Witten starts for Cowboys, Alston out for Raiders

Published: Nov 26, 2009 at 08:06 AM

Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten is active and was in the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys in their Thanksgiving Day game against Oakland.

Witten starts despite being bothered this week by a sprained left foot sustained in Sunday's 7-6 victory over Washington.

Cowboys safety Ken Hamlin (right ankle) and offensive tackle Marc Colombo (broken left leg) are both inactive and will miss their second straight game.

The other Cowboys inactives: Defensive end Cletis Gordon, linebacker Jason Williams, guard Montrae Holland, center Duke Preston and defensive end Curtis Johnson. Stephen McGee is the No. 3 quarterback.

The Raiders placed linebacker Jon Alston on injured reserve, ending his season after two concussions. Sam Williams will replace him in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game, and rookie Slade Norris was signed from the practice squad but listed as inactive.

Oakland defensive ends Richard Seymour (lower back strain) and Greg Ellis (knee, shoulder) are active. Ellis played the first 11 seasons of his career for Dallas before signing with Oakland this summer.

The Raiders also listed wide receivers Todd Watkins, Javon Walker and Nick Miller, linebacker David Nixon, and tackles Khalif Barnes and Erik Pears as inactive. Charlie Frye is the Raiders' No. 3 QB.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

