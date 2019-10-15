Winners, losers from Jalen Ramsey's trade to the Rams

Rams offensive line: The unit is in desperate need of an upgrade, and sending away picks to get Ramsey decreases the likelihood of them getting talented linemen high in the draft. And the money that will be spent to sign Ramsey to a mega contract extension -- make no mistake: you don't make this trade unless you're going to lock him up before he's eligible for free agency after next season -- could impact their ability to address the line going forward. Personally speaking, I believe quality football teams are built from the inside out. When I look at the Rams, I see a lot of shiny, high-priced toys at the skill positions but not a lot of quality or depth along the offensive line or at linebacker. They did pick up Corbett, a second-round pick of the Browns last year, but league scouts contend he has played terribly this year and was not much better as a rookie. Los Angeles' scheme is decidedly different, so maybe a change of scenery will be good for him. But at best he's viewed around the league as a stopgap.