Woodley practices for Steelers, won't commit to playing Sunday

Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley was a full participant in practice Wednesday, and he could return from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the past three games when Pittsburgh hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
"I'm getting there," Woodley said Wednesday, via the team's website. "I was out there practicing again today. I felt pretty good on it. We will wait and see throughout the week.
"It's the most I have done. I felt good so we'll have to see. Each day I am getting better. I am day-to-day."
Woodley, who is tied for second in the AFC with nine sacks, wouldn't say for sure that he'll play against the Bengals.
"We'll see about that," he said. "Throughout the week hopefully I just get better and come close to Sunday we'll see."
Woodley had hoped to play in the Steelers' Week 12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported he was advised to sit out the game by the team in an effort to get him ready for this weekend's crucial divisional showdown.
Safety Troy Polamalu, who coach Mike Tomlin said has no symptoms from a possible concussion against the Chiefs on Sunday night, did not practice. Center Maurkice Pouncey (illness), and linebacker Chris Carter (hamstring) also did not practice on Wednesday, while receiver Arnaz Battle (hamstring) and linebacker Larry Foote (hamstring) were limited.