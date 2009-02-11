With Favre gone, Jets must consider all options to fill the void

Then there's always free agency. Jeff Garcia, who likely won't return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a short-term possibility, but remember that new Jets head coach Rex Ryan came from a Baltimore Ravens team that reached the AFC Championship Game with a strong defense and a young quarterback, so he might try to go that route in New York. If the Jets look at free agents, they likely will focus on younger, experienced quarterbacks such as Byron Leftwich or Kyle Boller. The problem is backup Luke McCown just signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Buccaneers. Leftwich and Boller are former starters who probably believe they're better than McCown and will demand more money.