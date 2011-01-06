With coach role addressed, Cowboys look to fill other key holes

Tony Romo is a great player, who is often judged unfairly. The veteran quarterback could afford to take a page out of Jon Kitna's playbook, however. The latter's complete lack of fear in telling receivers where they needed to be, or when they ran the wrong route, was both refreshing and, from afar, seemed to motivate. It wasn't unusual to see Kitna wearing his emotions on his sleeve, and that included barking at younger players when they weren't where they needed to be.