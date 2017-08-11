Winners and losers of Bills' trades with Rams, Eagles

The Bills are taking the biggest risk because talented young players are hard to find, and the 2017 Buffalo squad is now worse. Acquiring receiver Jordan Matthews from Philadelphia and cornerback E.J. Gaines from the Rams allows the Bills to tell fans they aren't giving up on this season, but this move is all about the future for a team in transition. Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott didn't see Watkins or Darby as long-term fits and now look to the 2018 draft as the key moment to remake the organization in their image.