different world in there'

The Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry said this week that "It's been fun" taking snaps at nickel cornerback ahead of the 2023 season, adding that he made the change in an effort to provide depth in case of injury and enhance his own understanding of the game. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp visiting specialist in Minnesota to further understand hamstring issue

Cooper Kupp is getting an extra look at his hamstring. The star Rams wide receiver is in Minnesota today visiting with a body specialist to further understand the root of his injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott believes Cowboys offense loaded with plenty of 'playmakers'

Dak Prescott believes the 2023 Dallas Cowboys offense is poised for brighter Sundays thanks to the roster being locked and loaded with playmakers. 
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell unworried about facing Chris Jones: 'Until he's in the building, it's not a concern'

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says his team isn't going to worry about what-ifs about whether Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones plays Week 1.
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa in win-now mode: 'More than ever, I just want to win some games'

Ahead of his eighth NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said he's approaching the game with an increased emphasis on winning, knowing that the Bolts' window at greatness doesn't stay open long.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Confidence 'very high' we can win NFC North

Speaking with reporters Friday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discussed the unusual amount of hype surrounding the 2023 team and his "very high" confidence in the Lions' ability to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.