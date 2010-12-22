With contract expiring, Brown hopes to stay with Dolphins

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 01:45 AM

The Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes might be dashed, but running back Ronnie Brown's aren't.

The free-agent-to-be told the *Miami Herald* on Tuesday that when his contract expires at the end of the season, he wants to continue his NFL career with the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2005.

"I haven't given up hope," Brown said. "I know there's a chance I won't be back here. You know, that's something I think about. It's tough because I've grown so attached to this community and this area."

In addition to being the trigger man in Miami's Wildcat offense, Brown is one of the team's most active players in the community, as his honoring as Dolphins' Man of the Year attests.

However, Brown's season has mirrored the Dolphins' -- uneven. Miami is 7-7 and eliminated from playoff contention, and Brown has rushed for just 683 yards on 182 carries in 14 games, just 35 more yards than he had during his nine-game, injury-shortened 2009 season.

This is where questions about his future in Miami come in: Does he give the Dolphins a hometown discount on what likely will be his last shot at big contract at age 29?

"I'm still in a contract situation," Brown said. "I still have some stuff I need to put on film to make sure I can put myself in a good situation after this season is over."

And for whom is he situating himself for?

"For the Dolphins. For 31 other teams. For myself. For my family," he said.

