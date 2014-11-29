Around the NFL

With McKinnon hurt, how will Vikings spread carries?

Published: Nov 29, 2014 at 03:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings rookie running back Jerick McKinnon is officially listed as doubtful, but doesn't expect to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers due to a lingering back injury.

With his most talented back sidelined, the question is: How will Norv Turner break down the backfield touches?

Matt Asiata is the most likely to get the start, but he is coming off a concussion and proved earlier in the season that he brings no pop to the running game outside of the goal line.

Ben Tate joined the team last week, but didn't play a snap. After a week of learning the system, the Vikes could turn to Tate as a between-the-tackles, one-cut runner that could prove troublesome for a Panthers' defense that has struggled at times with power backs -- see, Week 3 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Banyard has the most upside of the trio and gives the best chance for explosive plays. He showed excellent burst last week in a time-share with McKinnon. Banyard ended with five carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 19. He played 30 snaps to McKinnon's 39, indicating the Vikings were comfortable using him in a running back-by-committee.

"He made plays," coach Mike Zimmer said Friday of Banyard, per the Pioneer Press. "He extended drives, he caught the ball and extended drives and made plays. I thought he showed some juice getting to the perimeter a couple of plays and was explosive hitting holes."

Turner will likely deploy a true committee, unless Banyard or Tate gets hot. The one thing we can anticipate is if the Vikings get to the goal line, Asiata will be the man pounding the rock.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 13 games and reacts to the news of RGIII's benching in D.C. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿William Jackson﻿ is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. 
news

Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. 
news

Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

The Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran QB ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal

Chicago's answer at quarterback is coming in the form of a veteran.

Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears that has a maximum value of $13 million with incentives, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Titans release former first-round CB Adoree' Jackson, to sign CB Janoris Jenkins

The Titans are clearing a chunk of cap by releasing two notable players. Tennessee has released former first-round pick ﻿Adoree'﻿ Jackson and starting OT Dennis Kelly, moves that will save the team nearly $17 million in cap space.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 1: Big Patriot Signings, Bucs Run it Back, and Drew Brees

All of the latest moves in the NFL on the first day of the legal tampering period are up for discussion and there's plenty to talk about after a big first day. 
news

Tramon Williams announces retirement after 14-year NFL career

On the same day as his 38th birthday, veteran CB Tramon Williams announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW