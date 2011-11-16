With five weeks left to vote, Packers' Rodgers pacing the field

Teams to be announced on Pro Bowl selection
show Dec. 27 on NFL Network
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with 589,801 votes, leads all NFL All-Stars in balloting for the 2012 Pro Bowl, NFL.com announced Wednesday. Voting for the 2012 Pro Bowl will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/probowl through Monday, Dec. 19.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (537,780 votes) leads all AFC players and ranks second overall, while Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (487,547 votes), Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (469,117 votes) and New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker (430,945 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.
Balloting will conclude on Monday, Dec. 19 following the conclusion of "Monday Night Football" (Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers, ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET). The teams will be announced at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 27 on a special "NFL Total Access 2012 Pro Bowl Selection Show" on NFL Network.
The 2012 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012, and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are based on the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 21-22.
The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.
Listed below are the players with the most votes at each position through Nov. 15: