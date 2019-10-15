 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

Winners, losers from Jalen Ramsey's trade to the Rams

Published: Oct 15, 2019 at 05:04 PM
Headshot_Author_JIM-TROTTER_1400x1000
Jim Trotter

The NFL trade deadline is still a couple of weeks away, but that didn't stop the Rams from getting a jump on other clubs. Los Angeles was part of three deals Tuesday, sending starting cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore, acquiring second-year Brownsoffensive tackle Austin Corbett, then completing a blockbuster trade with Jacksonville for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey in exchange for two first-round picks (2020 and 2021) and a fourth-round selection (2021).

The acquisition of Ramsey came two weeks after owner Shad Khan said he did not want to deal his young star and one week after the two had a "heart-to-heart." But in signing off on the trade, Khan affirmed the longstanding adage that everyone has a price, i.e. the Raiders sending Hall of Fame-caliber edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears for two firsts, a third and a sixth-round pick; or Giants general manager Dave Gettleman trading wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns a year after signing him to a mega deal and saying you "don't give up on talent"; or the Dolphins sending offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans this year after first saying they were not seeking to move the young standout but changing their mind after being offered two No. 1s and a No. 2.

Here are my immediate thoughts on the Ramsey trade:

Winners

Rams (short term): Down both starting cornerbacks after placing Aqib Talib on injured reserve Monday because of a rib injury, then trading Peters to the Ravens on Tuesday, they added arguably the top player at the position. Ramsey will bring size, athleticism and a competitive edge that will fit perfectly on this unit, and his ability to excel in press coverage should allow him to assimilate easily into coordinator Wade Phillips' system. He's expected to play Sunday against the Falcons despite missing the previous three games because of a back issue. His arrival is needed because Los Angeles' pass defense has struggled during the team's three-game losing streak.

Jalen Ramsey: The former All-Pro had made it clear he wanted out of Jacksonville, and he got not only his wish, but also a new team that's known for paying top-dollar to elite talent.

Jaguars locker room: Ramsey's standoff with the team had begun to overshadow everything else that was going on because of the uncertainty of the situation. Now the players, coaches and front office can focus on who is there and who wants to be there.

Losers

Jaguars: Yes, the Jags got two first-rounders and a second-rounder for a player who did not want to be there, but there are no guarantees when it comes to draft choices. In fact, it's generally accepted that the success rate on first-round picks is 50-50. If true, the Jags gave up on the sure thing for the unknown. It also remains to be seen where the picks they acquired will land. Clearly they're betting the Rams will not be as successful as they were for the past two years when selecting at the bottom of the first round after winning the NFC West -- a streak that appears in jeopardy with them three games behind the undefeated 49ers in the loss column.

Rams offensive line: The unit is in desperate need of an upgrade, and sending away picks to get Ramsey decreases the likelihood of them getting talented linemen high in the draft. And the money that will be spent to sign Ramsey to a mega contract extension -- make no mistake: you don't make this trade unless you're going to lock him up before he's eligible for free agency after next season -- could impact their ability to address the line going forward. Personally speaking, I believe quality football teams are built from the inside out. When I look at the Rams, I see a lot of shiny, high-priced toys at the skill positions but not a lot of quality or depth along the offensive line or at linebacker. They did pick up Corbett, a second-round pick of the Browns last year, but league scouts contend he has played terribly this year and was not much better as a rookie. Los Angeles' scheme is decidedly different, so maybe a change of scenery will be good for him. But at best he's viewed around the league as a stopgap.

Fantasy owners of NFC West WRs:Marcus Peters was a good cornerback; Ramsey is a great cornerback. Having to face-off against him twice a year in divisional games is sure to make fantasy owners think twice about starting a wideout against Ramsey.

Bottom line, the Rams win the trade at the moment if only because they immediately have something to show for the deal. But whether the same will be said two or three years from now remains to be seen.

Follow Jim Trotter on Twitter @JimTrotter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index: Ranking all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season. How high does Rams RB Kyren Williams fly after a breakout Year 2? Does Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs crack the top 10?
news

Super Bowl LVIII: Brock Purdy has San Francisco 49ers sitting pretty at QB for near future

Brock Purdy's meteoric rise didn't just help put the 49ers on the path to Super Bowl LVIII -- it also set them up beautifully for 2024. Jeffri Chadiha digs into San Francisco's fortunate quarterback situation.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024: Predicting five modern-era inductees

Adam Rank predicts five modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. Is Antonio Gates a mortal lock? Who else makes the cut?
news

NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Bijan Robinson flashes for Falcons; Bucs' group shows promise

Where did Bijan Robinson shine -- and where was there room for improvement? How much did rookies power the Buccaneers' playoff push? Eric Edholm grades each NFC South team's 2023 rookie class.
news

Power Rankings: Brock Purdy, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift among Super Bowl LVIII's 32 key people

Will the Niners' success stopping tight ends hold against Travis Kelce? Can Brock Purdy silence doubters? Where does Taylor Swift fit in? In a special edition of the Power Rankings, Eric Edholm identifies the 32 most important people in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

One offseason move for each NFC team: Vikings must PAY Justin Jefferson; Eagles need LB help

While the Chiefs and 49ers get ready for Super Bowl LVIII, 30 other NFL teams are already preparing for the offseason. With free agency just five weeks away, Kevin Patra provides one big roster move each squad outside of Kansas City and San Francisco should make.
news

NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Jalen Carter dazzles for Eagles; Cowboys, Commanders fizzle

How much did Jalen Carter elevate the Eagles' draft class in 2023? What went awry with the Cowboys' and Commanders' rookie crops? Eric Edholm assesses each NFC East squad's group of first-year pros.
news

'Same cars, different license plates': 49ers, Chiefs face the unique experience of a Super Bowl rematch

Sunday's showdown between the 49ers and Chiefs will be just the fourth rematch of head coaches in Super Bowl history, all of them occurring within five years of the first meeting. Judy Battista explores this unique circumstance by talking to a series of notable figures from past rematches on the game's biggest stage.
news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons, Patriots make trades to land QBs

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein projects the Falcons and Patriots will make trades to nab quarterbacks. Check out the complete first-round projection, 1-32.
news

NFL rookie grades, NFC North: Lions quartet stars; Packers boosted by franchise-altering 2023 class

Eric Edholm grades the rookie class of each NFC North squad. Just how much of a difference did Jahmyr Gibbs and Co. make for the Lions? Could the Packers' newbies have performed any better?
news

One offseason move for each AFC team: Bengals must keep Tee Higgins; time for Texans to spend

Should the Bengals do whatever it takes to keep Tee Higgins? How can the Texans best supplement their young core? Kevin Patra zeroes in on one key offseason move for each AFC team that will be chasing the Chiefs in 2024.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National's 16-7 win over American in Senior Bowl

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects capped off Senior Bowl week with a strong showing in the game? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways from Saturday's all-star clash. 