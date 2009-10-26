With Pro Bowl in Miami, NFL hopes event will cater more to fans, players

MIAMI -- It's reality: Not everyone can buy Super Bowl tickets. A more accessible Pro Bowl might provide fans some consolation.
The NFL and the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee have unveiled plans to make the Pro Bowl -- which will be played in the continental United States for the first time in three decades -- perhaps more appealing than ever. There will be a free open practice on the day before the Jan. 31 all-star game, and most tickets will be priced below $100.
The NFL decided to move the Pro Bowl to Miami for 2010 from Hawaii, where it will return for 2011 and 2012.
The Pro Bowl was played in a 50,000-seat stadium in Honolulu; the capacity at the Dolphins' home stadium will be about 72,000 for next year's game between AFC and NFC standouts -- at least the ones who won't be playing in Super Bowl XLIV the following week in Miami.
"The Pro Bowl is really meant to be open to everyone, and the whole idea was to bring more fans to the Pro Bowl and more fans to the stadium than we've ever been able to do," said Frank Supovitz, the NFL's senior vice president for events. "So economically, we don't see that being a conflict. We see that as a great positive."
The NFL doesn't know what sort of impact the Pro Bowl will have on the Miami economy. The league estimates that as many as 150,000 people could flock to South Florida for Super Bowl weekend but acknowledges that the Pro Bowl will draw a different, more-regionally based audience.
"There was a perfect storm here," Supovitz said. "We are in South Florida. Great opportunity to host Pro Bowl players, make their experience tremendous, bring it to more fans who have always supported the Super Bowl and the NFL. Now we've got an opportunity for them to come to the stadium and really enjoy something world-class that was previously 6,000 miles away."
Later this month, NFL team owners will vote to decide the 2013 Super Bowl site, which means that if the game returns to South Florida for what would be an 11th time, the Pro Bowl could return as well that year.
"All options are on the table as far as where the Pro Bowl goes and whether it lives in the same city or not as the Super Bowl," Supovitz said.
Just as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last month, Supovitz reiterated that the league has never held any serious talks with London about hosting the game, although he acknowledged "conversations" took place.
"We did go through the bid process with them and explained to them how it worked," Supovitz said. "They explained to us how world-class events work in London. That's where the discussions began and ended. We've had discussions with them. Nobody's set any timetable. Nobody's set any objectives to bring a game there anytime in a specific year. There's been a lot reported that there has been. None of those conversations have happened."
